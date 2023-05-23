Check out these 16 great New Jersey day trips

When you live in New Jersey, you don't get much time for vacation. That's because the cost of living here is so high, that many of us work multiple jobs just to make ends meet. Sometimes, it's not easy syncing those jobs up to take a decent vacation, so we have to squeeze as much into our day trips as possible.

Fortunately for us, New Jersey has a great many places where we can get away from it all, even if it is just for a day. Check out these great places from my listeners and social media followers and enjoy!

High Point Monument (Photo: New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, State of NJ website) High Point Monument (Photo: New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, State of NJ website) loading...

High Point Monument in Sussex County. Beautiful view!!!

Evan Grollman

Point Pleasant (Photo: Bud McCormick) Point Pleasant (Photo: Bud McCormick) loading...

Point Pleasant for a great lunch and fudge.

Gail Morrone

Columbus Farmers Market (Photo: Google Maps) Columbus Farmers Market in Springfield(Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Columbus Farmers Market on a Thursday off rt206 in Columbus

Steve Eccles

Cape May Whale Watcher (Photo: Google Maps) Cape May Whale Watcher (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Cape May Whale Watcher. Been on that boat twice already! Awesome!!!

Charles Pinto

16th Avenue by the water in Belmar (Photo: Google Maps) 16th Avenue by the beach in Belmar (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Love going to Belmar and going to the beach on 16th Ave, then heading over to Joe’s Surf Shack for lunch.. Then stop at Bar Anticipation for a drink then home!

Patricia Tyson Purks

Tuckers Tavern in LBI (Photo: Google Maps) Tuckers Tavern in LBI (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

LBI...Lunch at Tucker's, then Country Kettle fudge for dessert

Melynda B. Ulrich

Iron Whale in Asbury Park (Photo: Google Maps) Iron Whale in Asbury Park (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Asbury Park ! I love the Iron Whale on the boardwalk. Also a very dog-friendly town off season.

Patti Eberhardt Sharpless

(Photo: David Michael Howarth Photography) Grounds for Sculpture (Photo: David Michael Howarth Photography) loading...

Grounds For Sculpture lovely brunch and walk around all afternoon

Laurielle Nagel

Ellis Island (Photo: Getty Images) Ellis Island (Photo: Getty Images) loading...

Annette Georgios

Historic Smithville (Photo: Google Maps) Historic Smithville (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Historic Smithville… paddle boats, a carousel, dozens of shops and restaurants. Walk the footbridges and cobblestone paths, enjoy the preserved history of NJ.

Beth Coffey Fite

Muncipal Beach park in Somers Point (Photo: Google Maps) Muncipal Beach park in Somers Point (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Municipal Beach on the bay in Somers Point. My girlfriend is in a wheelchair and it's small, relatively quiet, and easy to get her chair across the sand to any spot we want. Then time on the boardwalk in Ocean City. That beach is our Happy Place!

Tom Mannis

Pakim Pond (Photo: New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, State of New Jersey website) Pakim Pond (Photo: New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, State of New Jersey website) loading...

Pakim Pond in Byrne State Forest (formerly Lebanon S.F.)

Nick Wargo

Frenchtown (Photo: Hunterdon County) Frenchtown (Photo: Hunterdon County) loading...

All the river towns start with Lambertville and work your way up. Frenchtown, Stockton, Milford, all the way up to Riegelsville. All have great shops, restaurants, and bars.

John Riebel

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino (Photo: Google Maps) Hard Rock Hotel and Casino (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Casinos

Don McKee

Wheaton Village in Millvlle (Photo: Google Maps) Wheaton Village in Millvlle (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Wheaton Village in Millville NJ

Bill Heller

Cape May County Zoo (Photo: Cape May County Zoo Facebook Page) Cape May County Zoo (Photo: Cape May County Zoo Facebook Page) loading...

Bill Kress

