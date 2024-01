Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Morris County

Public schools in Morris County experienced a sharp increase in reports of bullying and drug use since the year before the pandemic.

Monmouth County schools reported 18% more bullying incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of drug use climbed by 20%.

Violent incidents, however, declined by 6%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Eisenhower Middle School in Roxbury Township.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Morris County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Boonton High School

Boonton Town Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.19 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 04.0 — (Total incidents: 27)





John Hill School

Boonton Town Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 03.82 — (Total incidents: 20)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Aaron Decker School

Butler Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Butler High School

Butler Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 02.45 — (Total incidents: 11)





Richard Butler School

Butler Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 02.32 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)





Black River Middle School

Chester Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Bragg Elementary School

Chester Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Dickerson Elementary School

Chester Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Lakeview Elementary School

Denville Township K-8 School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Valleyview Middle School

Denville Township K-8 School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.48 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Dover High School

Dover Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.63 — (Total incidents: 29)

Drug rate: 02.81 — (Total incidents: 31)





Dover Middle School

Dover Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 02.04 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 3)





East Dover Elementary School

Dover Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





North Dover Elementary School

Dover Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.85 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Central Elementary School

East Hanover Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.22 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





East Hanover Middle School

East Hanover Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Frank J Smith Elementary

East Hanover Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Brooklake School

Florham Park School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.21 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Ridgedale Middle School

Florham Park School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.24 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Hanover Park High School

Hanover Park Regional High School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.82 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 2)





Whippany Park High School

Hanover Park Regional High School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.48 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 01.15 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 3)





Bee Meadow School

Hanover Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Memorial Junior School

Hanover Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.69 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Harding Township School

Harding Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)





Arthur Stanlick Elementary School

Jefferson Township Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Jefferson Township High School

Jefferson Township Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.66 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 01.07 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 03.21 — (Total incidents: 27)





Jefferson Township Middle School

Jefferson Township Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 02.31 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 01.07 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 3)





Kinnelon High School

Kinnelon School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.90 — (Total incidents: 5)





Pearl R. Miller Middle School

Kinnelon School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.73 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Lincoln Park Elementary School

Lincoln Park School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Lincoln Park Middle School

Lincoln Park School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.04 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Central Middle School

Long Hill Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Millington Elementary School

Long Hill Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Kings Road School

Madison Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Madison High School

Madison Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 02.16 — (Total incidents: 18)





Madison Junior School

Madison Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.88 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Torey J. Sabatini School

Madison Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.06 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Mountain View School

Mendham Borough School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Mendham Township Elementary School

Mendham Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Mendham Township Middle School

Mendham Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.94 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Canfield Avenue School

Mine Hill Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Montville Township High School

Montville Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 3)





Robert R Lazar Middle School

Montville Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.93 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Woodmont School

Montville Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Morris County School of Technology

Morris County Vocational School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Morris Hills High School

Morris Hills Regional School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 11)





Morris Knolls High School

Morris Hills Regional School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 13)





Morris Plains Borough School

Morris Plains School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Alexander Hamilton

Morris School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Frelinghuysen Middle School

Morris School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.71 — (Total incidents: 18)

Violence rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 2)





Hillcrest School

Morris School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Morristown High School

Morris School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 01.51 — (Total incidents: 28)





Normandy Park School

Morris School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.89 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Sussex Avenue School

Morris School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Thomas Jefferson School

Morris School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.10 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Mount Arlington Public School

Mount Arlington Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 02.74 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Chester M. Stephens Elementary School

Mount Olive Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Mount Olive High School

Mount Olive Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 3)





Mount Olive Middle School

Mount Olive Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 04.19 — (Total incidents: 46)

Violence rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 2)





Mountain View Elementary School

Mount Olive Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.72 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Sandshore Rd. Elementary School

Mount Olive Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.49 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Tinc Rd. Elementary School

Mount Olive Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 02.39 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Briarcliff Middle School

Mountain Lakes Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Mountain Lakes High School

Mountain Lakes Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 3)





Wildwood Elementary School

Mountain Lakes Public School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Netcong Elementary School

Netcong School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 02.12 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.77 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Brooklawn Middle School

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.68 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Central Middle School

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.49 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 01.12 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)





Intervale Elementary School

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Lake Parsippany Elementary School

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Mount Tabor Elementary School

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Parsippany High School

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.91 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 01.46 — (Total incidents: 13)





Parsippany Hills High School

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 11)





Rockaway Meadow Elementary School

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Troy Hills Elementary School

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





North Boulevard School

Pequannock Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Pequannock Township High School

Pequannock Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.90 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 7)





Pequannock Valley School

Pequannock Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Stephen J. Gerace School

Pequannock Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Center Grove School

Randolph Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Fernbrook School

Randolph Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.59 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Ironia School

Randolph Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Randolph High School

Randolph Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 01.55 — (Total incidents: 22)





Randolph Middle School

Randolph Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 03.05 — (Total incidents: 30)

Violence rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 2)





Shongum School

Randolph Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Riverdale School

Riverdale School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Rockaway Borough School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.74 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Birchwood Elementary School

Rockaway Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Copeland Middle School

Rockaway Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Katharine D Malone Elementary School

Rockaway Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Eisenhower Middle School

Roxbury Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 02.95 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 03.54 — (Total incidents: 18)

Drug rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 3)





Franklin Elementary School

Roxbury Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.61 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Jefferson Elementary School

Roxbury Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Lincoln/Roosevelt School

Roxbury Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.78 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Nixon Elementary School

Roxbury Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Roxbury High School

Roxbury Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 01.11 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 02.31 — (Total incidents: 27)





Chatham High School

School District of the Chathams

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 3)





Chatham Middle School

School District of the Chathams

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.20 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)





Lafayette Avenue School

School District of the Chathams

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Washington Avenue School

School District of the Chathams

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Benedict A. Cucinella School

Washington Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Long Valley Middle School

Washington Township School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.95 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





West Morris Central High School

West Morris Regional High School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 10)





West Morris Mendham High School

West Morris Regional High School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.82 — (Total incidents: 9)





Alfred C. MacKinnon Middle School

Wharton Borough School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Marie V. Duffy Elementary School

Wharton Borough School District

(Morris)

Bullying rate: 01.40 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)