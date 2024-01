Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Sussex County

Public schools in Sussex County experienced a dramatic increase in reports of bullying and violence since the year before the pandemic.

Sussex County schools reported 49% more bullying incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of violence climbed by 21%.

Illegal drug use, however, declined by 1%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Halsted Middle School in Netown.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Sussex County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Long Pond School

Andover Regional School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.02 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Byram Intermediate School

Byram Township School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 03.12 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Frankford Township School

Frankford Township Consolidated School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 01.15 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Franklin Borough School

Franklin Borough School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.02 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Green Hills School

Green Township School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 01.79 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hamburg School

Hamburg School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 02.32 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.55 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 1)

Marian E. McKeown Elementary School

Hampton Township School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hardyston Township Middle School

Hardyston Township School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 01.44 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

High Point Regional High School District

High Point Regional High School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 01.25 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 01.63 — (Total incidents: 13)

Durban Avenue Elementary School

Hopatcong Borough School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hopatcong High School

Hopatcong Borough School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 02.51 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 02.13 — (Total incidents: 11)

Hopatcong Middle School

Hopatcong Borough School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 01.18 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Kittatinny Regional High School

Kittatinny Regional School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 01.40 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Lafayette Township School

Lafayette Township School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 1)

Lenape Valley Regional High School

Lenape Valley Regional High School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 6)

Halsted Middle School

Newton Public School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 02.74 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 09.15 — (Total incidents: 30)

Drug rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 2)

Merriam Avenue School

Newton Public School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Newton High School

Newton Public School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 02.54 — (Total incidents: 18)

Drug rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 2)

Northern Hills Academy

Northern Hills Academy School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ogdensburg Borough School

Ogdensburg Borough School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 1)

Alpine Elementary School

Sparta Township Public School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Helen Morgan School

Sparta Township Public School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 01.86 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mohawk Avenue School

Sparta Township Public School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 01.29 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Sparta High School

Sparta Township Public School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 14)

Sparta Middle School

Sparta Township Public School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 01.51 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.82 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Valley Road School

Stanhope School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.98 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Stillwater Township School

Stillwater Township School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Sussex County Technical School

Sussex County Technical School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 01.0 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 01.29 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 01.0 — (Total incidents: 7)

Clifton E. Lawrence

Sussex-Wantage Regional School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Sussex Middle School

Sussex-Wantage Regional School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 04.28 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 04.59 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Wantage Elementary School

Sussex-Wantage Regional School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 02.54 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Glen Meadow Middle School

Vernon Township School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 02.81 — (Total incidents: 18)

Violence rate: 02.34 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Lounsberry Hollow School

Vernon Township School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Vernon Township High School

Vernon Township School District

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 01.15 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 02.72 — (Total incidents: 26)

WALLKILL VALLEY REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL

Wallkill Valley Regional High School

(Sussex)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.30 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 01.95 — (Total incidents: 12)