Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Gloucester County

Public schools in Gloucester County last year seemed to buck the statewide trend by reporting fewer incidents of bullying and drugs compared to the year before the pandemic. Reports of violence, however, did go up.

Gloucester County schools reported 3% more violent incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Drug incidents dropped by 7% while reports of bullying fell by 9%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Glassboro Intermediate School.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Gloucester County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Clayton Middle School

Clayton Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 02.71 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Herma S. Simmons Elementary School

Clayton Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Clearview Regional High School

Clearview Regional High School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 01.61 — (Total incidents: 23)

Drug rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 6)





Clearview Regional Middle School

Clearview Regional High School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 01.73 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 01.73 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Delsea Regional High School

Delsea Regional High School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 7)





Delsea Regional Middle School

Delsea Regional High School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 02.24 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 3)





Deptford Township High School

Deptford Township Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.43 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 02.20 — (Total incidents: 23)





Deptford Township Middle School

Deptford Township Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 3)





Good Intent Elementary School

Deptford Township Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Lake Tract Elementary School

Deptford Township Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Samuel Mickle School

East Greenwich Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Aura Elementary School

Elk Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.80 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Gateway Regional High School

Gateway Regional High School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Dorothy L. Bullock School

Glassboro School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 06.25 — (Total incidents: 24)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Glassboro High School

Glassboro School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.98 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 04.10 — (Total incidents: 21)

Drug rate: 02.34 — (Total incidents: 12)





Glassboro Intermediate School

Glassboro School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 01.12 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 05.99 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)





Thomas E. Bowe School

Glassboro School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.98 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Bankbridge Regional School

Gloucester County Special Services School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.92 — (Total incidents: 5)





Gloucester County Institute of Technology

Gloucester County Vocational-Technical School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.82 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 01.39 — (Total incidents: 22)





Broad Street Elementary School

Greenwich Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 02.12 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Nehaunsey Middle School

Greenwich Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 02.04 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 1)





Pleasant Valley School

Harrison Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Kingsway Regional High School

Kingsway Regional School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 01.02 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 11)





Kingsway Regional Middle School

Kingsway Regional School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 04.64 — (Total incidents: 43)

Drug rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)





Logan Middle School

Logan Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 01.63 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 04.33 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Logan Township Elementary School

Logan Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Centre City Elementary School

Mantua Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





J. Mason Tomlin Elementary School

Mantua Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 01.42 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Oak Knoll Elementary School

Monroe Township Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Radix Elementary

Monroe Township Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Whitehall Elementary School

Monroe Township Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Williamstown High School

Monroe Township Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 01.02 — (Total incidents: 18)

Violence rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 26)

Drug rate: 03.91 — (Total incidents: 69)





Williamstown Middle School

Monroe Township Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 16)

Violence rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 18)

Drug rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 4)





National Park School

National Park Boro School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Billingsport Elementary School

Paulsboro School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Loudenslager Elementary School

Paulsboro School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 02.29 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)





Paulsboro High School

Paulsboro School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 04.12 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 01.10 — (Total incidents: 4)





Paulsboro Junior High School

Paulsboro School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 05.42 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 01.20 — (Total incidents: 2)





Pitman High School

Pitman Boro School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 02.12 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 02.12 — (Total incidents: 7)





Pitman Middle School

Pitman Boro School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 2)





South Harrison Elementary School

South Harrison Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Margaret C. Clifford School

Swedesboro-Woolwich School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Walter Hill School

Swedesboro-Woolwich School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 01.20 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Caroline L. Reutter School

Township of Franklin School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 01.38 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Main Road School

Township of Franklin School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Mary F. Janvier School

Township of Franklin School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Bells Elementary School

Washington Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Bunker Hill Middle School

Washington Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 02.0 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Chestnut Ridge Middle School

Washington Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 02.05 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Hurffville Elementary School

Washington Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.64 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Orchard Valley Middle School

Washington Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 01.20 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 04.80 — (Total incidents: 24)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

Washington Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Washington Township High School

Washington Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 02.20 — (Total incidents: 47)

Drug rate: 01.12 — (Total incidents: 24)





Wedgwood Elementary School

Washington Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Whitman Elementary School

Washington Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.35 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Green-Fields Elementary School

West Deptford Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 01.04 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Oakview Elementary School

West Deptford Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Red Bank Elementary School

West Deptford Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





West Deptford High School

West Deptford Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.38 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 01.88 — (Total incidents: 15)





West Deptford Middle School

West Deptford Township School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 02.30 — (Total incidents: 20)

Violence rate: 03.68 — (Total incidents: 32)

Drug rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 2)





Parkview Elementary School

Westville Boro Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Evergreen Avenue Elementary School

Woodbury City Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Walnut Street School

Woodbury City Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





West End Memorial Elementary School

Woodbury City Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 04.66 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Woodbury Jr-Sr High School

Woodbury City Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 04.53 — (Total incidents: 37)

Drug rate: 0.98 — (Total incidents: 8)





Woodbury Heights Elementary

Woodbury Heights Public School District

(Gloucester)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)