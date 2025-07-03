It was no surprise to me that the most unfriendly city and the third most unfriendly city border New Jersey.

Foreign travelers who came to New York and Philadelphia for that warm and fuzzy, friendly experience got a rude awakening.

What determines an unfriendly city

According to Shutterstock.com, which conducted the survey, they compared rankings for the most unfriendly cities supplied by information provided by Yelp and MapQuest. They also went over Reddit forums to check to see if there were unbiased opinions of the city’s friendliness for both travelers and residents.

The information is damaging to tourism from foreign travelers to these cities. Before they travel, they should do investigative checks on tourism reviews from residents of foreign lands.

What makes Philadelphia unfriendly?

According to the study, the locals of the City of Brotherly Love are passionate about their sports, food, and anything that comes up. Wear the wrong team jersey, complain about the food, and you will get the wrath of a Philadelphia resident. That is why Philadelphia came in at number three as the most unfriendly city.

Philadelphia, City Photo by ActionVance on Unsplash loading...

Walk into an establishment with an Eagles jersey, have a cheesesteak, and the people of Philadelphia will welcome you with open arms.

Philadelphia is part of the cradle of democracy of this great country. There is a tremendous amount of history, great restaurants, culture, and

entertainment for visiting foreigners. For foreigners, the city of Philadelphia is yours to enjoy, just do not upset any residents.

New York is No. 1

New York City, City, Times Square Photo by Andreas Niendorf on Unsplash loading...

It came as no shock to me and to the people at Shutterstock.com that New York would rank number one as the most unfriendly city to foreign travelers. The study says, and rightfully so, that New York City has long been known for its loud streets, aggressive drivers, and rude store employees.

Foreign travelers must brave the “hustle and bustle” of the city that never sleeps. Foreigners experience this wide-eyed, open experience on their way to the best shops, theaters, restaurants, museums, and sporting events in the country.

Going to New York City for the first time can be an overwhelming experience. The pace of the city, the loudness of the city, and the overall trip will leave you trying to catch your breath. For foreigners who were expecting a busy but manageable city got a rude awakening.

New York City, Overwhelmed, Chaos Photo by Alexis Arupo on Unsplash/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

For those traveling from another country to New York City, it is best to stay focused on those attractions that you want to see and experience, put your blinders on, and move forward. Those who make a second or third trip back to New York City will finally enjoy all that the city has to offer and understand how to manage the chaos of the city that never sleeps.

For the full survey go to: shutterstock.com