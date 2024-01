Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Camden County

Public schools in Camden County experienced a sharp increase in reports of violence and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.

Camden County schools reported 36% more drug incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of violence climbed by 18%.

Bullying, however, declined by by 10%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Winslow Township Middle School.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Camden County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Audubon Junior/Senior High School

Audubon Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 01.94 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 01.81 — (Total incidents: 14)

Mansion Avenue School

Audubon Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 01.12 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Avon Elementary School

Barrington School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Woodland Middle School

Barrington School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bell Oaks Upper Elementary School

Bellmawr Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 03.08 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Berlin Community School

Berlin Borough School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.72 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dwight D Eisenhower Middle School

Berlin Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 01.58 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John F Kennedy Elementary School

Berlin Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Highland Regional High School

Black Horse Pike Regional School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.69 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 03.64 — (Total incidents: 41)

Timber Creek Regional High School

Black Horse Pike Regional School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 04.14 — (Total incidents: 48)

Triton Regional High School

Black Horse Pike Regional School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.71 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 02.70 — (Total incidents: 30)

Alice Costello Elementary School

Brooklawn Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Camden High School

Camden City School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 4)

Creative Arts High School

Camden City School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 02.02 — (Total incidents: 4)

Dr. Charles E. Brimm Medical Arts High School

Camden City School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 03.55 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 01.02 — (Total incidents: 2)

East Side High School

Camden City School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.52 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 02.13 — (Total incidents: 11)

Forest Hill School

Camden City School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Henry B. Wilson Family School

Camden City School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.97 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Morgan Village Middle School

Camden City School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.41 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Veterans Memorial Family School

Camden City School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Yorkship Elementary School

Camden City School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Camden County Technical School-GTC

Camden County Technical School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 01.69 — (Total incidents: 24)

Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 12)

Camden County Technical School-Pennsauken

Camden County Technical School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.38 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.97 — (Total incidents: 7)

Camden Prep, Inc.

Camden Prep, Inc.

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 2)

A. Russell Knight Elementary School

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Alternative High School

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 05.41 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 05.41 — (Total incidents: 2)

Bret Harte Elementary School

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cherry Hill High School East

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 10)

Cherry Hill High School West

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 01.77 — (Total incidents: 24)

Drug rate: 01.77 — (Total incidents: 24)

Clara Barton Elementary School

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Henry C. Beck Middle School

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 01.11 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

James Johnson Elementary School

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John A. Carusi Middle School

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 02.67 — (Total incidents: 23)

Violence rate: 02.55 — (Total incidents: 22)

Drug rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 3)

Joyce Kilmer Elementary School

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Kingston Elementary School

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Richard Stockton Elementary School

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Rosa International Middle School

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Thomas Paine Elementary School

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Woodcrest Elementary School

Cherry Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 02.11 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Clementon Elementary School

Clementon Elementary School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.63 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Collingswood High School

Collingswood Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.32 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 6)

Collingswood Middle School

Collingswood Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 01.16 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.74 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 4)

Mark Newbie Elementary School

Collingswood Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

William P Tatem Elementary School

Collingswood Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Eastern Regional High School

Eastern Camden County Regional School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 01.87 — (Total incidents: 37)

Drug rate: 01.16 — (Total incidents: 23)

Cold Springs School

Gloucester City Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Gloucester City High School

Gloucester City Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 03.27 — (Total incidents: 20)

Drug rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 3)

Gloucester City Middle School

Gloucester City Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 07.36 — (Total incidents: 61)

Drug rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 2)

Ann A. Mullen Middle School

Gloucester Township Public Schools

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 02.21 — (Total incidents: 20)

Violence rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 6)

Blackwood Elementary School

Gloucester Township Public Schools

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.17 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Charles W. Lewis Middle School

Gloucester Township Public Schools

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.20 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 3)

Glen Landing Middle School

Gloucester Township Public Schools

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 7)

Loring Flemming Elementary School

Gloucester Township Public Schools

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Union Valley Elementary School

Gloucester Township Public Schools

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Glenview Avenue

Haddon Heights School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Haddon Heights Jr./Sr. High School

Haddon Heights School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.54 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 8)

Haddon Township High School

Haddon Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.95 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 3)

William G. Rohrer Middle School

Haddon Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.64 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Central School

Haddonfield School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Elizabeth Haddon School

Haddonfield School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Haddonfield Memorial High School

Haddonfield School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 4)

Haddonfield Middle School

Haddonfield School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

J. Fithian Tatem School

Haddonfield School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

KIPP: Cooper Norcross, A New Jersey Nonprofit Corporation

KIPP: Cooper Norcross, A New Jersey Nonprofit Corporation

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 07.98 — (Total incidents: 150)

Drug rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 9)

Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lawnside School

Lawnside School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 04.78 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lindenwold High School

Lindenwold Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 05.14 — (Total incidents: 32)

Drug rate: 02.41 — (Total incidents: 15)

Lindenwold Middle School

Lindenwold Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 03.98 — (Total incidents: 37)

Violence rate: 07.21 — (Total incidents: 67)

Drug rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)

Lindenwold School Five

Lindenwold Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 02.66 — (Total incidents: 16)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Magnolia

Magnolia School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 02.01 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mastery Schools of Camden, Inc.

Mastery Schools of Camden, Inc.

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 07.05 — (Total incidents: 191)

Drug rate: 01.11 — (Total incidents: 30)

Merchantville Elementary School

Merchantville School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 03.08 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Raymond W. Kershaw School

Mt. Ephraim School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Oaklyn Public School

Oaklyn Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

George B. Fine Elementary School

Pennsauken Township Board of Education School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 01.59 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 06.35 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Howard M. Phifer Middle School

Pennsauken Township Board of Education School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Pennsauken High School

Pennsauken Township Board of Education School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 03.75 — (Total incidents: 56)

Drug rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 22)

Pennsauken Intermediate School

Pennsauken Township Board of Education School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dr. Albert M. Bean School

Pine Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John H. Glenn School

Pine Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Overbrook Senior High School

Pine Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.95 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 02.58 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 02.04 — (Total incidents: 15)

Pine Hill Middle School

Pine Hill School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 07.31 — (Total incidents: 28)

Violence rate: 02.09 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Grade Downing Elementary School

Runnemede Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mary E. Volz Elementary School

Runnemede Public School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Somerdale Park School

Somerdale School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 01.58 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 04.98 — (Total incidents: 22)

Drug rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Sterling High School

Sterling Regional School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 7)

Samuel S. Yellin Elementary School

Stratford School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Edward T. Hamilton

Voorhees Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Kresson School

Voorhees Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.18 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Osage School

Voorhees Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Signal Hill School

Voorhees Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Voorhees Middle School

Voorhees Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Waterford Elementary School

Waterford Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Winslow Township Elementary School Five

Winslow Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 03.91 — (Total incidents: 24)

Violence rate: 03.42 — (Total incidents: 21)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Winslow Township Elementary School One

Winslow Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.46 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Winslow Township Elementary School Six

Winslow Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Winslow Township Elementary School Three

Winslow Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.85 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Winslow Township High School

Winslow Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 03.36 — (Total incidents: 41)

Drug rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 3)

Winslow Township Middle School

Winslow Township School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 05.85 — (Total incidents: 45)

Violence rate: 08.58 — (Total incidents: 66)

Drug rate: 01.69 — (Total incidents: 13)

Woodlynne Boro Public School

Woodlynne School District

(Camden)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 03.05 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)