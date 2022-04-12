Gilbert Gottfried: The best thing about NJ? Leaving it!

EDITOR'S NOTE: On April 12, 2022, Gilbert Gottfried's family announced the death of the 67-year-old comedian after a long illness. Below is a flashback to the night the Gottfried spoke to New Jersey 101.5 host Steve Trevelise on the air in July 2018.

Few comedians are known only by their first name, and I'm opening for one this weekend. Gilbert Gottfried is going to be at Joey Harrison's River House this Saturday night.

Gilbert called in with one of the funniest interviews I've ever done. It was all Gilbert. We talked about the best thing that ever happened to him in New Jersey and he said, "Leaving New Jersey!" We also talked about his friendship with President Donald Trump and he said, "I'm friends with all presidents!"

If singers can get a round of applause when they start a song, then Gilbert should get one when he starts "The Aristocrats" joke. Gilbert's comedy lives on the edge, so does he ever regret telling a joke.

"I never lost any money for telling a joke," Gottfried said.

What was the funniest line he has ever heard in a movie?

"Maybe it had to do with one of the girls dying in Fried Green Tomatoes," Gottfried said.

Thankfully, Gilbert's comedy with never die. He'll always kill on stage!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only.

