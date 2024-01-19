Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Hunterdon County
Public schools in Hunterdon County experienced a sharp increase in reports of violence and bullying since the year before the pandemic.
Hunterdon County schools reported 43% more violent incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.
Reports of bullying climbed by 22%. Drug incidents, however, fell by 5%.
At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.
In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Robert Hunter Elementary School in the Flemington-Raritan Regional School District.
The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.
Hunterdon County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates
Alexandria Middle School
Alexandria Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Ethel Hoppock Middle School
Bethlehem Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.22 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Thomas B. Conley Elementary School
Bethlehem Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Clinton Township Middle School
Clinton Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 02.10 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 01.17 — (Total incidents: 5)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Round Valley
Clinton Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Clinton Public School
Clinton-Glen Gardner School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 01.76 — (Total incidents: 8)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Delaware Township School
Delaware Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Delaware Valley Regional High School
Delaware Valley Regional High School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 5)
Drug rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)
East Amwell Township
East Amwell Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
J.P. Case Middle School
Flemington-Raritan Regional School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)
Reading-Fleming Intermediate School
Flemington-Raritan Regional School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 10)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Robert Hunter Elementary School
Flemington-Raritan Regional School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 06.42 — (Total incidents: 26)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Franklin Township School
Franklin Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
High Bridge Elementary School
High Bridge Borough School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 01.45 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
High Bridge Middle School
High Bridge Borough School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 01.43 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Holland Township Elementary School
Holland Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Hunterdon Central Regional High School District
Hunterdon Central Regional High School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 19)
Violence rate: 01.45 — (Total incidents: 36)
Drug rate: 01.85 — (Total incidents: 46)
Hunterdon County Vocational School District Central Campus
Hunterdon County Vocational School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 01.27 — (Total incidents: 1)
Hunterdon Polytech Bartles Corner Campus
Hunterdon County Vocational School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 1)
Kingwood Township School
Kingwood Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Milford Public School
Milford Borough School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
North Hunterdon High School
North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 12)
Drug rate: 02.28 — (Total incidents: 30)
Voorhees High School
North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 7)
Drug rate: 01.99 — (Total incidents: 15)
Holland Brook School
Readington Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Readington Middle School
Readington Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Whitehouse School
Readington Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
South Hunterdon Regional High School
South Hunterdon Regional School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 01.51 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 02.02 — (Total incidents: 8)
West Amwell Township School
South Hunterdon Regional School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 01.07 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Old Turnpike School
Tewksbury Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Tewksbury Elementary School
Tewksbury Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Union Township Middle School
Union Township School District
(Hunterdon)
Bullying rate: 02.13 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)