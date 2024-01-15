Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Atlantic County
Public and charter schools in Atlantic County experienced a sharp increase in reports of violence, bullying and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.
Atlantic County schools reported 27% more drug incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.
Reports of violence climbed by 17% while reports of bullying went up by 14%.
At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.
In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was the William Davies Middle School in Hamilton Township.
The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.
Atlantic County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates
Emma C Attales
Absecon Public Schools District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 5)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
H Ashton Marsh
Absecon Public Schools District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Atlantic City High School
Atlantic City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 7)
Violence rate: 04.44 — (Total incidents: 76)
Drug rate: 03.62 — (Total incidents: 62)
Brighton Avenue School
Atlantic City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Dr Martin Luther King Jr School Complex
Atlantic City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 01.29 — (Total incidents: 7)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)
New York Avenue School
Atlantic City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 06.93 — (Total incidents: 40)
Violence rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Pennsylvania Ave School
Atlantic City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 6)
Drug rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)
Richmond Avenue School
Atlantic City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Texas Avenue School
Atlantic City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 03.08 — (Total incidents: 15)
Violence rate: 03.70 — (Total incidents: 18)
Drug rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 2)
Uptown School Complex
Atlantic City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 06.30 — (Total incidents: 33)
Drug rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 4)
Atlantic County Elementary and Middle Schools
Atlantic County Special Services School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 01.51 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 04.52 — (Total incidents: 9)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Atlantic County High School
Atlantic County Special Services School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 01.91 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 09.53 — (Total incidents: 10)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Atlantic County Vocational School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 6)
Drug rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 21)
Brigantine Community School
Brigantine Public School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Buena Regional High School
Buena Regional School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 03.53 — (Total incidents: 17)
Drug rate: 03.33 — (Total incidents: 16)
Buena Regional Middle School
Buena Regional School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 02.98 — (Total incidents: 10)
Violence rate: 04.47 — (Total incidents: 15)
Drug rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 1)
Collings Lakes Elementary School
Buena Regional School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Dr. J.P. Cleary Elementary School
Buena Regional School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 05.30 — (Total incidents: 16)
Drug rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 3)
Charles L. Spragg School
Egg Harbor City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Egg Harbor City Community School
Egg Harbor City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 03.30 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 02.56 — (Total incidents: 7)
Drug rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 2)
Alder Avenue Middle School
Egg Harbor Township School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 01.56 — (Total incidents: 13)
Drug rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)
Clayton J. Davenport Elementary School
Egg Harbor Township School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Dr. Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School
Egg Harbor Township School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Egg Harbor Township High School
Egg Harbor Township School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 36)
Drug rate: 01.32 — (Total incidents: 31)
Fernwood Avenue Middle School
Egg Harbor Township School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 03.0 — (Total incidents: 27)
Drug rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 3)
Swift-Slaybaugh Complex
Egg Harbor Township School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.07 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Estell Manor Elementary School
Estell Manor School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Folsom Elementary School
Folsom Borough School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 02.14 — (Total incidents: 8)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Arthur Rann Elementary School
Galloway Township Public School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 7)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Galloway Township Middle School
Galloway Township Public School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 01.91 — (Total incidents: 14)
Violence rate: 03.67 — (Total incidents: 27)
Drug rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 2)
Reeds Road Elementary School
Galloway Township Public School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Roland Rogers Elementary School
Galloway Township Public School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 01.11 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Smithville Elementary School
Galloway Township Public School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Absegami High School
Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 8)
Violence rate: 02.91 — (Total incidents: 33)
Drug rate: 04.14 — (Total incidents: 47)
Cedar Creek High School
Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 03.53 — (Total incidents: 33)
Drug rate: 0.64 — (Total incidents: 6)
Oakcrest High School
Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 7)
Violence rate: 03.06 — (Total incidents: 28)
Drug rate: 03.49 — (Total incidents: 32)
George L. Hess Educational Complex
Hamilton Township School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 02.07 — (Total incidents: 27)
Violence rate: 03.68 — (Total incidents: 48)
Drug rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 2)
Joseph C Shaner Memorial Elementary School
Hamilton Township School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
William Davies Middle School
Hamilton Township School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 02.17 — (Total incidents: 21)
Violence rate: 11.16 — (Total incidents: 108)
Drug rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 4)
Hammonton Early Childhood Educational Center
Hammonton School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Hammonton High School
Hammonton School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 7)
Violence rate: 02.09 — (Total incidents: 28)
Drug rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 7)
Hammonton Middle School
Hammonton School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 01.19 — (Total incidents: 10)
Violence rate: 02.74 — (Total incidents: 23)
Drug rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 3)
Warren E. Sooy Jr. Elementary School
Hammonton School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 01.06 — (Total incidents: 8)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Belhaven Middle School
Linwood City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Seaview Elementary School
Linwood City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Mainland Regional High School
Mainland Regional High School
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 02.16 — (Total incidents: 26)
Drug rate: 02.91 — (Total incidents: 35)
Eugene A. Tighe Middle School
Margate City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 02.49 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Mullica Township Middle School
Mullica Township School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 02.33 — (Total incidents: 7)
Drug rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 2)
Mullica Township Primary School
Mullica Township School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Northfield Community Elementary School
Northfield City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Northfield Community Middle School
Northfield City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 02.12 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 4)
Leeds Avenue Elementary School
Pleasantville Public School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 01.59 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Pleasantville High School
Pleasantville Public School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 6)
Drug rate: 03.89 — (Total incidents: 35)
Pleasantville Middle School
Pleasantville Public School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 13)
Violence rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 13)
South Main Street Elementary School
Pleasantville Public School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 01.24 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)
Port Republic Elementary School
Port Republic School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Jordan Road Elementary School
Somers Point School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 02.0 — (Total incidents: 8)
Violence rate: 05.74 — (Total incidents: 23)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Ventnor Middle School
Ventnor City School District
(Atlantic)
Bullying rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)