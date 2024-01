Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Mercer County

Public schools in Mercer County experienced an increase in reports of violence and bullying since the year before the pandemic.

Mercer County schools reported 11% more violent incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of bullying climbed by 6%. Drug incidents, however, fell by 9%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Luis Munoz-Rivera Middle School in Trenton.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Mercer County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

MCVS Arthur R. Sypek Center

Area Vocational Technical School District of Mercer County

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.88 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 1)





MCVS Assunpink Shared Time Center/Rubino

Area Vocational Technical School District of Mercer County

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Mercer County Technical School Culinary Arts Academy

Area Vocational Technical School District of Mercer County

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 04.68 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Mercer County Technical School Health Sciences Academy

Area Vocational Technical School District of Mercer County

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Hightstown High School

East Windsor Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.89 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 5)





Melvin H. Kreps Middle School

East Windsor Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 02.82 — (Total incidents: 34)

Drug rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 16)





Perry L. Drew Elementary School

East Windsor Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Ewing High School

Ewing Township School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 03.77 — (Total incidents: 39)





Francis Lore Elementary School

Ewing Township School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Gilmore J Fisher Middle School

Ewing Township School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 4)





Parkway Elementary School

Ewing Township School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





William L Antheil Elementary School

Ewing Township School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.72 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Albert E Grice Middle School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 01.15 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 04.91 — (Total incidents: 47)

Drug rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 2)





Alexander Elementary School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Emily C. Reynolds Middle School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 01.29 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 04.29 — (Total incidents: 40)

Drug rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 5)





George E. Wilson Elementary School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 01.16 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.92 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Greenwood Elementary School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.63 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Hamilton East - Steinert

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 02.23 — (Total incidents: 31)

Drug rate: 01.73 — (Total incidents: 24)





Hamilton North - Nottingham

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.30 — (Total incidents: 22)

Drug rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 12)





Hamilton West-Watson

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 18)

Drug rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 3)





Kisthardt Elementary School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 01.75 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 04.39 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Klockner Elementary School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 04.37 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 2)





Kuser Elementary School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 01.49 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Lalor Elementary School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 05.54 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





McGalliard Elementary School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Mercerville Elementary School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 02.13 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Morgan Elementary School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 01.40 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Richard C Crockett Middle School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 02.24 — (Total incidents: 19)

Violence rate: 10.04 — (Total incidents: 85)

Drug rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 6)





Robinson Elementary School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Yardville Elementary School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.64 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Yardville Heights Elementary School

Hamilton Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 01.49 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Bear Tavern Elementary School

Hopewell Valley Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Hopewell Elementary School

Hopewell Valley Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Hopewell Valley Central High School

Hopewell Valley Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 2)





Timberlane Middle School

Hopewell Valley Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 01.25 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Ben Franklin Elementary

Lawrence Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Eldridge Park School

Lawrence Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Lawrence High School

Lawrence Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 01.04 — (Total incidents: 12)





Lawrence Intermediate School

Lawrence Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.97 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Lawrence Middle School

Lawrence Township Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 01.06 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.94 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Mercer Elementary School

Mercer County Special Services School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.94 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Mercer High School

Mercer County Special Services School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Community Park School

Princeton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Littlebrook School

Princeton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Princeton High School

Princeton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.06 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.06 — (Total incidents: 1)





Princeton Middle School

Princeton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 01.43 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Pond Road Middle School

Robbinsville Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 2)





Robbinsville High School

Robbinsville Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)





Clara Parker Elementary School

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)





Daylight/Twilight High School

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 09.46 — (Total incidents: 50)

Drug rate: 0.95 — (Total incidents: 5)





Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Dunn Middle School

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.65 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)





Franklin Elementary School

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.82 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Grant Elementary School

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Gregory Elementary School

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Harrison Elementary School

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Hedgepeth Williams Elementary School

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.88 — (Total incidents: 23)

Drug rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 9)





Joyce Kilmer School

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 02.94 — (Total incidents: 21)

Drug rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 4)





Luis Munoz-Rivera MS

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 13.56 — (Total incidents: 67)

Drug rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 2)





Mott Elementary School

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.67 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)





P.J. Hill Elementary

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Robbins Elementary School

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)





Trenton Central High School - Main Campus

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.26 — (Total incidents: 45)

Drug rate: 0.95 — (Total incidents: 19)





Trenton Central High School-9th Grade Academy

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 06.56 — (Total incidents: 54)

Drug rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 6)





Washington Elementary School

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Wilson Elementary School

Trenton Public School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)





Community Middle School

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 01.94 — (Total incidents: 22)

Violence rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Dutch Neck Elementary School

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Maurice Hawk Elementary School

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Millstone River School

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 02.79 — (Total incidents: 25)

Violence rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Thomas R Grover Middle School

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 03.45 — (Total incidents: 41)

Violence rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Village Elementary School

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 01.10 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 3)





West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District

(Mercer)

Bullying rate: 0.74 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.74 — (Total incidents: 12)