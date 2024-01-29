Violence, bullying, drug use surge: See your NJ school’s statistics here

Data from the New Jersey Department of Education highlights a concerning rise in violence and bullying during the 2021-2022 academic year.

The report indicates a sharp rise in violence, with recorded incidents reaching 13,451, translating to a rate of 10.3 incidents per 1,000 students. This represents a nearly 9% increase from the most recent comparable year. Disturbingly, the police were called 2,687 times during the school year, and students were caught with weapons, mostly knives, on 1,372 occasions.

This surge in violence occurred despite a decrease of over 2,700 students from the previous year, pointing to an alarming trend. The term "violent incidents" encompasses a range of activities, including fights, threats, assault, sexual contact or assault, and robbery.

Along with the rise in violence, the state also grappled with a staggering number of bullying incidents. New Jersey schools reported over 30,500 bullying incidents during the 2021-2022 school year, marking the state as the fourth worst in the nation for bullying, according to a WalletHub study released in October.

Bullying rates for every school in New Jersey

Find your county below to see list of schools and reports of bullying, violence and illegal drug use.

🍎 Charter schools

🍎 Atlantic County

🍎 Bergen County

🍎 Burlington County

🍎 Camden County

🍎 Cape May County

🍎 Cumberland County

🍎 Essex County

🍎 Gloucester County

🍎 Hudson County

🍎 Hunterdon County

🍎 Mercer County

🍎 Middlesex County

🍎 Monmouth County

🍎 Morris County

🍎 Ocean County

🍎 Passaic County

🍎 Salem County

🍎 Somerset County

🍎 Sussex County

🍎 Union County

🍎 Warren County

