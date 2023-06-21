Property tax break or not. Why would you want to retire in New Jersey?

Joe Strummer of the Clash once sang the line that everyone living in New Jersey thinks about as they get older, "Should I Stay or should I go?" The closer you get to retirement, the louder those opening chords play in your head.

How sad is it that the state you lived in and loved all your life may now be unaffordable to spend the rest of it in?

What if New Jersey made it easier for those retiring to stay? What if New Jersey gave seniors property tax breaks? It could soon be happening thanks to a 50% property tax cut to stay here. So, why would you want to retire in New Jersey?

Well, for one thing, you would finally have the time to enjoy all the great things our state has to offer. You could take advantage of all the things that you never had time for.

Sea Isle City Gazebo on the Promenade (Photo: Townsquare Media) Sea Isle City Gazebo on the Promenade (Photo: Townsquare Media) loading...

Like the Jersey Shore. Have you seen Sea Isle City in the day, or at night?

Ocean City Boardwalk (Photo: Chris Choleman, Townsquare Media) Ocean City Boardwalk (Photo: Chris Choleman, Townsquare Media) loading...

Perhaps you like Ocean City. Check out this list of things to do when you're there.

Grounds for Sculpture (Photo: David Michael Howarth Photography) Grounds for Sculpture (Photo: David Michael Howarth Photography) loading...

Perhaps you could take advantage of these great day trips we have to offer in New Jersey. Maybe you could see a great show; anyone who goes anywhere makes sure they come to New Jersey.

If it's the food you're after, nobody beats New Jersey for whatever you crave.

The Highstown Diner (Photo: Steve Trevelise, Townsquare Media) The Highstown Diner (Photo: Steve Trevelise, Townsquare Media) loading...

How about a nice juicy steak? Or maybe prime rib? I know an amazing prime rib place in Hightstown that's not only delicious but inexpensive as well.

Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Pizza (Photo: Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria on FaceBook) Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Pizza (Photo: Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria on FaceBook) loading...

Don't even talk about pizza, we've so got you covered. If you like pizza, then I assume you like Italian markets. You're not going to find better outside New Jersey. If you've ever left the state or talked to anyone who has and tried, then you know that.

Hunan Taste Chinese Restaurant in Denville (Photo: Google Maps) Hunan Taste Chinese Restaurant in Denville (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

If it's sushi you want, we've got it. If it's Chinese you want, we've got it. Seafood? Whatever it is foodwise you want, we've got it.

Jing's Sushi Bar in Burlington (Photo: Google Maps) Jing's Sushi Bar in Burlington (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

But the one thing New Jersey has that the true New Jersey lover can't get anywhere else is your heart.

After all the reasons we've listed, as well as the ones we haven't, your heart is the most important. It pumps the blood that you used to build your life here. You worked too hard, and it means too much to leave now. And if you're going to stay, I'm going to stay...Then again I'm going to stay either way. Hope you are too!

