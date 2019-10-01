Caller moved to tears talking to Artie Lange

The love for Artie Lange poured out while he in studio at New Jersey 101.5. Chris from Lavallette called in to tell a story of how she sent her brother a shirt to give Artie when he played in San Francisco.

Her brother passed away in 2012 and she's been trying to find out if Artie ever got the shirt. Then in 2015 she saw Artie wearing the shirt on TV. Since then she's been trying to reach Artie to tell her story and thank him. Tonight, she finally did.

More from New Jersey 101.5: