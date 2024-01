Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Essex County

Public schools in Essex County experienced an increase in reports of drugs and violence since the year before the pandemic. Schools, however, reported fewer bullying incidents.

Essex County schools reported 68% more bullying incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of violence increased by 8%.

Bullying, however, declined by 16%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was George Washington Carver Elementary School in Newark.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Essex County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Belleville High School

Belleville Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.07 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 9)

Belleville Middle School

Belleville Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 03.86 — (Total incidents: 27)

Violence rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Belleville PS10

Belleville Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Belleville PS3

Belleville Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Belleville PS5

Belleville Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.70 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Belleville PS7

Belleville Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Belleville PS8

Belleville Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 02.20 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Belleville PS9

Belleville Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Berkeley Elementary School

Bloomfield Township School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.90 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bloomfield High School

Bloomfield Township School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 0.05 — (Total incidents: 1)

Bloomfield Middle School

Bloomfield Township School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 09.24 — (Total incidents: 90)

Drug rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Brookdale Elementary School

Bloomfield Township School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Demarest Elementary School

Bloomfield Township School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.24 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Franklin Elementary School

Bloomfield Township School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Grover Cleveland Middle School

Caldwell-West School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.42 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

James Caldwell High School

Caldwell-West School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.72 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 2)

Jefferson Elementary School

Caldwell-West School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lincoln Elementary School

Caldwell-West School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Washington Elementary School

Caldwell-West School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cedar Grove High School

Cedar Grove Township School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 01.64 — (Total incidents: 8)

Memorial Middle School

Cedar Grove Township School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.27 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

South End Elementary School

Cedar Grove Township School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Benjamin Banneker Academy

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 2)

Cicely L. Tyson Community Elementary School

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.99 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cicely L. Tyson Community Middle/High School

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 03.83 — (Total incidents: 27)

Drug rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 4)

Dionne Warwick Institute

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

East Orange Campus High School

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 05.12 — (Total incidents: 88)

East Orange STEM Academy High School

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Ecole Toussaint Louverture

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.63 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Edward T. Bowser, Sr. School of Excellence

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

J. Garfield Jackson Sr. Academy

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John L. Costley Middle School

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.51 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 2)

Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Academy

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 03.36 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Langston Hughes Elementary School

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mildred Barry Garvin Elementary

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.41 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Patrick F. Healy Middle School

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 09.09 — (Total incidents: 35)

Drug rate: 01.30 — (Total incidents: 5)

Shelia Y. Oliver Academy

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.23 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 2)

Sojourner Truth Middle School

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 06.59 — (Total incidents: 22)

Drug rate: 02.10 — (Total incidents: 7)

Whitney E. Houston Academy

East Orange School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Essex County Donald M. Payne, Sr. School of Technology

Essex County Schools of Technology

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 7)

Essex County Newark Tech

Essex County Schools of Technology

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 4)

Essex Junior Academy

Essex Regional Educational Services Commission

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 05.0 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Adlai E. Stevenson School

Fairfield Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Winston S. Churchill School

Fairfield Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Glen Ridge High School

Glen Ridge Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.20 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 2)

Linden Avenue School

Glen Ridge Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ridgewood Avenue School

Glen Ridge Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Berkeley Terrace Elementary School

Irvington Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Chancellor Avenue Elementary School

Irvington Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.25 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Florence Avenue Elementary School

Irvington Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Irvington High School

Irvington Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 03.10 — (Total incidents: 50)

Drug rate: 02.17 — (Total incidents: 35)

Madison Avenue

Irvington Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Union Avenue Middle School

Irvington Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 2)

University Middle School

Irvington Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.85 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 4)

Burnet Hill Elementary School

Livingston Board of Education School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Heritage Middle School

Livingston Board of Education School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.37 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 01.86 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Livingston High School

Livingston Board of Education School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 12)

Deerfield School

Millburn Township School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Millburn High School

Millburn Township School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 7)

Millburn Middle School

Millburn Township School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Buzz Aldrin Middle School

Montclair Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.46 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Charles H. Bullock School

Montclair Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Glenfield Middle School

Montclair Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.17 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hillside Elementary School

Montclair Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Montclair High School

Montclair Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.05 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.05 — (Total incidents: 1)

Renaissance Middle School at the Rand Building

Montclair Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Watchung Elementary School

