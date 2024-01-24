Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Passaic County
Public schools in Passaic County last year seemed to buck the statewide trend by reporting fewer incidents of bullying and drugs compared to the year before the pandemic. Reports of violence, however, skyrocketed.
Passaic County schools reported 32% more violent incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.
Drug incidents dropped by 34% while reports of bullying fell by 17%.
At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.
In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Prospect Park School 1.
The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.
Passaic County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates
Samuel R. Donald Elementary School
Bloomingdale School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Christopher Columbus Middle School
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 03.62 — (Total incidents: 42)
Drug rate: 01.55 — (Total incidents: 18)
Clifton High School
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.77 — (Total incidents: 52)
Drug rate: 02.21 — (Total incidents: 65)
School #1
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School #11
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.25 — (Total incidents: 5)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School #12
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 5)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School #13
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School #14
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School #15
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 02.09 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School #17
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School #2
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School #3
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School #4
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.64 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School #5
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School #9
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Woodrow Wilson Middle School
Clifton Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.98 — (Total incidents: 24)
Violence rate: 04.13 — (Total incidents: 50)
Drug rate: 02.15 — (Total incidents: 26)
Haledon Public School
Haledon Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.55 — (Total incidents: 16)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Hawthorne High School
Hawthorne Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Lincoln Middle School
Hawthorne Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
Hawthorne Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Washington Elementary School
Hawthorne Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Lakeland Regional High School
Lakeland Regional High School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 9)
Drug rate: 01.43 — (Total incidents: 13)
Little Falls Township Public School # 1
Little Falls Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.37 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Little Falls Township Public School # 3
Little Falls Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
High Mountain School
North Haledon School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Hope Academy
Northern Region Educational Services Commission
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.84 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 01.84 — (Total incidents: 3)
Casimir Pulaski School No. 8
Passaic City School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 02.05 — (Total incidents: 10)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Daniel F. Ryan Elementary School No. 19
Passaic City School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Etta Gero School No. 9
Passaic City School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Mario Drago School No. 3
Passaic City School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 8)
Violence rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6
Passaic City School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.32 — (Total incidents: 11)
Violence rate: 01.68 — (Total incidents: 14)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Passaic Academy for Science and Engineering
Passaic City School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.64 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Passaic Gifted and Talented Academy School No. 20
Passaic City School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 7)
Violence rate: 01.77 — (Total incidents: 14)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Passaic High School No. 12
Passaic City School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.08 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 03.54 — (Total incidents: 87)
Drug rate: 02.40 — (Total incidents: 59)
Passaic Preparatory Academy
Passaic City School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 01.0 — (Total incidents: 7)
School No. 5
Passaic City School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 04.42 — (Total incidents: 17)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Sonia Sotomayor School #21
Passaic City School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Theodore Roosevelt School No. 10
Passaic City School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 02.41 — (Total incidents: 15)
Violence rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)
Thomas Jefferson School No. 1
Passaic City School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 02.16 — (Total incidents: 10)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
William B. Cruise Memorial School No. 11
Passaic City School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 8)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Passaic County-Manchester Regional High School
Passaic County Manchester Regional High School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 7)
Drug rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 10)
Diana C. Lobosco STEM Academy
Passaic County Technical-Vocational School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Passaic County Technical Institute
Passaic County Technical-Vocational School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 18)
Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 17)
Drug rate: 01.25 — (Total incidents: 42)
Passaic Valley Regional High School
Passaic Valley Regional High School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 01.18 — (Total incidents: 12)
Drug rate: 02.16 — (Total incidents: 22)
Alexander Hamilton Academy
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Alternative High School
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 08.60 — (Total incidents: 8)
Drug rate: 03.23 — (Total incidents: 3)
Charles J. Riley, School 9
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Dr. Hani Awadallah School
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Educational Complex
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)
Eastside High School
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.05 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 24)
