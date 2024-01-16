Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Cape May County

Public schools in Cape May County experienced a sharp increase in reports of bullying and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.

Cape May County schools reported 64% more drug incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of bullying climbed by 41%.

Violent incidents, however, declined by by 23%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Lower Cape May Regional High School.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Cape May County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Avalon Elementary School

Avalon School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cape May City Elementary School

Cape May City School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cape May County High School

Cape May County Special Services School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ocean Academy

Cape May County Special Services School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cape May County Technical High School

Cape May County Technical High School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 02.47 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 01.52 — (Total incidents: 8)

Dennis Township Elementary/Middle Schools

Dennis Township School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 01.78 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.78 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lower Cape May Regional High School

Lower Cape May Regional School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 02.20 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 06.87 — (Total incidents: 50)

Richard M. Teitelman Middle School

Lower Cape May Regional School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.40 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 01.17 — (Total incidents: 5)

Carl T. Mitnick School

Lower Township Elementary School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

David C. Douglass Memorial School

Lower Township Elementary School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Maud Abrams School

Lower Township Elementary School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 01.41 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Sandman Consolidated School

Lower Township Elementary School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Middle Township Elementary #2

Middle Township Public School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Middle Township Elementary #4

Middle Township Public School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 01.40 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 03.69 — (Total incidents: 21)

Drug rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 5)

Middle Township High School

Middle Township Public School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 02.35 — (Total incidents: 18)

Drug rate: 05.48 — (Total incidents: 42)

Margaret Mace Elementary School

North Wildwood School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ocean City High School

Ocean City School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 01.48 — (Total incidents: 18)

Ocean City Intermediate School

Ocean City School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Upper Township Elementary School

Upper Township School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Upper Township Middle School

Upper Township School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Upper Township Primary School

Upper Township School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

West Cape May Elementary School

West Cape May School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Glenwood Avenue Elementary School

Wildwood City School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Wildwood High School

Wildwood City School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Wildwood Middle School

Wildwood City School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 03.43 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Woodbine Elementary School

Woodbine School District

(Cape May)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)