Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Ocean County

Public schools in Ocean County experienced a sharp increase in reports of violence, bullying and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.

Ocean County schools reported 29% more bullying incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of violence climbed by 12% while reports of drug use went up by 2%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was New Egypt Middle School in Plumsted Township.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Ocean County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Barnegat High School

Barnegat Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 02.15 — (Total incidents: 19)

Violence rate: 02.61 — (Total incidents: 23)

Drug rate: 03.17 — (Total incidents: 28)

Cecil S. Collins Elementary

Barnegat Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Joseph T. Donahue Elementary School

Barnegat Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Robert L. Horbelt Elementary School

Barnegat Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 01.81 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 02.01 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Russell O. Brackman Middle School

Barnegat Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 01.62 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 03.06 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 7)

Bay Head Elementary

Bay Head Borough School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.76 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Brick Township High School

Brick Township Public School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.08 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 01.43 — (Total incidents: 17)

Drug rate: 02.45 — (Total incidents: 29)

Brick Township Memorial High School

Brick Township Public School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 10)

Violence rate: 02.62 — (Total incidents: 33)

Drug rate: 02.69 — (Total incidents: 34)

Emma Havens Young Elementary School

Brick Township Public School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lake Riviera Middle School

Brick Township Public School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 02.79 — (Total incidents: 26)

Drug rate: 0.21 — (Total incidents: 2)

Lanes Mill Elementary School

Brick Township Public School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.09 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Veterans Memorial Middle School

Brick Township Public School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 01.94 — (Total incidents: 18)

Violence rate: 06.03 — (Total incidents: 56)

Drug rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 10)

Central Regional High School

Central Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 01.49 — (Total incidents: 23)

Drug rate: 01.29 — (Total incidents: 20)

Central Regional Middle School

Central Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.90 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 1)

Carl W. Goetz Middle School

Jackson Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.10 — (Total incidents: 1)

Christa McAuliffe Middle School

Jackson Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 01.56 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.91 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 6)

Crawford-Rodriguez Elementary School

Jackson Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Howard C. Johnson Elementary School

Jackson Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Jackson Liberty High School

Jackson Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.55 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 02.11 — (Total incidents: 23)

Jackson Memorial High School

Jackson Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.13 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 6)

Lucy N. Holman Elementary School

Jackson Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Switlik Elementary School

Jackson Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.69 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Cedar Creek Elementary School

Lacey Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lacey Township High School

Lacey Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.93 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.25 — (Total incidents: 3)

Lacey Township Middle School

Lacey Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 01.78 — (Total incidents: 11)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.48 — (Total incidents: 3)

Lanoka Harbor Elementary School

Lacey Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.44 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mill Pond Elementary School

Lacey Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 01.74 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lakehurst Elementary School

Lakehurst School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 02.68 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Clifton Ave Grade School

Lakewood Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.26 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ella G Clarke Elementary School

Lakewood Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lakewood High School

Lakewood Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.52 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 02.01 — (Total incidents: 27)

Drug rate: 01.64 — (Total incidents: 22)

Lakewood Middle School

Lakewood Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.28 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.74 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 0.65 — (Total incidents: 7)

Oak Street Elem School

Lakewood Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Piner Elementary School

Lakewood Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lavallette Elementary School

Lavallette Borough School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 02.16 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Frog Pond Elementary School

Little Egg Harbor Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 01.55 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

George J. Mitchell Elementary School

Little Egg Harbor Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.83 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Manchester Regional Day School

Manchester Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 01.65 — (Total incidents: 1)

Manchester Township High School

Manchester Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.64 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 01.97 — (Total incidents: 18)

Manchester Township Middle School

Manchester Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 02.46 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.46 — (Total incidents: 3)

Whiting Elementary School

Manchester Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ocean County Vocational Technical School Brick Center

Ocean County Vocational Technical School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Ocean County Vocational Technical School Jackson Center

Ocean County Vocational Technical School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.62 — (Total incidents: 1)

Ocean County Vocational Technical School Waretown Center

Ocean County Vocational Technical School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

OCVTS Grunin Performing Arts Academy

Ocean County Vocational Technical School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Frederic A. Priff Elementary School

Ocean Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 01.55 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Waretown Elementary School

Ocean Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.36 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Pinelands Regional High School

Pinelands Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 02.83 — (Total incidents: 29)

Drug rate: 02.25 — (Total incidents: 23)

Pinelands Regional Jr. High School

Pinelands Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 01.33 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 03.03 — (Total incidents: 16)

Drug rate: 0.38 — (Total incidents: 2)

Dr. Gerald H. Woehr Elementary School

Plumsted Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

New Egypt High School

Plumsted Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 03.31 — (Total incidents: 10)

New Egypt Middle School

Plumsted Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 07.15 — (Total incidents: 19)

Violence rate: 03.38 — (Total incidents: 9)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

G. Harold Antrim Elementary School

Point Pleasant Beach School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.88 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.29 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Point Pleasant Beach High School

Point Pleasant Beach School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 01.08 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.27 — (Total incidents: 1)

Memorial Middle School

Point Pleasant Borough School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School

Point Pleasant Borough School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.14 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ocean Road Elementary School

Point Pleasant Borough School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Point Pleasant Borough High School

Point Pleasant Borough School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 5)

Drug rate: 01.86 — (Total incidents: 16)

Hugh J. Boyd Jr. Elementary School

Seaside Heights School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 2)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Southern Regional High School

Southern Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.11 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.58 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.53 — (Total incidents: 10)

Southern Regional Middle School

Southern Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 6)

McKinley Avenue Elementary School

Stafford Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.17 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Ocean Acres Elementary School

Stafford Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.49 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Stafford Intermediate School

Stafford Township School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 01.15 — (Total incidents: 7)

Violence rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

East Dover Elementary School

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.06 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Hooper Avenue Elementary School

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.30 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Joseph A. Citta Elementary School

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.40 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

North Dover Elementary School

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.47 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 0.23 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Silver Bay Elementary School

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.16 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

South Toms River Elementary School

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.35 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Toms River High School East

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 8)

Violence rate: 01.01 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 02.09 — (Total incidents: 31)

Toms River High School North

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 01.42 — (Total incidents: 26)

Drug rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 14)

Toms River High School South

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.70 — (Total incidents: 9)

Violence rate: 02.42 — (Total incidents: 31)

Drug rate: 01.95 — (Total incidents: 25)

Toms River Intermediate School East

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.92 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 01.60 — (Total incidents: 21)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Toms River Intermediate School North

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 02.28 — (Total incidents: 25)

Violence rate: 01.64 — (Total incidents: 18)

Drug rate: 01.0 — (Total incidents: 11)

Toms River Intermediate School South

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 04.11 — (Total incidents: 42)

Violence rate: 01.47 — (Total incidents: 15)

Drug rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 2)

Walnut Street Elementary School

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.54 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Washington Street Elementary School

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

West Dover Elementary School

Toms River Regional School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 01.35 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.81 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Tuckerton Elementary School

Tuckerton Borough School District

(Ocean)

Bullying rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 2)

Violence rate: 01.37 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)