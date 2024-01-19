Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Hunterdon County

Public schools in Hunterdon County experienced a sharp increase in reports of violence and bullying since the year before the pandemic.

Hunterdon County schools reported 43% more violent incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of bullying climbed by 22%. Drug incidents, however, fell by 5%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Robert Hunter Elementary School in the Flemington-Raritan Regional School District.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Hunterdon County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Alexandria Middle School

Alexandria Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ethel Hoppock Middle School

Bethlehem Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Thomas B. Conley Elementary School

Bethlehem Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Clinton Township Middle School

Clinton Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 02.10 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 01.17 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Round Valley

Clinton Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Clinton Public School

Clinton-Glen Gardner School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 01.76 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Delaware Township School

Delaware Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Delaware Valley Regional High School

Delaware Valley Regional High School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)

East Amwell Township

East Amwell Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

J.P. Case Middle School

Flemington-Raritan Regional School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)

Reading-Fleming Intermediate School

Flemington-Raritan Regional School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Robert Hunter Elementary School

Flemington-Raritan Regional School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 06.42 — (Total incidents: 26)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Franklin Township School

Franklin Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

High Bridge Elementary School

High Bridge Borough School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 01.45 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

High Bridge Middle School

High Bridge Borough School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.43 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Holland Township Elementary School

Holland Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hunterdon Central Regional High School District

Hunterdon Central Regional High School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 19)

Violence rate: 01.45 — (Total incidents: 36)

Drug rate: 01.85 — (Total incidents: 46)

Hunterdon County Vocational School District Central Campus

Hunterdon County Vocational School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 01.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Hunterdon Polytech Bartles Corner Campus

Hunterdon County Vocational School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 1)

Kingwood Township School

Kingwood Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Milford Public School

Milford Borough School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

North Hunterdon High School

North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 02.28 — (Total incidents: 30)

Voorhees High School

North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 01.99 — (Total incidents: 15)

Holland Brook School

Readington Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Readington Middle School

Readington Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Whitehouse School

Readington Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

South Hunterdon Regional High School

South Hunterdon Regional School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 01.51 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 02.02 — (Total incidents: 8)

West Amwell Township School

South Hunterdon Regional School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 01.07 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Old Turnpike School

Tewksbury Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Tewksbury Elementary School

Tewksbury Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Union Township Middle School

Union Township School District

(Hunterdon)

Bullying rate: 02.13 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)