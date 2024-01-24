Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Warren County

Public schools in Warren County experienced a sharp increase in reports of bullying and drug use since the year before the pandemic.

Warren County schools reported 52% more bullying incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of drug use climbed by 27%.

Violent incidents, however, declined by 9%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was North Warren Regional School.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Warren County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Allamuchy Township School

Allamuchy Township School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 02.20 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 03.66 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Alpha Borough School

Alpha Borough School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 02.05 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Belvidere Elementary School

Belvidere School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 02.0 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 1)

Belvidere High School

Belvidere School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.36 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 03.27 — (Total incidents: 12)

Central Elementary School

Great Meadows Regional School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Great Meadows Regional Middle School

Great Meadows Regional School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 04.46 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Stewartsville Middle School

Greenwich Township School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 01.73 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 02.17 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hackettstown High School

Hackettstown Public School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hackettstown Middle School

Hackettstown Public School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 02.53 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Willow Grove Elementary School

Hackettstown Public School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 01.90 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hope Township School

Hope Township School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lopatcong Elementary School

Lopatcong Township School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lopatcong Township Middle School

Lopatcong Township School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 04.21 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mansfield Township Elementary

Mansfield Township Elementary School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

North Warren Regional School

North Warren Regional School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 02.15 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 02.61 — (Total incidents: 17)

Oxford Central School

Oxford Township School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 01.50 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Phillipsburg Elementary School

Phillipsburg School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 2)

Phillipsburg High School

Phillipsburg School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 05.09 — (Total incidents: 90)

Phillipsburg Middle School

Phillipsburg School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 03.02 — (Total incidents: 21)

Warren County Vocational Technical School

Warren County Vocational Technical School

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 04.78 — (Total incidents: 20)

Violence rate: 0.72 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Warren Hills Regional High School

Warren Hills Regional School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 02.72 — (Total incidents: 30)

Drug rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 10)

Warren Hills Regional Middle School

Warren Hills Regional School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 03.92 — (Total incidents: 20)

Violence rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 3)

Taylor Street Elementary School

Washington Borough School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Washington Memorial Elementary School

Washington Borough School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 01.97 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Brass Castle School

Washington Township School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Port Colden School

Washington Township School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

White Township Consolidated School

White Township Consolidated School District

(Warren)

Bullying rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)