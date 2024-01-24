Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Passaic County

Public schools in Passaic County last year seemed to buck the statewide trend by reporting fewer incidents of bullying and drugs compared to the year before the pandemic. Reports of violence, however, skyrocketed.

Passaic County schools reported 32% more violent incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Drug incidents dropped by 34% while reports of bullying fell by 17%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Prospect Park School 1.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Passaic County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Samuel R. Donald Elementary School

Bloomingdale School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Christopher Columbus Middle School

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 03.62 — (Total incidents: 42)

Drug rate: 01.55 — (Total incidents: 18)

Clifton High School

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.77 — (Total incidents: 52)

Drug rate: 02.21 — (Total incidents: 65)

School #1

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School #11

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.25 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School #12

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School #13

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School #14

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School #15

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 02.09 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School #17

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School #2

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School #3

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School #4

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.64 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School #5

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School #9

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Clifton Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.98 — (Total incidents: 24)

Violence rate: 04.13 — (Total incidents: 50)

Drug rate: 02.15 — (Total incidents: 26)

Haledon Public School

Haledon Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.55 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hawthorne High School

Hawthorne Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lincoln Middle School

Hawthorne Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

Hawthorne Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Washington Elementary School

Hawthorne Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lakeland Regional High School

Lakeland Regional High School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 01.43 — (Total incidents: 13)

Little Falls Township Public School # 1

Little Falls Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.37 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Little Falls Township Public School # 3

Little Falls Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

High Mountain School

North Haledon School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hope Academy

Northern Region Educational Services Commission

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.84 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 01.84 — (Total incidents: 3)

Casimir Pulaski School No. 8

Passaic City School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 02.05 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Daniel F. Ryan Elementary School No. 19

Passaic City School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Etta Gero School No. 9

Passaic City School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mario Drago School No. 3

Passaic City School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6

Passaic City School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.32 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 01.68 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Passaic Academy for Science and Engineering

Passaic City School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.64 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Passaic Gifted and Talented Academy School No. 20

Passaic City School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 01.77 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Passaic High School No. 12

Passaic City School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.08 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 03.54 — (Total incidents: 87)

Drug rate: 02.40 — (Total incidents: 59)

Passaic Preparatory Academy

Passaic City School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 01.0 — (Total incidents: 7)

School No. 5

Passaic City School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 04.42 — (Total incidents: 17)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Sonia Sotomayor School #21

Passaic City School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Theodore Roosevelt School No. 10

Passaic City School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 02.41 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Thomas Jefferson School No. 1

Passaic City School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 02.16 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

William B. Cruise Memorial School No. 11

Passaic City School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.87 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Passaic County-Manchester Regional High School

Passaic County Manchester Regional High School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 10)

Diana C. Lobosco STEM Academy

Passaic County Technical-Vocational School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Passaic County Technical Institute

Passaic County Technical-Vocational School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 18)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 01.25 — (Total incidents: 42)

Passaic Valley Regional High School

Passaic Valley Regional High School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.18 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 02.16 — (Total incidents: 22)

Alexander Hamilton Academy

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Alternative High School

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 08.60 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 03.23 — (Total incidents: 3)

Charles J. Riley, School 9

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dr. Hani Awadallah School

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Educational Complex

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Eastside High School

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.05 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 24)

Drug rate: 02.52 — (Total incidents: 48)

Edward W. Kilpatrick

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

International High School

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 02.49 — (Total incidents: 17)

John F. Kennedy High School

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 02.18 — (Total incidents: 45)

Drug rate: 02.56 — (Total incidents: 53)

Joseph A. Taub School

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.27 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

New Roberto Clemente

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.32 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 3)

Newcomers High School

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Norman S. Weir

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 2)

Paterson P-TECH

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Paterson STEAM High School

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 03.91 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 03.56 — (Total incidents: 10)

Rev. Dr. Frank Napier, Jr. School

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.63 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 01.22 — (Total incidents: 6)

Roberto Clemente

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Rosa L. Parks School of Fine and Performing Arts

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.78 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 2)

School 1

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School 10

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.74 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 01.74 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.97 — (Total incidents: 5)

School 12

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.19 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.79 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

School 13

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School 15

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

School 16

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

School 18

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School 2

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School 21

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

School 24

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School 25

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School 26

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 2)

School 27

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School 29

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School 5

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

School 7

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 05.29 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 01.92 — (Total incidents: 4)

School 8

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Senator Frank Lautenberg School

Paterson Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lakeside School

Pompton Lakes School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 03.35 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lenox School

Pompton Lakes School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Pompton Lakes High School

Pompton Lakes School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Prospect Park School No. 1

Prospect Park Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 03.12 — (Total incidents: 25)

Violence rate: 10.36 — (Total incidents: 83)

Drug rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

Eleanor G. Hewitt

Ringwood School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 03.19 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Martin J. Ryerson School

Ringwood School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 04.49 — (Total incidents: 18)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Robert Erskine School

Ringwood School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Haskell Elementary School

Wanaque School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 02.17 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Wanaque Elementary School

Wanaque School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Albert Payson Terhune Elementary

Wayne Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Anthony Wayne Middle School

Wayne Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 02.15 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 5)

George Washington Middle School

Wayne Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

James Fallon Elementary School

Wayne Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Pines Lake Elementary School

Wayne Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Randall Carter Elementary School

Wayne Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ryerson Elementary School

Wayne Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Schuyler Colfax Middle School

Wayne Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 02.81 — (Total incidents: 18)

Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Wayne Hills High School

Wayne Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 3)

Wayne Valley High School

Wayne Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.0 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.92 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 01.42 — (Total incidents: 17)

Apshawa Elementary School

West Milford Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Macopin Middle School

West Milford Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 01.15 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.90 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 3)

Maple Road Elementary School

West Milford Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Marshall Hill Elementary School

West Milford Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Paradise Knoll Elementary School

West Milford Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School

West Milford Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

West Milford High School

West Milford Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.17 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 02.78 — (Total incidents: 26)

Westbrook Elementary School

West Milford Township Public School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Beatrice Gilmore School

Woodland Park School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 02.36 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Memorial Middle School

Woodland Park School District

(Passaic)

Bullying rate: 02.89 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 01.73 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 2)