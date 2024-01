Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Middlesex County

Public schools in Middlesex County experienced a sharp increase in reports of violence, bullying and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.

Middlesex County schools reported 27% more bullying incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of violence climbed by 4% while reports of drug incidents went up by 17%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Highland Park Middle School.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Middlesex County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Carteret High School

Carteret Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 01.92 — (Total incidents: 20)

Carteret Middle School

Carteret Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 03.45 — (Total incidents: 32)

Drug rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 10)

Columbus Elementary School

Carteret Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Nathan Hale Elementary School

Carteret Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Private Nicholas Minue Elementary School

Carteret Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cranbury School

Cranbury Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dunellen High School

Dunellen Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.85 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 03.69 — (Total incidents: 13)

John P. Faber Elementary School

Dunellen Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lincoln Middle School

Dunellen Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.42 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bowne-Munro Elementary School

East Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.54 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Central Elementary School

East Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Chittick Elementary School

East Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Churchill Junior High School

East Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 02.03 — (Total incidents: 28)

Violence rate: 01.59 — (Total incidents: 22)

Drug rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 5)

East Brunswick High School

East Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.95 — (Total incidents: 19)

Frost Elementary School

East Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hammarskjold Upper Elementary School

East Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.08 — (Total incidents: 1)

Lawrence Brook Elementary School

East Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Memorial Elementary School

East Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Warnsdorfer Elementary School

East Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Benjamin Franklin Elementary School

Edison Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Edison High School

Edison Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 3)

Herbert Hoover Middle School

Edison Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.97 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

James Madison Intermediate School

Edison Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

James Monroe Elementary School

Edison Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John Adams Middle School

Edison Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John Marshall Elementary School

Edison Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John P. Stevens High School

Edison Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.04 — (Total incidents: 1)

Lindeneau Elementary School

Edison Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Edison Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 03.47 — (Total incidents: 30)

Drug rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

Woodbrook Elementary School

Edison Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Edison Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Future Foundations Academy (FFA)

Educational Services Commission of New Jersey

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.89 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

NuView Academy

Educational Services Commission of New Jersey

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bartle Elementary School

Highland Park Boro School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.30 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Highland Park High School

Highland Park Boro School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 01.03 — (Total incidents: 5)

Highland Park Middle School

Highland Park Boro School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 18.87 — (Total incidents: 70)

Drug rate: 03.23 — (Total incidents: 12)

Grace M. Breckwedel Middle School

Jamesburg Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 02.35 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John F. Kennedy Elementary School

Jamesburg Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 02.13 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Edgar Middle School

Metuchen Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.12 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Metuchen High School

Metuchen Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 3)

Hazelwood Elementary School

Middlesex Borough School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.35 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Middlesex High School

Middlesex Borough School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 02.57 — (Total incidents: 16)

Von E. Mauger Middle School

Middlesex Borough School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 02.39 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 01.74 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 3)

Woodland Intermediate School

Middlesex Borough School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

East Brunswick Magnet School

Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 02.25 — (Total incidents: 10)

Middlesex Co Voc School East Bruns. School of Career Development

Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 01.04 — (Total incidents: 3)

Piscataway Magnet School

Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 01.57 — (Total incidents: 10)

Woodbridge Academy Magnet School

Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Joyce Kilmer School

Milltown School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 02.20 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Brookside Elementary School

Monroe Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mill Lake

Monroe Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.05 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Monroe Township High School

Monroe Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 20)

Monroe Township Middle School

Monroe Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.10 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 0.06 — (Total incidents: 1)

Woodland School

Monroe Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

A Chester Redshaw School

New Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lincoln Annex School

New Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 5)

Lincoln Elementary School

New Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Livingston Elementary School

New Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lord Stirling Elementary School

New Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mckinley Community School

New Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

New Brunswick High School

New Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 26)

Drug rate: 03.75 — (Total incidents: 86)

New Brunswick Middle School

New Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 2)

Paul Robeson Community School for the Arts

New Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.46 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 7)

Roosevelt Elementary School

New Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.15 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 3)

Woodrow Wilson Elementary School

New Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Arthur M. Judd

North Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.37 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Linwood School

North Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.97 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 02.43 — (Total incidents: 20)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

North Brunswick Township High School

North Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 29)

Drug rate: 0.85 — (Total incidents: 16)

North Brunswick Twp. Middle School

North Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.51 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 02.21 — (Total incidents: 19)

Drug rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)

Parsons

North Brunswick Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Alan B. Shepard Elementary School

