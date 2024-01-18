Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Cumberland County
Public schools in Cumberland County experienced a sharp increase in reports of violence, bullying and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.
Cumberland County schools reported 78% more drug incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.
Reports of violence climbed by 20% while reports of bullying went up by 17%.
At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.
In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Lakeside Middle School in Millville.
The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.
Cumberland County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates
Bridgeton High School
Bridgeton City School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 04.04 — (Total incidents: 65)
Drug rate: 02.80 — (Total incidents: 45)
Broad Street School
Bridgeton City School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 03.27 — (Total incidents: 27)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Buckshutem Road School
Bridgeton City School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 01.94 — (Total incidents: 12)
Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)
Cherry Street School
Bridgeton City School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 08.07 — (Total incidents: 44)
Drug rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 4)
Indian Ave School
Bridgeton City School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 01.46 — (Total incidents: 9)
Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)
Quarter Mile Lane School
Bridgeton City School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 02.35 — (Total incidents: 17)
Drug rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 3)
West Avenue School
Bridgeton City School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 04.12 — (Total incidents: 26)
Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)
Commercial Township School
Commercial Township School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Cumberland County Technical Education Center
Cumberland County Board of Vocational Education
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 7)
Drug rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 4)
Cumberland Regional High School
Cumberland Regional School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 03.05 — (Total incidents: 33)
Drug rate: 02.22 — (Total incidents: 24)
Deerfield Township Elementary School
Deerfield Township School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 02.06 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 06.19 — (Total incidents: 18)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Downe Township Elementary School
Downe Township School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 03.21 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 2)
Fairfield Township School
Fairfield Township School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 7)
Violence rate: 06.72 — (Total incidents: 32)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Hopewell Crest
Hopewell Township School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Myron L. Powell Elementary School
Lawrence Township School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 3)
Maurice River Township School
Maurice River Township School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)
Holly Heights Elementary School
Millville School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 01.22 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 3)
Lakeside Middle School
Millville School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 13.79 — (Total incidents: 145)
Drug rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 9)
Memorial High School
Millville School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 03.90 — (Total incidents: 20)
Drug rate: 02.34 — (Total incidents: 12)
Millville Senior High School
Millville School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 04.22 — (Total incidents: 45)
Drug rate: 04.22 — (Total incidents: 45)
Mount Pleasant Elementary School
Millville School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 01.68 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
R. M. Bacon Elementary School
Millville School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 03.06 — (Total incidents: 8)
Drug rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)
Rieck Avenue Elementary School
Millville School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 02.12 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Silver Run Elementary School
Millville School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 02.08 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 06.25 — (Total incidents: 27)
Drug rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 2)
Stow Creek Township School
Stow Creek Township School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Woodruff Middle School
Upper Deerfield Township School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 03.93 — (Total incidents: 11)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Anthony Rossi Elementary School
Vineland Public School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Dr. William Mennies Elementary School
Vineland Public School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 02.64 — (Total incidents: 15)
Drug rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)
Gloria M Sabater Elementary School
Vineland Public School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 7)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
John H. Winslow Elementary School
Vineland Public School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.85 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Johnstone Elementary School
Vineland Public School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 02.38 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Marie Durand Elementary School
Vineland Public School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Pauline J. Petway Elementary School
Vineland Public School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Sgt. Dominick Pilla Middle School
Vineland Public School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 01.0 — (Total incidents: 7)
Violence rate: 12.67 — (Total incidents: 89)
Drug rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 3)
Solve D'Ippolito Elementary School
Vineland Public School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Thomas W. Wallace Jr. Middle School
Vineland Public School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 08.58 — (Total incidents: 69)
Drug rate: 01.37 — (Total incidents: 11)
Veterans Memorial Middle
Vineland Public School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 07.13 — (Total incidents: 57)
Drug rate: 01.50 — (Total incidents: 12)
Vineland Senior High School
Vineland Public School District
(Cumberland)
Bullying rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 15)
Violence rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 38)
Drug rate: 02.09 — (Total incidents: 54)