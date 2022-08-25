Mangia! Trev named Grand Marshall for 2022 Seaside Heights Pizza Crawl

This was one event they didn't have to ask me twice for. I'm honored to say I've been named Grand Marshall for the Jersey Pizza Joints 2022 Seaside Heights "Pizza Crawl II" on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights on Saturday, Sept 10 from 2-6 p.m.

Most of the Seaside pizza joints are participating but attendance will be capped at a certain number. There will also be a private exclusive gathering at the Beachcomber, complete with a pizza eating contest.

What's different about this pizza eating contest is that there will be two-man/woman teams composed of fire, police and EMS members.

Also appearing at the 'crawl' will be actor Joseph D'Onofrio who's appeared in both "Goodfellas" and "A Bronx Tale." Proceeds will benefit Tunnels to Towers Foundation which according to their website;

"Since 9/11, we have been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. We are also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and aiding the victims of major U.S. disasters."

I spoke with event organizer, Big Guy Madsen from South Seaside Park and Clifton who filled in more details:

Tell us about "Jersey Pizza Joints."

"During the lockdown, I couldn't get pizza delivered, so I started to look for Jersey groups about our famous food.. but there weren't any, so I formed Jersey Pizza Joints and invited 25 friends and family and in 29 months it's grown to a 62,000 member crew."

"We want to help and spotlight small mom & pop pizza and sandwich joints, by allowing them to post and promote themselves. If a member doesn't have something nice to say about a place- we ask them to say nothing."

How did the "Pizza Crawl" come about?

"'Pizza Crawl' came about because Seaside has 11 pizza joints on the Boardwalk and I went to Mayor [Tony] Vaz and the head of Township events and pitched the idea to make it a family fun day of walking the boards eating pizza and enjoying Aloha Monkey, our official band, while watching a pizza eating contest. Last year, a woman beat out everyone and ate an entire boardwalk pie."

How much money are you hoping to raise?

"This year, I'm donating $11 for every ticket sold. I expect to raise between 5-7k to add to the 11,200 I have raised since last September."

To get your tickets for the 2022 Pizza Crawl click here.

