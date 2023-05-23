Check out these 16 great New Jersey day trips
When you live in New Jersey, you don't get much time for vacation. That's because the cost of living here is so high, that many of us work multiple jobs just to make ends meet. Sometimes, it's not easy syncing those jobs up to take a decent vacation, so we have to squeeze as much into our day trips as possible.
Fortunately for us, New Jersey has a great many places where we can get away from it all, even if it is just for a day. Check out these great places from my listeners and social media followers and enjoy!
High Point Monument in Sussex County. Beautiful view!!!
Evan Grollman
Point Pleasant for a great lunch and fudge.
Gail Morrone
Columbus Farmers Market on a Thursday off rt206 in Columbus
Steve Eccles
Cape May Whale Watcher. Been on that boat twice already! Awesome!!!
Charles Pinto
Love going to Belmar and going to the beach on 16th Ave, then heading over to Joe’s Surf Shack for lunch.. Then stop at Bar Anticipation for a drink then home!
Patricia Tyson Purks
LBI...Lunch at Tucker's, then Country Kettle fudge for dessert
Melynda B. Ulrich
Asbury Park ! I love the Iron Whale on the boardwalk. Also a very dog-friendly town off season.
Patti Eberhardt Sharpless
Grounds For Sculpture lovely brunch and walk around all afternoon
Laurielle Nagel
Ellis Island and Statue of Liberty
Annette Georgios
Historic Smithville… paddle boats, a carousel, dozens of shops and restaurants. Walk the footbridges and cobblestone paths, enjoy the preserved history of NJ.
Beth Coffey Fite
Municipal Beach on the bay in Somers Point. My girlfriend is in a wheelchair and it's small, relatively quiet, and easy to get her chair across the sand to any spot we want. Then time on the boardwalk in Ocean City. That beach is our Happy Place!
Tom Mannis
Pakim Pond in Byrne State Forest (formerly Lebanon S.F.)
Nick Wargo
All the river towns start with Lambertville and work your way up. Frenchtown, Stockton, Milford, all the way up to Riegelsville. All have great shops, restaurants, and bars.
John Riebel
Casinos
Don McKee
Wheaton Village in Millville NJ
Bill Heller
Cape May County Zoo
Bill Kress
