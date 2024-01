Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Union County

Public schools in Union County experienced a sharp increase in reports of violence, bullying and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.

Union County schools reported 31% more bullying incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of drug use climbed by 18% while reports of violent incidents went up by 3%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Lamberts Mill Academy of the Union County Educational Services Commission.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Union County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Columbia Middle School

Berkeley Heights School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 05.85 — (Total incidents: 32)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Governor Livingston High School

Berkeley Heights School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mary Kay McMillin Early Childhood Center

Berkeley Heights School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mountain Park School

Berkeley Heights School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Thomas P. Hughes School

Berkeley Heights School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.27 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Arthur L. Johnson High School

Clark Township Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Carl H. Kumpf School

Clark Township Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Frank K. Hehnly

Clark Township Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Valley Road School

Clark Township Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cranford High School

Cranford Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)

Hillside Avenue School

Cranford Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Orange Avenue School

Cranford Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Abraham Lincoln School No. 14

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 05.62 — (Total incidents: 49)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Admiral William F. Halsey Jr. Health & Public Safety Academy

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.04 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 0.72 — (Total incidents: 9)

Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.04 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 01.46 — (Total incidents: 14)

Benjamin Franklin School No. 13

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 02.42 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 16.74 — (Total incidents: 76)

Drug rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 2)

Chessie Dentley Roberts Academy School No. 30

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 02.66 — (Total incidents: 20)

Drug rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Christopher Columbus School No. 15

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 02.85 — (Total incidents: 19)

Violence rate: 03.15 — (Total incidents: 21)

Drug rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 3)

Dr. Albert Einstein Academy School No. 29

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dr. Antonia Pantoja School No. 27

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 03.79 — (Total incidents: 33)

Drug rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 2)

Dr. Orlando Edreira Academy School No. 26

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.55 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Elizabeth High School - Frank J Cicarell Academy

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 01.10 — (Total incidents: 14)

Elmora School No. 12

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.82 — (Total incidents: 5)

George Washington Academy School No. 1

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 06.11 — (Total incidents: 36)

Drug rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

iPrep Academy School No 8

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 3)

J. Christian Bollwage Finance Academy

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.87 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 02.49 — (Total incidents: 8)

Jerome Dunn Academy No 9

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 03.26 — (Total incidents: 31)

Drug rate: 0.95 — (Total incidents: 9)

John E. Dwyer Technology Academy

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 02.17 — (Total incidents: 30)

Drug rate: 04.78 — (Total incidents: 66)

John Marshal School No. 20

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 05.77 — (Total incidents: 26)

Drug rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Joseph Battin School No 4

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 02.62 — (Total incidents: 20)

Drug rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 2)

Juan Pablo Duarte - Jose Julian Marti School No 28

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.36 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 04.60 — (Total incidents: 44)

Drug rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 8)

K. Johnson, D. Vaughan, and M. Jackson STEM Academy

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.07 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 04.64 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 06.79 — (Total incidents: 19)

Mabel G. Homes School No. 5

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 02.90 — (Total incidents: 24)

Drug rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 11)

Madison Monroe School No. 16

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 2)

Nicholas Murray Butler Academy School No. 23

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 3)

Nicholas S. Lacorte-Peterstown School No. 3

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 02.05 — (Total incidents: 17)

Violence rate: 01.45 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 3)

Robert Morris School No. 18

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 02.25 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Sonia Sotomayor School No 25

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 02.70 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 3)

Terence C. Reilly School No 7

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.97 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 3)

Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Academy

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 07.45 — (Total incidents: 58)

Drug rate: 12.45 — (Total incidents: 97)

Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 02.82 — (Total incidents: 29)

Drug rate: 04.28 — (Total incidents: 44)

Toussaint Louverture-Marquis de Lafayette School No. 6

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 02.16 — (Total incidents: 23)

Violence rate: 03.66 — (Total incidents: 39)

Drug rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 10)

Victor Mravlag School No. 21

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.89 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

William F. Halloran School No.22

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.17 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 01.46 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 4)

Winfield Scott School No. 2

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 05.88 — (Total incidents: 39)

Drug rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 4)

Woodrow Wilson School No. 19

Elizabeth Public Schools

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.62 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 3)

Lincoln

Garwood Boro

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Deanna G. Taylor Academy

Hillside Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 05.12 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hillside High School

Hillside Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 03.34 — (Total incidents: 29)

Drug rate: 01.73 — (Total incidents: 15)

Hurden Looker School

Hillside Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.04 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ola Edwards Community School

Hillside Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Walter O. Krumbiegel Middle School

