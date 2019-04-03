Gilbert Gottfried, Uncle Floyd and Trev at the Broadway Theatre

It's the show I've always thought about putting together and can now finally make happen. Two comic legends, two completely different senses of humor together on one stage with yours truly leading the way. Gilbert Gottfried, Uncle Floyd and myself. Saturday April 20 at the Broadway Theatre in Pittman. Get your tickets here . I hope to see you there.

Here's what The Broadway Theatre is saying about the upcoming "Gilbert Gottfried and Friends!" show:

Gilbert Gottfried has made numerous memorable appearances on Comedy Central Roasts and the Comedy Central series, The Burn with Jeff Ross. Gottfried's Fifty Shades of Grey reading (College Humor) received over 5 million views on YouTube. Gilbert has been a guest on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Show with Seth Meyers, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick and numerous appearances on The Howard Stern Show. He also has had a recurring role on Law and Order SVU as TARU tech Leo Gerber. As a famed comics comic, Gottfried puts aside political correctness for his live performance and fires an onslaught of jokes that know no boundaries. Stephen King said of Gottfried, "More than a national treasure, he's a secret weapon."

"Uncle Floyd" Vivino has been making people laugh with his vaudeville throwback jokes and songs since his long running TV show which aired from 1974-1998. Among his many movie and television credits are playing opposite Robin Williams in "Good Morning Vietnam" and a recurring role on the Cosby Show." In more than 40 years in show business Floyd has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for various charities and causes.

When Steve Trevelise is not talking Jersey on New Jersey 101.5 or sports on 94 WIP, he's cracking people up at theatres, clubs and casinos across the Delaware Valley. Among the many people Steve has opened for include, Artie Lange, Pat Cooper, Robert Klein, Louis Anderson and the late Bill Hicks and Richard Jeni.

Don't miss this ONE NIGHT ONLY event filled with undeniable talent and hilarious humor!