Montclair Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Abington Avenue School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

American History High School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.88 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 01.88 — (Total incidents: 8)

Ann Street School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.31 — (Total incidents: 16)

Violence rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 2)

Arts High School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Bard Early College High School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Barringer High School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 02.89 — (Total incidents: 46)

Drug rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 3)

Belmont Runyon Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)

Camden Street Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 04.19 — (Total incidents: 26)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Central High School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.83 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 5)

Chancellor Avenue School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.85 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 01.06 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 2)

Dr. E. Alma Flagg School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.40 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 01.79 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dr. William H. Horton Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

East Side High School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 3)

East Ward Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Elliott Street Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.57 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 2)

First Avenue School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.58 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 2)

Franklin Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.15 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)

George Washington Carver Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 02.21 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 13.42 — (Total incidents: 73)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Grover Cleveland Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 04.99 — (Total incidents: 18)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Harriet Tubman Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 02.31 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 4)

Hawkins Street School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.35 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 04.30 — (Total incidents: 32)

Drug rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Hawthorne Avenue School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ivy Hill Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lafayette Street School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lincoln Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Louise A. Spencer Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.94 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 2)

Luis Muñoz Marin Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.90 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Malcolm X Shabazz High School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 02.73 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 05.86 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 2)

McKinley Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 04.23 — (Total incidents: 31)

Drug rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 3)

Mt Vernon Place School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Newark Sch of Data Science and Information Technology

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 06.52 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Newark School of Global Studies

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 02.45 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Newark Vocational High School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 02.42 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 01.10 — (Total incidents: 5)

Oliver Street School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Park Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 03.11 — (Total incidents: 24)

Drug rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 2)

Peshine Avenue School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Quitman Street School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Rafael Hernandez School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 03.70 — (Total incidents: 22)

Violence rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Ridge Street School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Roberto Clemente Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.12 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Salome Ureña Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Science Park High School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

South 17th Street School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

South Street Elementary School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Speedway Avenue School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 05.69 — (Total incidents: 30)

Drug rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 2)

Sussex Avenue School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.85 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Thirteenth Avenue School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.62 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 02.59 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 5)

University High School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.35 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Weequahic High School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

West Side High School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 05.30 — (Total incidents: 33)

Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Wilson Avenue School

Newark Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John H. Walker Middle School

Nutley Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.80 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)

Lincoln School

Nutley Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Nutley High School

Nutley Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 7)

Radcliffe School

Nutley Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 03.12 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Washington School

Nutley Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Yantacaw School

Nutley Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.82 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cleveland Street Elementary School

Orange Board Of Education School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Forest Street Community Elementary School

Orange Board Of Education School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Heywood Avenue Elementary School

Orange Board Of Education School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lincoln Avenue Elementary School

Orange Board Of Education School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Orange High School

Orange Board Of Education School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 6)

Orange Preparatory Academy School of Inquiry and Innovation

Orange Board Of Education School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Rosa Parks Community School

Orange Board Of Education School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Clinton Elementary School

South Orange-Maplewood School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Columbia High School

South Orange-Maplewood School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 01.97 — (Total incidents: 37)

Maplewood Middle School

South Orange-Maplewood School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 02.30 — (Total incidents: 17)

Violence rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Seth Boyden Elementary Demonstration School

South Orange-Maplewood School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.50 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

South Mountain Elementary School

South Orange-Maplewood School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

South Orange Middle School

South Orange-Maplewood School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.15 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Brookdale Avenue School

Verona Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Frederic N. Brown Elementary School

Verona Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 03.23 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Henry B. Whitehorne Middle School

Verona Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.68 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Verona High School

Verona Public School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.24 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 01.55 — (Total incidents: 10)

West Essex High School

West Essex Regional School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.95 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 02.10 — (Total incidents: 22)

West Essex Middle School

West Essex Regional School District

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 01.82 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Gregory Elementary School

West Orange Public Schools

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Liberty Middle School

West Orange Public Schools

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.75 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 2)

Redwood Elementary School

West Orange Public Schools

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Roosevelt Middle School

West Orange Public Schools

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 2)

St. Cloud Elementary School

West Orange Public Schools

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

West Orange High School

West Orange Public Schools

(Essex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 21)

Drug rate: 02.40 — (Total incidents: 51)