Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Bergen County

Public schools in Bergen County last year seemed to buck the statewide trend by reporting fewer incidents of drugs and violence compared to the year before the pandemic. Reports of bullying, however, did go up.

Bergen County schools reported 3% more bullying incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Drug incidents dropped by 5% while reports of violence fell by 24%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was the Special Services School District school serving emotionally disturbed students.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Bergen County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Brookside School

Allendale Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Autistic

Bergen County Special Services School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Emotionally Disturbed

Bergen County Special Services School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 08.40 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 09.25 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 1)

Applied Technology High School

Bergen County Vocational Technical School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.11 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bergen County Academies

Bergen County Vocational Technical School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)

Bergen County Technical High School - Paramus

Bergen County Vocational Technical School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.04 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.74 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 01.04 — (Total incidents: 3)

Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro

Bergen County Vocational Technical School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bergenfield High School

Bergenfield Borough School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 01.95 — (Total incidents: 24)

Hoover Elementary School

Bergenfield Borough School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Jefferson Elementary School

Bergenfield Borough School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.11 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Roy W. Brown Middle School

Bergenfield Borough School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 4)

Washington Elementary School

Bergenfield Borough School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bogota Jr./Sr. High School

Bogota Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 03.17 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.90 — (Total incidents: 4)

Bogota Middle School

Bogota Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.02 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

E. Roy Bixby

Bogota Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Carlstadt Public School

Carlstadt Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Henry P. Becton Regional High School

Carlstadt-East Rutherford Regional High School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 2)

Cliffside Park High School

Cliffside Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)

School #3

Cliffside Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School #4

Cliffside Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School #5

Cliffside Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School #6/Middle School

Cliffside Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hillside Elementary School

Closter Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.95 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Tenakill Middle School

Closter Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Cresskill High School

Cresskill Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Cresskill Middle School

Cresskill Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.19 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Demarest Middle School

Demarest School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.92 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dumont High School

Dumont Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.45 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 03.03 — (Total incidents: 23)

Grant Elementary School

Dumont Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Honiss Elementary\Middle School

Dumont Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.88 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lincoln Elementary School

Dumont Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Selzer Elementary\Middle School

Dumont Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Alfred S. Faust Middle School

East Rutherford School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.37 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 02.41 — (Total incidents: 7)

McKenzie School

East Rutherford School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Eleanor Van Gelder

Edgewater School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.18 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Gantner Avenue School

Elmwood Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Gilbert Avenue School

Elmwood Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.24 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Memorial Middle School

Elmwood Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 01.99 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Memorial Senior High School

Elmwood Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 02.21 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 01.04 — (Total incidents: 8)

Sixteenth Avenue School

Elmwood Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.20 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Emerson Jr Sr High

Emerson Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Patrick M Villano School

Emerson Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dr. Leroy McCloud Elementary School

Englewood Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dwight Morrow High School/Academies@Englewood

Englewood Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Janis E. Dismus Middle School

Englewood Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Fair Lawn High School

Fair Lawn Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 17)

Violence rate: 01.91 — (Total incidents: 30)

Drug rate: 01.40 — (Total incidents: 22)

Henry B. Milnes Elementary School

Fair Lawn Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John A. Forrest Elementary School

Fair Lawn Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lyncrest Elementary School

Fair Lawn Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Memorial Middle School

Fair Lawn Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.10 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 01.42 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Radburn Elementary School

Fair Lawn Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.63 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Fair Lawn Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.20 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Westmoreland Elementary School

Fair Lawn Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lincoln School

Fairview Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.16 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 01.32 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Number Three School

Fairview Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Fort Lee High School

Fort Lee School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 7)

Lewis F. Cole Middle School

Fort Lee School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 02.28 — (Total incidents: 28)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School No. 1

Fort Lee School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School No. 3

Fort Lee School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 02.12 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School No. 4

Fort Lee School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Franklin Avenue Middle School

Franklin Lakes School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Christopher Columbus School #8

Garfield Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Garfield High School

Garfield Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 01.45 — (Total incidents: 16)

Garfield Middle School

Garfield Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 01.41 — (Total incidents: 14)

James Madison School #10

Garfield Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Clara E Coleman School

Glen Rock Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Glen Rock High School

Glen Rock Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 5)

Glen Rock Middle School

Glen Rock Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Fanny Meyer Hillers

Hackensack School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.20 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hackensack High School

Hackensack School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 01.06 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 5)

Hackensack Middle School

Hackensack School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 02.78 — (Total incidents: 40)

Violence rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 4)

Jackson Avenue

Hackensack School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Nellie K. Parker

Hackensack School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Harrington Park School

Harrington Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.11 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Euclid Elementary School

Hasbrouck Heights School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hasbrouck Heights High School

Hasbrouck Heights School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 02.63 — (Total incidents: 14)

Hasbrouck Heights Middle School

Hasbrouck Heights School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 4)

Lincoln Elementary School

Hasbrouck Heights School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Haworth Public School

Haworth Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

George G White

Hillsdale School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.21 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Leonia High School

Leonia Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.18 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 01.42 — (Total incidents: 12)

Leonia Middle School

Leonia Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.10 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Memorial Elementary School

Little Ferry Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Columbus School

Lodi School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hilltop School

Lodi School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lodi High School

Lodi School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.88 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 01.77 — (Total incidents: 16)

Roosevelt School

Lodi School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.06 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Lodi School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 01.84 — (Total incidents: 13)

Wilson School

Lodi School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Jefferson School

Lyndhurst Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lyndhurst High School

