The best places for the best types of pizza in New Jersey (Opinion)

We all know that the best pizza is made in New Jersey. In fact, the very first topic ever done when New Jersey 101.5 started talking Jersey back in 1990 was, "Who makes the best pizza in New Jersey?" Now it's time to dig deeper into the dough.

While everyone has their favorite New Jersey pizzeria, not all top their pies as well as everyone else. While one place may make a great sicilian pizza, another may be the place to get the best margarita pie.

If it's a certain type of pizza you're looking for, you'll need to know where to go to find it. I asked Big Guy Madsen who's organizing the Seaside Heights Pizza Crawl, of which I've been named Grand Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 10.

"My favorite pizza, it's hard to pick just one joint, but Calabria in Livingston makes, in my opinion, the best pepperoni thin crust pie."

"Shore Slice in Seaside — new place makes the BEST Jersey Devil Pizza. Thin, well done with hot sliced cherry peppers."

I also asked my radio and social media following where to get the best types of pizza in New Jersey.

Michael Beifeld

Sorrento’s in Westfield - meatball pizza

The Galley in Asbury - Detroit upside-down pepperoni

Monica Bansky

Up and coming popular place - Lillo’s in Hainesport NJ. Very popular on FB pages - people are driving from PA to try it.

Gail Morrone

We very seldom eat commercial pizza. In Italian tradition, we make it at home. I have been asked where we buy the dough, which is made in the morning and sits until it rises. My husband makes the best white pizza which is my favorite.

If we have to order a pizza, it is a challenge to decide, however, we found Rocco’s in Avanel to be pretty good.

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

Manino’s in Hightstown Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Carlo Bellario

Pizza & Pannini ...makes a NY style square pizza with vodka sauce

Barry Yelowitz

Raymond's style crust. Raymond's pizza in Cherry Hill.

