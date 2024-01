Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Hudson County

Public schools in Hudson County last year bucked the statewide trend by reporting fewer incidents of drugs, violence and bullying compared to the year before the pandemic.

Hudson County schools reported 56% fewer drug incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Incidents of violence fell by 22% while bullying incidents fell by 14%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Kearny High School.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Hudson County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Bayonne Alternative High School

Bayonne School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 2)





Bayonne High School

Bayonne School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 15)





Henry E. Harris Community School

Bayonne School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.10 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Horace Mann Community School

Bayonne School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





John M. Bailey Community School

Bayonne School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 03.56 — (Total incidents: 23)

Drug rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)





Lincoln Community School #5

Bayonne School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)





Mary J Donohoe Community School

Bayonne School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Nicholas Oresko Community School

Bayonne School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Philip G. Vroom Community School

Bayonne School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Walter F. Robinson Community School

Bayonne School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Washington Community School #9

Bayonne School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





William Shemin Midtown Community School #8

Bayonne School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 01.18 — (Total incidents: 14)

Violence rate: 01.27 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Woodrow Wilson Community School

Bayonne School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





East Newark Middle School

East Newark School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Anna L. Klein

Guttenberg School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 01.04 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)





Hamilton Intermediate School

Harrison Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 01.42 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Harrison High School

Harrison Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.40 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 9)





Lincoln Elementary School

Harrison Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Washington Middle School

Harrison Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.46 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Hoboken Middle School

Hoboken Public School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 01.35 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





County Prep High School

Hudson County Schools of Technology School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.42 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





High Tech High School

Hudson County Schools of Technology School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)





Alexander D. Sullivan School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.32 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)





Alfred Zampella School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)





Chaplain Charles Watters School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.41 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 4)





Charles E. Trefurt School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Dr Ronald McNair High School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)





Dr. Charles P. DeFuccio School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Dr. Maya Angelou Elementary School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Dr. Michael Conti School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)





Dr. Paul Rafalides School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Ezra L. Nolan School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Frank R Conwell School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.19 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Franklin L. Williams School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 4)





Gladys Nunery School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Henry Snyder High School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Infinity Institute

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 01.32 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)





Innovation High School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.72 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 1)





James F. Murray School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





James J Ferris High School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.08 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 6)





Joseph H. Brensinger School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)





Jotham W. Wakeman School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Julia A. Barnes School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Liberty High School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Lincoln High School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 1)





Mahatma K. Gandhi School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Martin Center for the Arts

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Martin Luther King, Jr. School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 2)





Middle School # 4

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 2)





Nicolaus Copernicus School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 01.23 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Ollie Culbreth, Jr. School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)





President Barack Obama Elementary School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Rafael Cordero y Molina

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Whitney M. Young, Jr. School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 01.62 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





William L Dickinson High School

Jersey City Public Schools

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.05 — (Total incidents: 1)





Franklin Elementary School

Kearny

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Garfield Elementary School

Kearny

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Kearny High School

Kearny

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.12 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 02.61 — (Total incidents: 45)

Drug rate: 01.74 — (Total incidents: 30)





Lincoln Middle School

Kearny

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 01.91 — (Total incidents: 15)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 4)





Schuyler Elementary School

Kearny

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.71 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Washington Elementary School

Kearny

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Franklin Elementary School

North Bergen School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 1)





Horace Mann Elementary School

North Bergen School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





John F Kennedy Elementary School

North Bergen School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Lincoln Elementary School

North Bergen School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.07 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





McKinley Elementary School

North Bergen School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





North Bergen High School

North Bergen School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 22)

Drug rate: 01.07 — (Total incidents: 25)





Polk Street School

North Bergen School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.39 — (Total incidents: 1)





Robert Fulton Elementary School

North Bergen School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Clarendon School

Secaucus School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Huber Street School

Secaucus School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Secaucus High School

Secaucus School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Secaucus Middle School

Secaucus School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





George Washington Elementary School

Union City School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Jefferson Elementary School

Union City School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Robert Waters Elementary School

Union City School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Union City High School

Union City School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.03 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Union Hill Middle School

Union City School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.46 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Daniel Webster School

Weehawken Public School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Theodore Roosevelt School

Weehawken Public School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Weehawken High School

Weehawken Public School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 01.41 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 01.94 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Albio Sires Elementary School

West New York School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Harry L Bain

West New York School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Memorial High School

West New York School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.05 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 0.59 — (Total incidents: 13)





Public School Number One

West New York School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Public School Number Two

West New York School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





Robert Menendez Elementary School

West New York School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.37 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)





West New York Middle School

West New York School District

(Hudson)

Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 7)