Hillside Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.82 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 05.92 — (Total incidents: 29)

Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

David Brearley Middle/High School

Kenilworth School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.58 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 01.18 — (Total incidents: 9)

Warren G. Harding Elementary School

Kenilworth School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.72 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.72 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Joseph E. Soehl Middle School

Linden Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.31 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Linden High School

Linden Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.10 — (Total incidents: 36)

Drug rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 12)

Myles J. McManus MIddle School

Linden Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Number 2

Linden Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Number 4

Linden Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Number 5

Linden Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Number 6

Linden Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Beechwood School

Mountainside School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Deerfield Elementary School

Mountainside School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Allen W. Roberts School

New Providence School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

New Providence High School

New Providence School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 3)

New Providence Middle School

New Providence School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 02.14 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Salt Brook School

New Providence School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Charles H. Stillman Elementary School

Plainfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dewitt D. Barlow Elementary School

Plainfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Evergreen Elementary School

Plainfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hubbard Middle School

Plainfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Maxson Middle School

Plainfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.39 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Plainfield High School

Plainfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 4)

Washington Community School

Plainfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Franklin Elementary School

Rahway Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Grover Cleveland Elementary School

Rahway Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Madison Elementary School

Rahway Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Rahway 7th & 8th Grade Academy

Rahway Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.12 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 01.82 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 2)

Rahway High School

Rahway Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 03.70 — (Total incidents: 42)

Roosevelt Elementary School

Rahway Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ernest J. Finizio, Jr. - Aldene School

Roselle Park Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Robert Gordon Elementary School

Roselle Park Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Roselle Park High School

Roselle Park Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Roselle Park Middle School

Roselle Park Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.65 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Sherman Elementary School

Roselle Park Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Abraham Clark High School

Roselle Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 05.49 — (Total incidents: 45)

Drug rate: 01.95 — (Total incidents: 16)

Dr. Charles C. Polk School

Roselle Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Grace Wilday Junior High School

Roselle Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 03.48 — (Total incidents: 17)

Violence rate: 02.66 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Harrison Elementary School

Roselle Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Leonard V Moore Middle School

Roselle Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.90 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Washington Elementary School

Roselle Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.89 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Howard B. Brunner Elementary School

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

J. Ackerman Coles Elementary School

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Malcolm E Nettingham Middle School

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School One Elementary

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.72 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 8)

Terrill Middle School

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

William J. McGinn Elementary School

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Edward V. Walton Primary School

Springfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Florence M. Gaudineer Middle School

Springfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.30 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

James Caldwell Elementary School

Springfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.79 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Jonathan Dayton High School

Springfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.52 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 03.03 — (Total incidents: 18)

Thelma L. Sandmeier Elementary School

Springfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 02.21 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.89 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Brayton Elementary School

Summit Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School

Summit Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.25 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 01.25 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Summit High School

Summit Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 01.30 — (Total incidents: 15)

Washington Elementary School

Summit Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.56 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Burnet Middle School

Township of Union School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.41 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 02.41 — (Total incidents: 24)

Drug rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 4)

Connecticut Farms Elementary

Township of Union School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Franklin Elementary

Township of Union School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Jefferson Elementary

Township of Union School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Kawameeh Middle School

Township of Union School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.82 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 2)

Union High School

Township of Union School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 16)

Violence rate: 01.86 — (Total incidents: 42)

Drug rate: 04.60 — (Total incidents: 104)

Washington Elementary

Township of Union School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hillcrest Academy-North

Union County Educational Services Commission

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 17.65 — (Total incidents: 15)

Hillcrest Academy-South

Union County Educational Services Commission

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 15.47 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 19.59 — (Total incidents: 19)

Lamberts Mill Academy

Union County Educational Services Commission

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 51.35 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Academy For Allied Health Sciences

Union County Vocational-Technical School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Academy For Information Technology

Union County Vocational-Technical School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)

Academy For Performing Arts

Union County Vocational-Technical School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Raymond J. Lesniak Experience, Strength, & Hope Recovery HS

Union County Vocational-Technical School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 10.0 — (Total incidents: 1)

Union County Career & Technical Institute

Union County Vocational-Technical School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 01.24 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 02.89 — (Total incidents: 7)

Union County Magnet High School

Union County Vocational-Technical School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Union County Tech

Union County Vocational-Technical School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Franklin Elementary School

Westfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Roosevelt Intermediate School

Westfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Tamaques Elementary School

Westfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Thomas Edison Intermediate School

Westfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.55 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Westfield Senior High School

Westfield Public School District

(Union)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 5)