Drug rate: 02.52 — (Total incidents: 48)
Edward W. Kilpatrick
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
International High School
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 02.49 — (Total incidents: 17)
John F. Kennedy High School
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 15)
Violence rate: 02.18 — (Total incidents: 45)
Drug rate: 02.56 — (Total incidents: 53)
Joseph A. Taub School
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.27 — (Total incidents: 10)
Drug rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)
New Roberto Clemente
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.32 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 3)
Newcomers High School
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Norman S. Weir
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 2)
Paterson P-TECH
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Paterson STEAM High School
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 03.91 — (Total incidents: 11)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 03.56 — (Total incidents: 10)
Rev. Dr. Frank Napier, Jr. School
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.63 — (Total incidents: 8)
Violence rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 01.22 — (Total incidents: 6)
Roberto Clemente
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Rosa L. Parks School of Fine and Performing Arts
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 02.78 — (Total incidents: 6)
Drug rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 2)
School 1
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School 10
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.74 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 01.74 — (Total incidents: 9)
Drug rate: 0.97 — (Total incidents: 5)
School 12
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.19 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 01.79 — (Total incidents: 9)
Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)
School 13
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School 15
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)
School 16
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)
School 18
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School 2
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School 21
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)
School 24
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School 25
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School 26
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 2)
School 27
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School 29
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School 5
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
School 7
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 05.29 — (Total incidents: 11)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 01.92 — (Total incidents: 4)
School 8
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)
Senator Frank Lautenberg School
Paterson Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Lakeside School
Pompton Lakes School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 03.35 — (Total incidents: 13)
Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Lenox School
Pompton Lakes School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Pompton Lakes High School
Pompton Lakes School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)
Prospect Park School No. 1
Prospect Park Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 03.12 — (Total incidents: 25)
Violence rate: 10.36 — (Total incidents: 83)
Drug rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)
Eleanor G. Hewitt
Ringwood School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 03.19 — (Total incidents: 7)
Violence rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Martin J. Ryerson School
Ringwood School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 04.49 — (Total incidents: 18)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Robert Erskine School
Ringwood School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Haskell Elementary School
Wanaque School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 02.17 — (Total incidents: 8)
Violence rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Wanaque Elementary School
Wanaque School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Albert Payson Terhune Elementary
Wayne Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Anthony Wayne Middle School
Wayne Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 7)
Violence rate: 02.15 — (Total incidents: 14)
Drug rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 5)
George Washington Middle School
Wayne Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 7)
Violence rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
James Fallon Elementary School
Wayne Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Pines Lake Elementary School
Wayne Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Randall Carter Elementary School
Wayne Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 2)
Violence rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Ryerson Elementary School
Wayne Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Schuyler Colfax Middle School
Wayne Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 02.81 — (Total incidents: 18)
Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 2)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Wayne Hills High School
Wayne Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 12)
Violence rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 3)
Wayne Valley High School
Wayne Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.0 — (Total incidents: 12)
Violence rate: 0.92 — (Total incidents: 11)
Drug rate: 01.42 — (Total incidents: 17)
Apshawa Elementary School
West Milford Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Macopin Middle School
West Milford Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 01.15 — (Total incidents: 9)
Violence rate: 0.90 — (Total incidents: 7)
Drug rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 3)
Maple Road Elementary School
West Milford Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Marshall Hill Elementary School
West Milford Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Paradise Knoll Elementary School
West Milford Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School
West Milford Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
West Milford High School
West Milford Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 01.17 — (Total incidents: 11)
Drug rate: 02.78 — (Total incidents: 26)
Westbrook Elementary School
West Milford Township Public School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Beatrice Gilmore School
Woodland Park School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 02.36 — (Total incidents: 8)
Violence rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Memorial Middle School
Woodland Park School District
(Passaic)
Bullying rate: 02.89 — (Total incidents: 10)
Violence rate: 01.73 — (Total incidents: 6)
Drug rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 2)