When it comes to singing about New York no is more well known than Frank Sinatra. He's got the anthem of all anthems. Obviously Frank is an iconic figure in New York history, despite being born in New Jersey. We've kind of tried to claim him. He's also the subject of some wild conspiracies.

Frank has had a very long romantic history and had a total of four wives from 1939 until he died in 1998. One of Frank's most notorious marriages was to Mia Farrow in 1966. Frank was 50 at the time and Mis just 21. That age gap made headlines even back then.

Frank marries Mia, 1966

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

So Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow were married in 1966 for only a short time. They got divorced in 1968. That also happens to be the same year that Farrow really jumped into the public eye after having amazing performances in Rosemary's Baby and Secret Ceremony.

The two of them would go their separate ways with Farrow marrying pianist Andre Previn in 1970 and Sinatra marrying Barbra Marx in 1976. Sinatra and Marx would be married until his death in 1998.

In the meantime Farrow would divorce Previn in 1979 to start a long-term partnership/relationship with Woody Allen in 1980. They would stay together until 1992 and their son Ronan Farrow would be born in 1987. But, this is where the internet is having a bit of fun.

The conspiracy

According to that conspiracy theory, Ronan Farrow is actually the son of Frank Sinatra and not Woody Allen. As the story goes, Allen and Farrow did not have the best relationship and it was very toxic. They even say that while Farrow and Allen were going through their tumultuous public split, Frank Sinatra was right by her side. In fact, she said in a 2013 interview that her and Frank never really split up.

Read More: Is There An Active Serial Killer Around New York and New England?

Frank and Mia remained great friends right up until he passed away. Just hos good of friends were they?

Are Frank and Ronan related?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If it's true, it would mean that Frank and Mia did the deed in early 1987 while she was still with Woody Allen and while Frank was married to his fourth wife Barbra Marx. That seems a bit messy, but sometimes gets that way.

Now, this isn't the first time the internet has brought this subject up. It's just starting to make the rounds again and as Ronan ages he is looking more and more like Frank Sinatra. I'd argue that Ronan looks more like Frank than Frank Sinatra Jr did. But he also looks a lot like his mother, and NOTHING like Woody Allen. You be the judge of this for yourself.

Weirdest Celebrity Conspiracy Theories From immortal stars to secret twins and fake baby bumps, these celebrity conspiracy theories are literally too weird to be true. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell