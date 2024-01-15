Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Burlington County

Public schools in Burlington County experienced a sharp increase in reports of violence and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.

Burlington County schools reported 61% more drug incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of violence climbed by 23%

Reports of bullying, however, declined by 6%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was the Lumberton campus of the Burlington County Special Services School District.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Burlington County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Beverly City School District

Beverly City School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 04.88 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bordentown Regional High School

Bordentown Regional School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.90 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 03.80 — (Total incidents: 28)

Bordentown Regional Middle School

Bordentown Regional School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 03.15 — (Total incidents: 18)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Clara Barton Elementary

Bordentown Regional School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Peter Muschal Elementary

Bordentown Regional School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Burlington City High School

Burlington City Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 05.48 — (Total incidents: 42)

Drug rate: 03.91 — (Total incidents: 30)

Wilbur Watts Intermediate School

Burlington City Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.63 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 06.30 — (Total incidents: 27)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Burlington County Institute of Technology - Medford

Burlington County Institute of Technology School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.31 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 01.31 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 01.79 — (Total incidents: 15)

Burlington County Institute of Technology - Westampton

Burlington County Institute of Technology School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.24 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 03.15 — (Total incidents: 38)

Burlington County Alternative High School

Burlington County Special Services School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 03.80 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 12.66 — (Total incidents: 10)

Lumberton Campus

Burlington County Special Services School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 31.92 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 21.28 — (Total incidents: 10)

Westampton Campus

Burlington County Special Services School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

B. Bernice Young Elementary School

Burlington Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Burlington Township High School

Burlington Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.08 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 11)

Burlington Township Middle School at Springside

Burlington Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.30 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 02.37 — (Total incidents: 20)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Fountain Woods Elementary School

Burlington Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Chesterfield Township Elementary School

Chesterfield Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cinnaminson High School

Cinnaminson Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.21 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 01.45 — (Total incidents: 12)

Cinnaminson Middle School

Cinnaminson Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.52 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 06.97 — (Total incidents: 46)

Drug rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 2)

Eleanor Rush Intermediate School

Cinnaminson Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.44 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 03.03 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

M. Joan Pearson Elementary School

Delanco Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Walnut Street School

Delanco Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 04.14 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 04.83 — (Total incidents: 7)

Delran High School

Delran Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 01.10 — (Total incidents: 10)

Delran Intermediate School

Delran Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Delran Middle School

Delran Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 02.21 — (Total incidents: 16)

Violence rate: 01.52 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 4)

Eastampton Township Community School

Eastampton Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mildred Magowan Elementary School

Edgewater Park Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Samuel M Ridgway Middle School

Edgewater Park Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 06.01 — (Total incidents: 25)

Drug rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 4)

Frances DeMasi Elementary School

Evesham Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Frances DeMasi Middle School

Evesham Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.82 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 03.13 — (Total incidents: 23)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Helen L Beeler

Evesham Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 01.68 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

J Harold Van Zant

Evesham Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Marlton Elementary

Evesham Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Marlton Middle

Evesham Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.82 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 01.82 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 2)

Richard L Rice School

Evesham Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Robert B Jaggard School

Evesham Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 04.15 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Florence Riverfront School

Florence Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Florence Township Memorial High School

Florence Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 03.62 — (Total incidents: 18)

Hainesport Township School

Hainesport Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 02.15 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cherokee High School

Lenape Regional High School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.05 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.74 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 11)

Lenape High School

Lenape Regional High School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.16 — (Total incidents: 22)

Drug rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 15)

Seneca High School

Lenape Regional High School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 4)

Shawnee High School

Lenape Regional High School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 13)

Ashbrook Elementary School

Lumberton Township Board of Education

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 02.21 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bobby's Run Elementary School

Lumberton Township Board of Education

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.80 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 04.49 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lumberton Middle School

Lumberton Township Board of Education

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 03.58 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 03.32 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 02.05 — (Total incidents: 8)

Mansfield Township Elementary School

Mansfield Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Maple Shade High School

