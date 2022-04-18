Trev’s best memories of 10 years at New Jersey 101.5

This weekend is very special for me. It was 10 years ago that I was hired at New Jersey 101.5 after spending literally 10 years trying to get in.

I'm both proud and lucky to be working in this business for as long as I have on the many different stations. I feel like everything I've learned at all those other places prepared me for what I'm doing now, which is hanging with you every night talking Jersey.

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-04-18T162256.555 loading...

Growing up in Union City, every night at 7 we'd all gather at 17th Street park and shoot the bull and figure out what we were going to do. My show is modeled after those nights. I thought I'd give you some of my best memories of working here so far. I know I left a lot out but there's only so much space ;)

April 16, 2012 — The day I was hired after spending 10 years trying to get in. I had filled in a few times in 2002 and was told I needed to get better. So what's a guy to do? Naturally, I started doing talk radio on weekend overnights in Philadelphia to prepare me for when the opportunity arose.

Oct 22, 2012- The night Hurricane Sandy hit. I remember the station being filled with food and the entire airstaff strapped in for the long haul. I followed Gov. Christie, who did "Ask The Governor" with his family outside the studio, then stayed on until 5 a.m., joined by Ray Rossi at midnight. We were thrown off the air, forcing us to just talk to the online stream audience, then we lost the phones at 3 a.m. Read the full story here.

attachment-My project - 2022-04-18T161528.967 loading...

Jan. 2, 2018 — Cousin Rich gets a kidney. My cousin Rich Trevelise, known for his managing and announcing motocross at Raceway Park, suffered from something called membranes glomerulonephritis; literal translation: Rich needed a kidney.

I brought him into the studio when I was filling in for Dennis & Judi during the holidays and we made a plea. Luckily for Rich, as it turns out, Ashley Lynn, one of the EMT's at Raceway Park, was listening and ended up donating.

Nov. 7, 2018 — North Hudson Fire Captain Robbo Pisani gets a kidney — My oldest and dearest friend Fire Captain Robbo Pisani who was mentored by my father and who stood guard at his funeral also needed a kidney. Knowing that it worked once with my cousin Rich, could bringing Robbo in the studio possibly work again? Absolutely! As it turned out Melissa Kohlman was listening and the surgery was performed on Nov. 7, 2018.

Nov. 5, 2018 — Artie Lange announces he's going into rehab.

Comedian Bob Levy and I had been trying to get Artie into drug rehab for months. If anyone could help it would be Kevin Meara of City Of Angels who is a good friend of both mine and the show.

As anyone who has ever dealt with addicts knows, it has to be when they want it. On Sunday, Nov 4th I received a call from Levy that Artie was ready.

attachment-My project (98) loading...

The next night, we assembled a crew of City of Angels founder Kevin Meara, who just returned from the first-ever DOJ Opioid Summit in Washington D.C., and with Artie's good friend and comedian "The Reverend" Bob Levy in the New Jersey 101.5 conference room. Now a recovery coach, actress Amy Locane shared her story making a connection— saying that even in the darkest place, through recovery you begin to see light. Artie decided to get that help announcing his rehab in our studios

Artie returned to the studio on Oct. 3, 2019 and spent an incredible hour taking calls that moved some listeners to tears of both joy and sadness.

attachment-My project (99) loading...

Uncle Floyd opens up about Robin Williams, David Bowie, and reveals his COVID and cancer.

attachment-My project (100) loading...

Dennis Malloy once said if they ever made a movie like "The Wrestler" about a comedian, it would star Uncle Floyd and he's absolutely right. I've worked with the legendary Uncle Floyd Vivino for over 10 years and have tremendous respect for him both as an entertainer and friend. When both Robin Williams and David Bowie passed away. I called Floyd who had been in the movie "Good Morning Vietnam" with Williams and who was the subject of David Bowie's song "Slip Away."

Both times Floyd went into deep detail with stories about these two icons.

When Gilbert Gottfried passed away I called Floyd and we reminisced about the time we all worked together. It was also during the conversation that he revealed that he's dealing with two types of cancer.

Anytime Gilbert Gottfried came on the show.

attachment-attachment-My-project-81 loading...

Gilbert has called in a number of times during the years promoting shows and bringing his usual hysteria to the room. Here's one where he talks about what he loves best about New Jersey

When Julia Scotti opened up about her thoughts of suicide.

attachment-My project - 2022-04-18T161404.901 loading...

Whenever Julia comes on the show she cracks everyone up. She's simply hysterical. But there's also a very serious side of Julia, who came out as transgendered on America's Got Talent. She got more into her story one night when she came in studio for a full hour of riveting radio, just like it is whenever she comes on or calls in.

One of my favorite parts of the show, when I started, was doing the crossover with Ray Rossi. We could be brothers and one night comedian Johnny "Gemini" Lombardi and Ray were in studio together. It got to the point where if Johnny so much as looked at Ray, he would crack up laughing, and it became infective to both myself and the listeners

Sherman Hemley's death brings Channel 6 cameras into the studio.

attachment-My project - 2022-04-18T161442.997 loading...

Sherman Hemsley, better known as George Jefferson from the 70's sitcom had always wanted to do a live show for his Philadelphia neighborhood. It would be the last live show he would ever do and he did it at my SARCASM comedy club in Cherry Hill. When he passed away on July 24, 2012, WPVI Channel 6 in Philadelphia wanted to interview me about the show so they sent a camera crew to the station. As we're walking into the studio to tape the piece, Gov. Christie is walking out of the studio finishing "Ask The Governor" with the News 12 crew in tow.

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-04-18T162150.658 loading...

One of my best memories was "Take your Children to Work Day" when I brought my twin sons Albert and Lennon onto my show to discuss a serious topic. "Why kids should not get homework." They did an hour with dad moderating and all of the calls they got were from kids, who, can you believe it, agreed with them.

But of all the memories of the past 10 years, non compares with coming into the studio every night and talking Jersey with you in every possible way. I would like to thank all the comics, musicians and politicians who have either called in or come in studio but most of all I'd like to thank you.

Many times when we play "Trevia" or "Jersey's Opening Lines" I'll ask you, "What's the best thing that happened to you today?" For me, it's hanging with you and talking Jersey on New Jersey 101.5.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!