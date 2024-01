Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ charter schools

Charter schools in New Jersey experienced a sharp increase in reports of violence, bullying and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.

Charter schools reported 29% more drug incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of violence climbed by 23% while reports of bullying went up by 8%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

The charter school with the highest rate of all incidents was Peoples Preparatory.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

N.J. charter schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Academy Charter High School

Academy Charter High School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.21 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.60 — (Total incidents: 1)

Academy for Urban Leadership Charter School

Academy for Urban Leadership Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 02.71 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 2)

Achieve Community Charter School

Achieve Community Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 03.12 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Achievers Early College Prep Charter School

Achievers Early College Prep Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Atlantic Community Charter School

Atlantic Community Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.97 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 02.91 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

BelovED Community Charter School

BelovED Community Charter

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Benjamin Banneker Preparatory Charter School

Benjamin Banneker Preparatory Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bergen Arts and Sciences Charter School

Bergen Arts and Science Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.50 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Bridgeton Public Charter School

Bridgeton Public Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Camden's Promise Charter School

Camden's Promise Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 01.88 — (Total incidents: 42)

Drug rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 4)

Central Jersey College Prep Charter School

Central Jersey College Prep Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.80 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 01.28 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.64 — (Total incidents: 8)

Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts

Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 03.75 — (Total incidents: 13)

Drug rate: 02.59 — (Total incidents: 9)

Classical Academy Charter School of Clifton

Classical Academy Charter School of Clifton

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 03.47 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.16 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

College Achieve Central Charter School

College Achieve Central Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.07 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

College Achieve Greater Asbury Park Charter School District

College Achieve Greater Asbury Park Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

College Achieve Paterson Charter School

College Achieve Paterson Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.43 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.09 — (Total incidents: 1)

Community Charter School of Paterson

Community Charter School of Paterson

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 01.0 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Creativity CoLaboratory Charter School

Creativity CoLaboratory Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 02.40 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 03.0 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Dr Lena Edwards Academic Charter School

Dr Lena Edwards Academic Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.59 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

East Orange Community Charter School

East Orange Community Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Empowerment Academy Charter School

Empowerment Academy Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 03.19 — (Total incidents: 28)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Environment Community Opportunity (ECO) Charter School

Environment Community Opportunity (ECO) Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Foundation Academy Charter School

Foundation Academy Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 02.99 — (Total incidents: 31)

Drug rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 6)

Freedom Prep Charter School

Freedom Prep Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Great Oaks Legacy Charter School

Great Oaks Legacy Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.18 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.06 — (Total incidents: 1)

Greater Brunswick Charter School

Greater Brunswick Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hatikvah International Academy Charter School

Hatikvah International Academy Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hoboken Charter School

Hoboken Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 04.73 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Hoboken Dual Language Charter School

Hoboken Dual Language Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 03.42 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hope Community Charter School

Hope Community Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 02.05 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 28.08 — (Total incidents: 41)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hudson Arts and Science Charter School

Hudson Arts and Science Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.64 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Jersey City Golden Door Charter School

Jersey City Golden Door Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 01.63 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

LEAD Charter School

LEAD Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Leap Academy University Charter School

LEAP Academy University Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 03.44 — (Total incidents: 54)

Drug rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 6)

Link Community Charter School

Link Community Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 01.57 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 06.29 — (Total incidents: 20)

Drug rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 2)

Marion P. Thomas Charter School

Marion P. Thomas Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.08 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 02.12 — (Total incidents: 28)

Drug rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 4)

Middlesex County STEM Charter School

Middlesex County STEM Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Millville Public Charter School

Millville Public Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 03.16 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)

New Horizons Community Charter School

New Horizons Community Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.42 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.95 — (Total incidents: 4)

Newark Educators Community Charter School

Newark Educators Community Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 04.48 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

North Star Academy Charter School

North Star Academy Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 04.03 — (Total incidents: 251)

Drug rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 17)

Ocean Academy Charter School

Ocean Academy Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Passaic Arts and Science Charter School

Passaic Arts and Science Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.06 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.62 — (Total incidents: 29)

Drug rate: 0.67 — (Total incidents: 12)

Paterson Arts and Science Charter School

Paterson Arts and Science Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 2)

Paterson Charter School for Science/Technology

Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 4)

Paul Robeson Charter School for the Humanities

Paul Robeson Charter School for the Humanities

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 03.20 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Peoples Preparatory Charter School

Peoples Preparatory Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 03.16 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 17.82 — (Total incidents: 62)

Drug rate: 09.20 — (Total incidents: 32)

Philip's Academy Charter School of Paterson

Philip's Academy Charter School of Paterson

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 02.06 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Pride Academy Charter School

Pride Academy Charter School District

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 07.05 — (Total incidents: 21)

Drug rate: 0.34 — (Total incidents: 1)

Princeton Charter School

Princeton Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.94 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Principle Academy Charter School

Principle Academy Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 04.54 — (Total incidents: 21)

Drug rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Red Bank Charter School

Red Bank Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.51 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ridge and Valley Charter School

Ridge and Valley Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.84 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Robert Treat Academy Charter School

Robert Treat Academy Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 02.04 — (Total incidents: 14)

Drug rate: 0.15 — (Total incidents: 1)

Roseville Community Charter School

Roseville Community Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 03.42 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Soaring Heights Charter School

Soaring Heights Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 01.12 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 02.60 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Sussex County Technology Charter School

Sussex County Technology Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 04.91 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

TEAM Academy Charter School

TEAM Academy Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 20)

Violence rate: 04.63 — (Total incidents: 255)

Drug rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 24)

Teaneck Community Charter school

Teaneck Community Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 01.14 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.86 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

The Ethical Community Charter School

The Ethical Community Charter School School Distirct

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Learning Community Charter School

The Learning Community Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 01.73 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

The Village Charter School

The Village Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.56 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.40 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Trenton Stem-to-Civics Charter School

Trenton Stem-to-Civics Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.97 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 04.25 — (Total incidents: 22)

Drug rate: 05.02 — (Total incidents: 26)

Union County TEAMS Charter School

Union County TEAMS Charter School-High School/College LA

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.25 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

University Academy Charter High School

University Academy Charter High School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 02.80 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 01.63 — (Total incidents: 7)

Vineland Public Charter School

Vineland Public Charter School

(Charters)

Bullying rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.73 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)