Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Somerset County

Public schools in Somerset County experienced a slight increase in reports of bullying and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.

Somerset County schools reported 11% more drug incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of bullying climbed by 1%.

Violent incidents, however, declined by 15%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was The Career Center of the Somerset County Educational Services Commission.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Somerset County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Bedminster Township Public School

Bedminster Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cedar Hill School

Bernards Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Liberty Corner School

Bernards Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Oak Street School

Bernards Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ridge High School

Bernards Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.06 — (Total incidents: 1)

William Annin Middle School

Bernards Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bound Brook High School

Bound Brook School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 01.62 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 01.77 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 02.80 — (Total incidents: 19)

Community Middle School

Bound Brook School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 03.40 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 02.04 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 2)

Lafayette Elementary School

Bound Brook School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.98 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Smalley Elementary School

Bound Brook School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 01.99 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Branchburg Central Middle School

Branchburg Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 01.16 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Stony Brook School

Branchburg Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bridgewater-Raritan High School

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.90 — (Total incidents: 24)

Violence rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 20)

Drug rate: 02.13 — (Total incidents: 57)

Bridgewater-Raritan Middle School

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.07 — (Total incidents: 1)

Crim Primary School

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Eisenhower Intermediate School

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hamilton Primary School

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hillside Intermediate School

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 02.93 — (Total incidents: 16)

Violence rate: 03.85 — (Total incidents: 21)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Claremont Elementary School

Franklin Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Conerly Road School

Franklin Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Franklin High School

Franklin Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 02.89 — (Total incidents: 63)

Franklin Middle School at Hamilton Street Campus

Franklin Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 5)

Franklin Middle School at Sampson G. Smith Campus

Franklin Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 02.02 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Franklin Park School

Franklin Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hillcrest School

Franklin Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Green Brook Middle School

Green Brook Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 01.40 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Auten Road Intermediate School

Hillsborough Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hillsborough High School

Hillsborough Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 01.25 — (Total incidents: 29)

Hillsborough Township Elementary School

Hillsborough Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hillsborough Township Middle School

Hillsborough Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 4)

Sunnymead Elementary School

Hillsborough Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Woodfern Elementary School

Hillsborough Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Woods Road Elementary School

Hillsborough Township Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Alexander Batcho Intermediate School

Manville School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.48 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Manville High School

Manville School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.52 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 01.74 — (Total incidents: 8)

Roosevelt School

Manville School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Montgomery High School

Montgomery Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.06 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 7)

Montgomery Lower Middle School

Montgomery Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Montgomery Upper Middle School

Montgomery Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Village Elementary School

Montgomery Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

East End School

North Plainfield School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

North Plainfield High School

North Plainfield School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.95 — (Total incidents: 23)

Drug rate: 01.36 — (Total incidents: 16)

North Plainfield Middle School

North Plainfield School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 04.20 — (Total incidents: 22)

Violence rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Somerset School

North Plainfield School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 03.25 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 3)

West End School

North Plainfield School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Somerset Elementary Academy

Somerset County Educational Services Commission School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 41.67 — (Total incidents: 20)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Somerset Secondary Academy

Somerset County Educational Services Commission School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 29.01 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

The Career Center of the SCESC

Somerset County Educational Services Commission School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 90.0 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Somerset County Vocational Technical High School

Somerset County Vocational and Technical School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 02.32 — (Total incidents: 11)

Bernards High School

Somerset Hills Regional School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 4)

Bernardsville Middle School

Somerset Hills Regional School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 01.48 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 02.12 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Somerville High School

Somerville Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.64 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 01.82 — (Total incidents: 20)

Drug rate: 02.82 — (Total incidents: 31)

Somerville Middle School

Somerville Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 01.27 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 03.18 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Van Derveer Elementary School

Somerville Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.82 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.64 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Robert Morris School

South Bound Brook Public School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.83 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Angelo L. Tomaso School

Warren Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Central School

Warren Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mt. Horeb School

Warren Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Warren Middle School

Warren Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Woodland School

Warren Township School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bayberry School

Watchung Borough School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 01.59 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Valley View School

Watchung Borough School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 01.17 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Watchung Hills Regional High School

Watchung Hills Regional High School District

(Somerset)

Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 17)