Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Burlington County
Public schools in Burlington County experienced a sharp increase in reports of violence and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.
Burlington County schools reported 61% more drug incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.
Reports of violence climbed by 23%
Reports of bullying, however, declined by 6%.
At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.
In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was the Lumberton campus of the Burlington County Special Services School District.
The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.
Burlington County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates
Beverly City School District
Beverly City School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 04.88 — (Total incidents: 16)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Bordentown Regional High School
Bordentown Regional School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 01.90 — (Total incidents: 14)
Drug rate: 03.80 — (Total incidents: 28)
Bordentown Regional Middle School
Bordentown Regional School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 03.15 — (Total incidents: 18)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Clara Barton Elementary
Bordentown Regional School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Peter Muschal Elementary
Bordentown Regional School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Burlington City High School
Burlington City Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 05.48 — (Total incidents: 42)
Drug rate: 03.91 — (Total incidents: 30)
Wilbur Watts Intermediate School
Burlington City Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.63 — (Total incidents: 7)
Violence rate: 06.30 — (Total incidents: 27)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Burlington County Institute of Technology - Medford
Burlington County Institute of Technology School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.31 — (Total incidents: 11)
Violence rate: 01.31 — (Total incidents: 11)
Drug rate: 01.79 — (Total incidents: 15)
Burlington County Institute of Technology - Westampton
Burlington County Institute of Technology School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.24 — (Total incidents: 15)
Violence rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 10)
Drug rate: 03.15 — (Total incidents: 38)
Burlington County Alternative High School
Burlington County Special Services School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 03.80 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 12.66 — (Total incidents: 10)
Lumberton Campus
Burlington County Special Services School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 31.92 — (Total incidents: 15)
Drug rate: 21.28 — (Total incidents: 10)
Westampton Campus
Burlington County Special Services School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
B. Bernice Young Elementary School
Burlington Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 7)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Burlington Township High School
Burlington Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.08 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 9)
Drug rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 11)
Burlington Township Middle School at Springside
Burlington Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.30 — (Total incidents: 11)
Violence rate: 02.37 — (Total incidents: 20)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Fountain Woods Elementary School
Burlington Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 6)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Chesterfield Township Elementary School
Chesterfield Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Cinnaminson High School
Cinnaminson Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 01.21 — (Total incidents: 10)
Drug rate: 01.45 — (Total incidents: 12)
Cinnaminson Middle School
Cinnaminson Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.52 — (Total incidents: 10)
Violence rate: 06.97 — (Total incidents: 46)
Drug rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 2)
Eleanor Rush Intermediate School
Cinnaminson Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.44 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 03.03 — (Total incidents: 19)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
M. Joan Pearson Elementary School
Delanco Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Walnut Street School
Delanco Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 04.14 — (Total incidents: 6)
Drug rate: 04.83 — (Total incidents: 7)
Delran High School
Delran Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 9)
Drug rate: 01.10 — (Total incidents: 10)
Delran Intermediate School
Delran Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Delran Middle School
Delran Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 02.21 — (Total incidents: 16)
Violence rate: 01.52 — (Total incidents: 11)
Drug rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 4)
Eastampton Township Community School
Eastampton Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Mildred Magowan Elementary School
Edgewater Park Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Samuel M Ridgway Middle School
Edgewater Park Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 06.01 — (Total incidents: 25)
Drug rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 4)
Frances DeMasi Elementary School
Evesham Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Frances DeMasi Middle School
Evesham Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.82 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 03.13 — (Total incidents: 23)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Helen L Beeler
Evesham Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 01.68 — (Total incidents: 9)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
J Harold Van Zant
Evesham Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Marlton Elementary
Evesham Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Marlton Middle
Evesham Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.82 — (Total incidents: 14)
Violence rate: 01.82 — (Total incidents: 14)
Drug rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 2)
Richard L Rice School
Evesham Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Robert B Jaggard School
Evesham Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 04.15 — (Total incidents: 19)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Florence Riverfront School
Florence Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Florence Township Memorial High School
Florence Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 03.62 — (Total incidents: 18)
Hainesport Township School
Hainesport Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 02.15 — (Total incidents: 12)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Cherokee High School
Lenape Regional High School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.05 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.74 — (Total incidents: 16)
Drug rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 11)
Lenape High School
Lenape Regional High School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.16 — (Total incidents: 22)
Drug rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 15)
Seneca High School
Lenape Regional High School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 9)
Drug rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 4)
Shawnee High School
Lenape Regional High School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 7)
Drug rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 13)
Ashbrook Elementary School
Lumberton Township Board of Education
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 02.21 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Bobby's Run Elementary School
Lumberton Township Board of Education
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.80 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 04.49 — (Total incidents: 15)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Lumberton Middle School
