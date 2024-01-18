Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Cumberland County

Public schools in Cumberland County experienced a sharp increase in reports of violence, bullying and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.

Cumberland County schools reported 78% more drug incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of violence climbed by 20% while reports of bullying went up by 17%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Lakeside Middle School in Millville.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Cumberland County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Bridgeton High School

Bridgeton City School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 04.04 — (Total incidents: 65)

Drug rate: 02.80 — (Total incidents: 45)

Broad Street School

Bridgeton City School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 03.27 — (Total incidents: 27)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Buckshutem Road School

Bridgeton City School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.94 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Cherry Street School

Bridgeton City School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 08.07 — (Total incidents: 44)

Drug rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 4)

Indian Ave School

Bridgeton City School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.46 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Quarter Mile Lane School

Bridgeton City School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.35 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 3)

West Avenue School

Bridgeton City School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 04.12 — (Total incidents: 26)

Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Commercial Township School

Commercial Township School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cumberland County Technical Education Center

Cumberland County Board of Vocational Education

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 4)

Cumberland Regional High School

Cumberland Regional School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 03.05 — (Total incidents: 33)

Drug rate: 02.22 — (Total incidents: 24)

Deerfield Township Elementary School

Deerfield Township School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 02.06 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 06.19 — (Total incidents: 18)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Downe Township Elementary School

Downe Township School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 03.21 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 2)

Fairfield Township School

Fairfield Township School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 06.72 — (Total incidents: 32)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hopewell Crest

Hopewell Township School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Myron L. Powell Elementary School

Lawrence Township School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 3)

Maurice River Township School

Maurice River Township School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Holly Heights Elementary School

Millville School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 01.22 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 3)

Lakeside Middle School

Millville School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 13.79 — (Total incidents: 145)

Drug rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 9)

Memorial High School

Millville School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 03.90 — (Total incidents: 20)

Drug rate: 02.34 — (Total incidents: 12)

Millville Senior High School

Millville School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 04.22 — (Total incidents: 45)

Drug rate: 04.22 — (Total incidents: 45)

Mount Pleasant Elementary School

Millville School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 01.68 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

R. M. Bacon Elementary School

Millville School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 03.06 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)

Rieck Avenue Elementary School

Millville School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 02.12 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Silver Run Elementary School

Millville School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 02.08 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 06.25 — (Total incidents: 27)

Drug rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 2)

Stow Creek Township School

Stow Creek Township School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Woodruff Middle School

Upper Deerfield Township School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 03.93 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Anthony Rossi Elementary School

Vineland Public School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dr. William Mennies Elementary School

Vineland Public School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.64 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Gloria M Sabater Elementary School

Vineland Public School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John H. Winslow Elementary School

Vineland Public School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.85 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Johnstone Elementary School

Vineland Public School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 02.38 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Marie Durand Elementary School

Vineland Public School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Pauline J. Petway Elementary School

Vineland Public School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Sgt. Dominick Pilla Middle School

Vineland Public School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 01.0 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 12.67 — (Total incidents: 89)

Drug rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 3)

Solve D'Ippolito Elementary School

Vineland Public School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Thomas W. Wallace Jr. Middle School

Vineland Public School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 08.58 — (Total incidents: 69)

Drug rate: 01.37 — (Total incidents: 11)

Veterans Memorial Middle

Vineland Public School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 07.13 — (Total incidents: 57)

Drug rate: 01.50 — (Total incidents: 12)

Vineland Senior High School

Vineland Public School District

(Cumberland)

Bullying rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 38)

Drug rate: 02.09 — (Total incidents: 54)