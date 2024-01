Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Monmouth County

Public schools in Monmouth County experienced a sharp increase in reports of violence and bullying since the year before the pandemic.

Monmouth County schools reported 22% more bullying incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of violence climbed by 10%.

Drug incidents, however, declined by 28%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was the Regional Achievement Academy, which is part of the Monmouth-Ocean Educational Services Commission.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Monmouth County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Asbury Park High School

Asbury Park School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 05.11 — (Total incidents: 32)

Drug rate: 01.60 — (Total incidents: 10)

Dr. Martin Luther King Upper Elementary School

Asbury Park School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 06.96 — (Total incidents: 22)

Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Thurgood Marshall Elementary School

Asbury Park School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Atlantic Highlands Elementary School

Atlantic Highlands School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Belmar Elementary

Belmar Elementary School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bradley Beach Elementary School

Bradley Beach School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Brielle Elementary School

Brielle Boro School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cedar Drive Middle School

Colts Neck Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 02.15 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Conover Road Elementary School

Colts Neck Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Deal Elementary School

Deal Boro School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.64 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Margaret L Vetter

Eatontown Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.04 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Memorial Middle School

Eatontown Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 02.05 — (Total incidents: 4)

Farmingdale Elementary

Farmingdale Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.84 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Freehold Intermediate School

Freehold Borough School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.68 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 02.99 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 01.12 — (Total incidents: 6)

Freehold Learning Center

Freehold Borough School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Park Avenue Elementary School

Freehold Borough School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 02.61 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Colts Neck High School

Freehold Regional High School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.07 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 9)

Freehold Borough High School

Freehold Regional High School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 20)

Drug rate: 01.69 — (Total incidents: 23)

Freehold Township High School

Freehold Regional High School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 6)

Howell High School

Freehold Regional High School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 14)

Manalapan High School

Freehold Regional High School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.0 — (Total incidents: 17)

Violence rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 5)

Marlboro High School

Freehold Regional High School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 12)

C. Richard Applegate School

Freehold Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.55 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Clifton T. Barkalow School

Freehold Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.82 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 2)

Dwight D. Eisenhower School

Freehold Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 02.37 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 03.21 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Joseph J Catena School

Freehold Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.56 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 01.11 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Laura Donovan School

Freehold Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

West Freehold School

Freehold Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cove Road School

Hazlet Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.98 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 03.90 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hazlet Middle School

Hazlet Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 02.52 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Raritan High School

Hazlet Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 01.30 — (Total incidents: 11)

Henry Hudson Regional School

Henry Hudson Regional School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.35 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Highlands Elementary School

Highlands Borough School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.12 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Holmdel High School

Holmdel Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 3)

Indian Hill School

Holmdel Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.04 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

William R. Satz School

Holmdel Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.52 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Aldrich Elementary School

Howell Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ardena Elementary School

Howell Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Greenville Elementary School

Howell Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Howell Township Middle School North

Howell Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 02.73 — (Total incidents: 29)

Drug rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 4)

Howell Township Middle School South

Howell Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Land O'Pines Elementary School

Howell Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Memorial Elementary School

Howell Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.97 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Newbury Elementary School

Howell Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ramtown Elementary School

Howell Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.78 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Taunton Elementary School

Howell Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Joseph C. Caruso School

Keansburg School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.20 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Joseph R. Bolger Middle School

Keansburg School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.18 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 09.73 — (Total incidents: 33)

Drug rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 5)

Keansburg High School

Keansburg School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 05.32 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 01.12 — (Total incidents: 4)

Keyport Central School

Keyport School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 02.68 — (Total incidents: 16)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Keyport High School

Keyport School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.22 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 2)

Markham Place School

Little Silver Boro School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.06 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

A A Anastasia Elementary School

LONG BRANCH PUBLIC SCHOOL District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 02.85 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

George L Catrambone

LONG BRANCH PUBLIC SCHOOL District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.99 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 5)

Gregory Elementary School

LONG BRANCH PUBLIC SCHOOL District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 02.06 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Long Branch High School

LONG BRANCH PUBLIC SCHOOL District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.44 — (Total incidents: 22)

Drug rate: 03.73 — (Total incidents: 57)

Long Branch Middle School

LONG BRANCH PUBLIC SCHOOL District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 02.26 — (Total incidents: 24)

Drug rate: 02.63 — (Total incidents: 28)