Old Bridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Carl Sandburg Middle School

Old Bridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Jonas Salk Middle School

Old Bridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 02.01 — (Total incidents: 18)

Violence rate: 01.68 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

M. Scott Carpenter Elementary School

Old Bridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Madison Park Elementary School

Old Bridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Memorial Elementary School

Old Bridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Old Bridge High School

Old Bridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 17)

Violence rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 3)

Raymond E. Voorhees Elementary School

Old Bridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Anthony V. Ceres Elementary School

Perth Amboy Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dual Language School

Perth Amboy Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Edward J. Patten Elementary School

Perth Amboy Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.74 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Herbert N. Richardson 21st Century School

Perth Amboy Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

James J. Flynn Elementary School

Perth Amboy Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Perth Amboy High School

Perth Amboy Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.04 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 03.65 — (Total incidents: 95)

Drug rate: 01.50 — (Total incidents: 39)

Robert N. Wilentz Elementary School

Perth Amboy Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Samuel E. Shull Middle School

Perth Amboy Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 05.94 — (Total incidents: 81)

Drug rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 10)

William C. McGinnis Middle School

Perth Amboy Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 04.69 — (Total incidents: 61)

Drug rate: 01.46 — (Total incidents: 19)

Arbor Elementary School

Piscataway Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.96 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.53 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Conackamack Middle School

Piscataway Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.66 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Grandview Elementary School

Piscataway Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Martin Luther King Elementary School

Piscataway Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Piscataway Township High School

Piscataway Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.05 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 01.87 — (Total incidents: 40)

Quibbletown Middle School

Piscataway Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.57 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Randolphville Elementary School

Piscataway Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Theodore Schor Middle School

Piscataway Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School

Sayreville School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Emma Arleth Elementary School

Sayreville School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Harry S. Truman Elementary School

Sayreville School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Samsel Upper Elementary School

Sayreville School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.58 — (Total incidents: 16)

Violence rate: 02.36 — (Total incidents: 24)

Drug rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Sayreville Middle School

Sayreville School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 02.44 — (Total incidents: 34)

Drug rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 9)

Sayreville War Memorial High School

Sayreville School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.20 — (Total incidents: 20)

Violence rate: 02.27 — (Total incidents: 38)

Drug rate: 03.23 — (Total incidents: 54)

Woodrow Wilson Elementary School

Sayreville School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.27 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

South Amboy Elementary

South Amboy School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.06 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.06 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

South Amboy Middle/High School

South Amboy School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 03.05 — (Total incidents: 18)

Violence rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 01.19 — (Total incidents: 7)

Brooks Crossing Elementary School

South Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cambridge Elementary School

South Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Constable Elementary School

South Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Crossroads North Middle School

South Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Crossroads South Middle School

South Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Greenbrook Elementary School

South Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 02.08 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

South Brunswick High School

South Brunswick School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.04 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.04 — (Total incidents: 1)

Franklin Elementary School

South Plainfield School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Grant Elementary School

South Plainfield School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.84 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John E Riley Elementary School

South Plainfield School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John F Kennedy Elementary School

South Plainfield School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

South Plainfield High School

South Plainfield School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.20 — (Total incidents: 13)

Violence rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 4)

South Plainfield Middle School

South Plainfield School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.83 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

South River Elementary School

South River Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

South River High School

South River Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.60 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 11)

South River Middle School

South River Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.73 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

E Raymond Appleby Elementary School

Spotswood Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Spotswood High School

Spotswood Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 03.04 — (Total incidents: 22)

Drug rate: 04.01 — (Total incidents: 29)

Spotswood Memorial Middle School

Spotswood Public School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.89 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.57 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Avenel Middle School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.42 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Claremont Avenue Elementary School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Colonia High School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 9)

Colonia Middle School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.82 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ford Avenue Elementary School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Fords Middle School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 02.57 — (Total incidents: 16)

Violence rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 5)

Iselin Middle School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John F. Kennedy Memorial High School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 17)

Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 01.93 — (Total incidents: 26)

Matthew Jago Elementary School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 01.13 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mawbey Street Elementary School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Menlo Park Terrace Elementary School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.89 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ross Street Elementary School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 02.22 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Woodbine Avenue Elementary School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Woodbridge High School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.07 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 01.20 — (Total incidents: 19)

Woodbridge Middle School

Woodbridge Township School District

(Middlesex)

Bullying rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)