Maple Shade School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 02.02 — (Total incidents: 18)

Drug rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 2)

Maude M. Wilkins Elementary School

Maple Shade School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.90 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ralph J. Steinhauer Elementary School

Maple Shade School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Neeta School

Medford Lakes School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Chairville Elementary School

Medford Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cranberry Pines Elementary

Medford Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Haines Sixth Grade Center

Medford Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Medford Memorial Middle School

Medford Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 2)

Taunton Forge Elementary School

Medford Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.74 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mary E. Roberts Elementary School

Moorestown Township Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Moorestown High School

Moorestown Township Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.25 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 7)

Moorestown Upper Elementary School

Moorestown Township Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

South Valley Elementary School

Moorestown Township Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

William Allen Middle School

Moorestown Township Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

F. W. Holbein Middle School

Mount Holly Township Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.39 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 07.85 — (Total incidents: 34)

Drug rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 3)

Gertrude C. Folwell Elementary School

Mount Holly Township Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John Brainerd Elementary School

Mount Holly Township Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hartford Upper Elementary School

Mount Laurel Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

T. E. Harrington Middle School

Mount Laurel Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.92 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

New Hanover Township School

New Hanover Township

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Clarence B. Lamb Elementary School

North Hanover Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

North Hanover Township Upper Elementary School

North Hanover Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.85 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Northern Burlington County Regional High School

Northern Burlington County Regional School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 01.63 — (Total incidents: 23)

Drug rate: 03.11 — (Total incidents: 44)

Northern Burlington County Regional Middle School

Northern Burlington County Regional School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 02.64 — (Total incidents: 19)

Violence rate: 0.97 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 2)

Charles Street School

Palmyra Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Palmyra High School

Palmyra Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 02.79 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 02.03 — (Total incidents: 8)

Palmyra Middle School

Palmyra Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 03.91 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.98 — (Total incidents: 2)

Denbo Crichton School

Pemberton Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.45 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Fort Dix Elementary School

Pemberton Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Helen A. Fort Middle School

Pemberton Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.69 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 13.98 — (Total incidents: 91)

Drug rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 4)

Howard L. Emmons

Pemberton Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Joseph S. Stackhouse School

Pemberton Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Newcomb Middle School

Pemberton Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 07.59 — (Total incidents: 22)

Violence rate: 11.38 — (Total incidents: 33)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Pemberton Township High School

Pemberton Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.88 — (Total incidents: 18)

Violence rate: 04.60 — (Total incidents: 44)

Drug rate: 01.78 — (Total incidents: 17)

Samuel T. Busansky School

Pemberton Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Rancocas Valley Regional High School

Rancocas Valley Regional High School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.31 — (Total incidents: 26)

Drug rate: 02.01 — (Total incidents: 40)

Riverside Elementary School

Riverside Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Riverside High School

Riverside Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 3)

Riverside Middle School

Riverside Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 02.89 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Riverton School District

Riverton School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Indian Mills Elementary School

Shamong Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Indian Mills Memorial School

Shamong Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.19 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Southampton Township School #1

Southampton Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.83 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Southampton Township School #2

Southampton Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Southampton Township School #3

Southampton Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 02.07 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Springfield Township School

Springfield Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.15 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Kenneth R. Olson Middle School

Tabernacle Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.29 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Westampton Township Middle School

Westampton Township Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 03.08 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 3)

Hawthorne Park Elementary School

Willingboro Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

J.C.Stuart ECDC

Willingboro Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

James A Cotten Intermediate School

Willingboro Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 18.30 — (Total incidents: 101)

Drug rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Twin Hills Elementary School

Willingboro Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.85 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

W. R. James Sr. Elementary School

Willingboro Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Willingboro High School

Willingboro Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 10.89 — (Total incidents: 78)

Drug rate: 09.22 — (Total incidents: 66)

Willingboro Memorial Middle School

Willingboro Public School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 08.62 — (Total incidents: 52)

Drug rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 6)

Chatsworth Elementary School

Woodland Township School District

(Burlington)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 02.0 — (Total incidents: 2)