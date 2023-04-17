There's an incredible little diner right in the center of New Jersey that has been serving the community with both great food and involvement for over 90 years.

Since 1927, the Hightstown Diner, located at 151 Mercer St. in Hightstown, has been a mainstay in the town. It's got the look of an old-fashioned Jersey diner with an old-school charm, and prices that compare to "back in the day" as well.

I was blown away by their prime rib special, which is so good, they run it on Tuesdays and Thursdays. I spoke with Yelsy Lopez, who has been there for four years since the new owners (Noel Lopez) took over.

What makes Hightstown Diner so great?

I believe that we're filled with many people who have been with us for years. We're a very family-friendly environment. We're all about family, the community, and helping one another. We take pride when it comes to serving the food.

If someone were coming to the Hightstown Diner for the first time, What would you suggest they would have?

The prime rib is really special. That's why we have two days dedicated to it. Our steaks and ribeye steaks are really good. Also, our burgers are really good. I would suggest getting our 'Hightstown' hamburgers, which are one of the most popular.

The Hightstown Burger consists of bacon, cheddar, an onion ring, and chipotle mayo.

They also have all kinds of great appetizers, soups, salads, entrees and desserts.

To check out the entire Hightstown Diner menu, click here

They also have another location, Christo's Kitchen, located at 1600 Perrineville Road in Monroe Township.

