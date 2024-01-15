Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Atlantic County

Public and charter schools in Atlantic County experienced a sharp increase in reports of violence, bullying and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.

Atlantic County schools reported 27% more drug incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of violence climbed by 17% while reports of bullying went up by 14%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was the William Davies Middle School in Hamilton Township.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Atlantic County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Emma C Attales

Absecon Public Schools District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

H Ashton Marsh

Absecon Public Schools District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Atlantic City High School

Atlantic City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 04.44 — (Total incidents: 76)

Drug rate: 03.62 — (Total incidents: 62)

Brighton Avenue School

Atlantic City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dr Martin Luther King Jr School Complex

Atlantic City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 01.29 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)

New York Avenue School

Atlantic City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 06.93 — (Total incidents: 40)

Violence rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Pennsylvania Ave School

Atlantic City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Richmond Avenue School

Atlantic City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Texas Avenue School

Atlantic City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 03.08 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 03.70 — (Total incidents: 18)

Drug rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 2)

Uptown School Complex

Atlantic City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 06.30 — (Total incidents: 33)

Drug rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 4)

Atlantic County Elementary and Middle Schools

Atlantic County Special Services School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 01.51 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 04.52 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Atlantic County High School

Atlantic County Special Services School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 01.91 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 09.53 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Atlantic County Institute of Technology

Atlantic County Vocational School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 21)

Brigantine Community School

Brigantine Public School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Buena Regional High School

Buena Regional School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 03.53 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 03.33 — (Total incidents: 16)

Buena Regional Middle School

Buena Regional School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 02.98 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 04.47 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 1)

Collings Lakes Elementary School

Buena Regional School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dr. J.P. Cleary Elementary School

Buena Regional School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 05.30 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 3)

Charles L. Spragg School

Egg Harbor City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Egg Harbor City Community School

Egg Harbor City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 03.30 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 02.56 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 2)

Alder Avenue Middle School

Egg Harbor Township School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.56 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

Clayton J. Davenport Elementary School

Egg Harbor Township School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dr. Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School

Egg Harbor Township School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Egg Harbor Township High School

Egg Harbor Township School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 36)

Drug rate: 01.32 — (Total incidents: 31)

Fernwood Avenue Middle School

Egg Harbor Township School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 03.0 — (Total incidents: 27)

Drug rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 3)

Swift-Slaybaugh Complex

Egg Harbor Township School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.07 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Estell Manor Elementary School

Estell Manor School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Folsom Elementary School

Folsom Borough School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 02.14 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Arthur Rann Elementary School

Galloway Township Public School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Galloway Township Middle School

Galloway Township Public School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 01.91 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 03.67 — (Total incidents: 27)

Drug rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 2)

Reeds Road Elementary School

Galloway Township Public School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Roland Rogers Elementary School

Galloway Township Public School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 01.11 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Smithville Elementary School

Galloway Township Public School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Absegami High School

Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 02.91 — (Total incidents: 33)

Drug rate: 04.14 — (Total incidents: 47)

Cedar Creek High School

Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 03.53 — (Total incidents: 33)

Drug rate: 0.64 — (Total incidents: 6)

Oakcrest High School

Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 03.06 — (Total incidents: 28)

Drug rate: 03.49 — (Total incidents: 32)

George L. Hess Educational Complex

Hamilton Township School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 02.07 — (Total incidents: 27)

Violence rate: 03.68 — (Total incidents: 48)

Drug rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 2)

Joseph C Shaner Memorial Elementary School

Hamilton Township School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

William Davies Middle School

Hamilton Township School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 02.17 — (Total incidents: 21)

Violence rate: 11.16 — (Total incidents: 108)

Drug rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 4)

Hammonton Early Childhood Educational Center

Hammonton School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hammonton High School

Hammonton School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 02.09 — (Total incidents: 28)

Drug rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 7)

Hammonton Middle School

Hammonton School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 01.19 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 02.74 — (Total incidents: 23)

Drug rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 3)

Warren E. Sooy Jr. Elementary School

Hammonton School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.06 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Belhaven Middle School

Linwood City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Seaview Elementary School

Linwood City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mainland Regional High School

Mainland Regional High School

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 02.16 — (Total incidents: 26)

Drug rate: 02.91 — (Total incidents: 35)

Eugene A. Tighe Middle School

Margate City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 02.49 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mullica Township Middle School

Mullica Township School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 02.33 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 2)

Mullica Township Primary School

Mullica Township School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Northfield Community Elementary School

Northfield City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Northfield Community Middle School

Northfield City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 02.12 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 4)

Leeds Avenue Elementary School

Pleasantville Public School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 01.59 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Pleasantville High School

Pleasantville Public School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 03.89 — (Total incidents: 35)

Pleasantville Middle School

Pleasantville Public School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 13)

South Main Street Elementary School

Pleasantville Public School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 01.24 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Port Republic Elementary School

Port Republic School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Jordan Road Elementary School

Somers Point School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 02.0 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 05.74 — (Total incidents: 23)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ventnor Middle School

Ventnor City School District

(Atlantic)

Bullying rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)