Lyndhurst Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lyndhurst Middle School

Lyndhurst Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.82 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)

Roosevelt School

Lyndhurst Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Betsy Ross Elementary

Mahwah Township Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

George Washington School

Mahwah Township Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Joyce Kilmer School

Mahwah Township Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lenape Meadows

Mahwah Township Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mahwah High School

Mahwah Township Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 5)

Ramapo Ridge

Mahwah Township Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 03.25 — (Total incidents: 21)

Violence rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Maywood Avenue School

Maywood School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Memorial School

Maywood School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Highland Elementary School

Midland Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Midland Park Jr./Sr. High School

Midland Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.51 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 2)

Fieldstone Middle School

Montvale Board of Education School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.37 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Robert L. Craig School

Moonachie School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Berkley Street School

New Milford Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bertrand F. Gibbs Elementary School

New Milford Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

David E. Owens Middle School

New Milford Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 2)

New Milford High School

New Milford Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 4)

Franklin D Roosevelt Elementary School

North Arlington School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

George Washington Elementary School

North Arlington School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

North Arlington High School

North Arlington School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 5)

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

North Arlington School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Veterans Middle School

North Arlington School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Northern Highlands Regional High School

Northern Highlands Regional High School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 5)

Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest

Northern Valley Regional High School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 12)

Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan

Northern Valley Regional High School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 02.04 — (Total incidents: 21)

Violence rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 01.74 — (Total incidents: 18)

Northvale Public School

Northvale Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Norwood Public School

Norwood Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dogwood Hill Elementary School

Oakland Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Valley Middle School

Oakland Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.36 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.59 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Charles DeWolf Middle School

Old Tappan Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Oradell Public School

Oradell Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lindbergh Elementary School

Palisades Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Palisades Park Jr-Sr High School

Palisades Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 6)

East Brook Middle School

Paramus Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 02.17 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Paramus High School

Paramus Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.08 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 10)

Stony Lane Elementary School

Paramus Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

West Brook Middle School

Paramus Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.43 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

East Brook Elementary School

Park Ridge School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Park Ridge High School

Park Ridge School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 02.54 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

West Ridge Elementary School

Park Ridge School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Pascack Hills High School

Pascack Valley Regional High School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 2)

Pascack Valley High School

Pascack Valley Regional High School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 2)

Indian Hills High School

Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.95 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 3)

Ramapo High School

Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 6)

Eric S. Smith Middle School

Ramsey School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John Y Dater Elementary School

Ramsey School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.58 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ramsey High School

Ramsey School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Grant Elementary School

Ridgefield Park Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lincoln Elementary School

Ridgefield Park Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ridgefield Park Jr Sr High School

Ridgefield Park Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.08 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.75 — (Total incidents: 21)

Drug rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 4)

Roosevelt Elementary School

Ridgefield Park Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bergen Boulevard School

Ridgefield School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ridgefield Memorial High School

Ridgefield School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Slocum Skewes School

Ridgefield School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.24 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Benjamin Franklin Middle School

Ridgewood Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.72 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

George Washington Middle School

Ridgewood Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.95 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ridge Elementary School

Ridgewood Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ridgewood High School

Ridgewood Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.06 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 7)

River Dell Middle School

River Dell Regional School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Roosevelt School

River Edge School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Roberge Elementary School

River Vale Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Midland School #1

Rochelle Park School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Pierrepont School

Rutherford School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Rutherford High School

Rutherford School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 01.90 — (Total incidents: 14)

Union School

Rutherford School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.60 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Franklin School

Saddle Brook School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 02.38 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Helen I. Smith School

Saddle Brook School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Saddle Brook Middle/High School

Saddle Brook School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.31 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Salome H. Long Memorial School

Saddle Brook School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Saddle River School District

Saddle River School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.85 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lodi MS HS

South Bergen Jointure Commission School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Moonachie Campus

South Bergen Jointure Commission School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Memorial School

South Hackensack School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Benjamin Franklin Middle School

Teaneck School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.22 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

James Russell Lowell Elementary School

Teaneck School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.64 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Nathaniel Hawthorne Elementary School

Teaneck School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Teaneck High School

Teaneck School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.98 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 03.59 — (Total incidents: 44)

Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Teaneck School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

J Spencer Smith School

Tenafly Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Tenafly High School

Tenafly Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 2)

Tenafly Middle School

Tenafly Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Edith A. Bogert Elementary School

Upper Saddle River School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Emil A. Cavallini Middle School

Upper Saddle River School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Crescent Elementary School

Waldwick School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.16 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Waldwick High School

Waldwick School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 2)

Waldwick Middle School

Waldwick School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Frank W. Gavlak Elementary School

Wallington Boro School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Wallington Junior Senior High School

Wallington Boro School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Berkeley Elementary

Westwood Regional School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Washington Elementary School

Westwood Regional School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.20 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Westwood Regional High School

Westwood Regional School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 4)

Westwood Regional Middle School

Westwood Regional School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 01.42 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dorchester Elementary School

Woodcliff Lake School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Woodcliff Middle School

Woodcliff Lake School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Catherine E. Doyle Elementary School

Wood-Ridge School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Wood-Ridge Jr/Sr High School

Wood-Ridge School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Abraham Lincoln Elementary School

Wyckoff Township Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Calvin Coolidge Elementary School

Wyckoff Township Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.33 ��� (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School

Wyckoff Township Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 02.01 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Sicomac Elementary School

Wyckoff Township Public School District

(Bergen)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)