Clark Mills School

Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lafayette Mills School

Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Manalapan-Englishtown Middle School

Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.51 — (Total incidents: 18)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Milford Brook School

Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Pine Brook School

Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Wemrock Brook School

Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Manasquan Elementary School

Manasquan School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Manasquan High School

Manasquan School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 3)

Asher Holmes Elementary School

Marlboro Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Frank Defino Central Elementary School

Marlboro Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Frank J. Dugan Elementary School

Marlboro Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Marlboro Memorial Middle School

Marlboro Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.92 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 3)

Marlboro Middle School

Marlboro Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lloyd Road Elementary School

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 05.79 — (Total incidents: 31)

Violence rate: 01.12 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Matawan Regional High School

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 03.16 — (Total incidents: 35)

Drug rate: 01.44 — (Total incidents: 16)

Matawan-Aberdeen Middle School

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.85 — (Total incidents: 16)

Violence rate: 02.89 — (Total incidents: 25)

Drug rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 4)

Bayshore Middle School

Middletown Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.80 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 01.63 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 4)

Bayview Elementary School

Middletown Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Harmony Elementary School

Middletown Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Middletown High School North

Middletown Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.12 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 3)

Middletown High School South

Middletown Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 16)

Violence rate: 0.85 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 8)

Nut Swamp Elementary School

Middletown Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ocean Avenue Elementary School

Middletown Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

River Plaza Elementary School

Middletown Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Thompson Middle School

Middletown Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.19 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Thorne Middle School

Middletown Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 03.68 — (Total incidents: 23)

Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Millstone Township Elementary School

Millstone Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Millstone Township Middle School

Millstone Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 04.52 — (Total incidents: 17)

Violence rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Monmouth Beach Elementary School

Monmouth Beach School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Communications High School

Monmouth County Vocational School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Marine Academy of Science and Technology

Monmouth County Vocational School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)

Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health and Science

Monmouth County Vocational School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Monmouth County Career Center

Monmouth County Vocational School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 02.67 — (Total incidents: 5)

Monmouth County Vocational Technical High School

Monmouth County Vocational School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 01.04 — (Total incidents: 3)

Monmouth Regional High School

Monmouth Regional High School

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.69 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 04.16 — (Total incidents: 37)

Regional Achievement Academy

Monmouth-Ocean Educational Services Commission School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 33.33 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 44.45 — (Total incidents: 8)

Woodrow Wilson

Neptune City School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.17 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Early Childhood Center

Neptune Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.64 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Midtown Community Elementary School

Neptune Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 04.60 — (Total incidents: 16)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Neptune High School

Neptune Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 03.68 — (Total incidents: 43)

Drug rate: 01.80 — (Total incidents: 21)

Neptune Middle School

Neptune Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.90 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 10.52 — (Total incidents: 70)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Summerfield Elementary School

Neptune Township School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Maple Place Middle School

Oceanport School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Wolf Hill School

Oceanport School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Red Bank Middle School

Red Bank Borough Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Red Bank Regional High School

Red Bank Regional School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 02.01 — (Total incidents: 24)

Forrestdale School

Rumson Borough School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School

Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 5)

Sea Girt Elementary School

Sea Girt Borough School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Shore Regional High School

Shore Regional High School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 3)

Shrewsbury Borough Elementary School

Shrewsbury Borough School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Spring Lake Heights Elementary School

Spring Lake Heights School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Swimming River School

Tinton Falls School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.89 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Tinton Falls Middle School

Tinton Falls School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.79 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 01.57 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Ocean Township Elementary School

Township of Ocean School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ocean Township High School

Township of Ocean School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.02 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 02.46 — (Total incidents: 24)

Drug rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 3)

Township of Ocean Intermediate School

Township of Ocean School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 02.92 — (Total incidents: 28)

Violence rate: 01.36 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Wanamassa Elementary School

Township of Ocean School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Memorial School

Union Beach Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.12 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Allentown High School

Upper Freehold Regional School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.90 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 01.17 — (Total incidents: 13)

Newell Elementary School

Upper Freehold Regional School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.51 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Stonebridge Middle School

Upper Freehold Regional School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 01.55 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 2)

Central Elementary School

Wall Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Wall High School

Wall Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 9)

Wall Intermediate School

Wall Township Public School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 04.10 — (Total incidents: 32)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Frank Antonides School

West Long Branch School District

(Monmouth)

Bullying rate: 03.76 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)