Lumberton Township Board of Education
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 03.58 — (Total incidents: 14)
Violence rate: 03.32 — (Total incidents: 13)
Drug rate: 02.05 — (Total incidents: 8)
Mansfield Township Elementary School
Mansfield Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Maple Shade High School
Maple Shade School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 11)
Violence rate: 02.02 — (Total incidents: 18)
Drug rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 2)
Maude M. Wilkins Elementary School
Maple Shade School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.90 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Ralph J. Steinhauer Elementary School
Maple Shade School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Neeta School
Medford Lakes School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Chairville Elementary School
Medford Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Cranberry Pines Elementary
Medford Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Haines Sixth Grade Center
Medford Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Medford Memorial Middle School
Medford Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 5)
Drug rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 2)
Taunton Forge Elementary School
Medford Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.74 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Mary E. Roberts Elementary School
Moorestown Township Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Moorestown High School
Moorestown Township Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 01.25 — (Total incidents: 16)
Drug rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 7)
Moorestown Upper Elementary School
Moorestown Township Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
South Valley Elementary School
Moorestown Township Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
William Allen Middle School
Moorestown Township Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
F. W. Holbein Middle School
Mount Holly Township Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.39 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 07.85 — (Total incidents: 34)
Drug rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 3)
Gertrude C. Folwell Elementary School
Mount Holly Township Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
John Brainerd Elementary School
Mount Holly Township Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Hartford Upper Elementary School
Mount Laurel Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
T. E. Harrington Middle School
Mount Laurel Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.92 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 5)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
New Hanover Township School
New Hanover Township
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Clarence B. Lamb Elementary School
North Hanover Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
North Hanover Township Upper Elementary School
North Hanover Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.85 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Northern Burlington County Regional High School
Northern Burlington County Regional School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 11)
Violence rate: 01.63 — (Total incidents: 23)
Drug rate: 03.11 — (Total incidents: 44)
Northern Burlington County Regional Middle School
Northern Burlington County Regional School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 02.64 — (Total incidents: 19)
Violence rate: 0.97 — (Total incidents: 7)
Drug rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 2)
Charles Street School
Palmyra Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Palmyra High School
Palmyra Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 02.79 — (Total incidents: 11)
Drug rate: 02.03 — (Total incidents: 8)
Palmyra Middle School
Palmyra Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 03.91 — (Total incidents: 8)
Drug rate: 0.98 — (Total incidents: 2)
Denbo Crichton School
Pemberton Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.45 — (Total incidents: 12)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Fort Dix Elementary School
Pemberton Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Helen A. Fort Middle School
Pemberton Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.69 — (Total incidents: 11)
Violence rate: 13.98 — (Total incidents: 91)
Drug rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 4)
Howard L. Emmons
Pemberton Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Joseph S. Stackhouse School
Pemberton Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Newcomb Middle School
Pemberton Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 07.59 — (Total incidents: 22)
Violence rate: 11.38 — (Total incidents: 33)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Pemberton Township High School
Pemberton Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.88 — (Total incidents: 18)
Violence rate: 04.60 — (Total incidents: 44)
Drug rate: 01.78 — (Total incidents: 17)
Samuel T. Busansky School
Pemberton Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Rancocas Valley Regional High School
Rancocas Valley Regional High School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.31 — (Total incidents: 26)
Drug rate: 02.01 — (Total incidents: 40)
Riverside Elementary School
Riverside Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Riverside High School
Riverside Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 3)
Riverside Middle School
Riverside Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 02.89 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)
Riverton School District
Riverton School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Indian Mills Elementary School
Shamong Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Indian Mills Memorial School
Shamong Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.19 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Southampton Township School #1
Southampton Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.83 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Southampton Township School #2
Southampton Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Southampton Township School #3
Southampton Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 02.07 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Springfield Township School
Springfield Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.15 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Kenneth R. Olson Middle School
Tabernacle Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.29 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Westampton Township Middle School
Westampton Township Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 03.08 — (Total incidents: 16)
Drug rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 3)
Hawthorne Park Elementary School
Willingboro Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
J.C.Stuart ECDC
Willingboro Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
James A Cotten Intermediate School
Willingboro Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 18.30 — (Total incidents: 101)
Drug rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)
Twin Hills Elementary School
Willingboro Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.85 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
W. R. James Sr. Elementary School
Willingboro Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Willingboro High School
Willingboro Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 10.89 — (Total incidents: 78)
Drug rate: 09.22 — (Total incidents: 66)
Willingboro Memorial Middle School
Willingboro Public School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 08.62 — (Total incidents: 52)
Drug rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 6)
Chatsworth Elementary School
Woodland Township School District
(Burlington)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 02.0 — (Total incidents: 2)