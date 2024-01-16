Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Cape May County
Public schools in Cape May County experienced a sharp increase in reports of bullying and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.
Cape May County schools reported 64% more drug incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.
Reports of bullying climbed by 41%.
Violent incidents, however, declined by by 23%.
At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.
In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Lower Cape May Regional High School.
The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.
Cape May County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates
Avalon Elementary School
Avalon School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Cape May City Elementary School
Cape May City School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Cape May County High School
Cape May County Special Services School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Ocean Academy
Cape May County Special Services School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Cape May County Technical High School
Cape May County Technical High School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 02.47 — (Total incidents: 13)
Violence rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 01.52 — (Total incidents: 8)
Dennis Township Elementary/Middle Schools
Dennis Township School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 01.78 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 01.78 — (Total incidents: 6)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Lower Cape May Regional High School
Lower Cape May Regional School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 02.20 — (Total incidents: 16)
Drug rate: 06.87 — (Total incidents: 50)
Richard M. Teitelman Middle School
Lower Cape May Regional School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 01.40 — (Total incidents: 6)
Drug rate: 01.17 — (Total incidents: 5)
Carl T. Mitnick School
Lower Township Elementary School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
David C. Douglass Memorial School
Lower Township Elementary School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Maud Abrams School
Lower Township Elementary School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 01.41 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Sandman Consolidated School
Lower Township Elementary School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Middle Township Elementary #2
Middle Township Public School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Middle Township Elementary #4
Middle Township Public School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 01.40 — (Total incidents: 8)
Violence rate: 03.69 — (Total incidents: 21)
Drug rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 5)
Middle Township High School
Middle Township Public School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 02.35 — (Total incidents: 18)
Drug rate: 05.48 — (Total incidents: 42)
Margaret Mace Elementary School
North Wildwood School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Ocean City High School
Ocean City School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 01.48 — (Total incidents: 18)
Ocean City Intermediate School
Ocean City School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Upper Township Elementary School
Upper Township School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Upper Township Middle School
Upper Township School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Upper Township Primary School
Upper Township School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
West Cape May Elementary School
West Cape May School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.18 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Glenwood Avenue Elementary School
Wildwood City School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Wildwood High School
Wildwood City School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Wildwood Middle School
Wildwood City School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 03.43 — (Total incidents: 6)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Woodbine Elementary School
Woodbine School District
(Cape May)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
