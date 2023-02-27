Here’s where you can find the best Italian deli-markets in New Jersey

Growing up in Union City we were never at a loss for great food. No matter what you wanted, it was within walking distance. When it came to Italian deli, we had some of the best. I know that because everytime I went into one of the five in my neighborhood, they would remind me.

I remember waiting at the counter at Frank's while he made fresh mozzarella in the back, and then came out and presented me with a fresh warm piece. "How do you like that?" he said. "Mmmm love it," was my reply to which he replied, "Not like that s**t you get down the block" (referring to those other places). Frank, like the others as well, took pride in what they made and sold. In order to survive in our predominantly Italian neighborhood, you had to be great.

One of my best field trips was when I spent an afternoon with Anthony at A and S Salumeria in Millstone. He not only made the mozzarella, but explained what makes it great!

For me, walking into an Italian store is like Christmas morning. I love seeing all the cheeses hanging, the smell of the salami, all the delicacies in the cases and, of course, the fresh mozzarella. Let's also not forget about the smell of the fresh Italian bread; so nice and soft.

Whenever I go to an Italian market or deli in New Jersey, I'm always taken back to my neighborhood. Sometimes, I can actually feel my grandmother who used to go there back in the day with her fold-out wagon next to me.

When it came to good Italian food, she was very discriminating; as I know most people are who visit these great places. With that in mind, I asked my following, who are also very discriminating, "Where is the best Italian deli in New Jersey?"

Tuscany Italian Market in (Photo: Google Maps) Tuscany Italian Market of Marlboro (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Tuscany Italian Market in Freehold, Marlboro and Manalapan

Uncle Giuseppes Italian Market in Morris Plains

Fiore's (Photo: Google Maps) Fiore's House of Quality in Hoboken (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Fiore’s (Hoboken)

Keith Vena

Giovanni's Deli (Photo: Google Maps) Giovanni's Deli in Sea Isle (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Giovanni’s Sea Isle- You can still get the cold cuts

Cliff Tone

Taliercio's Ultimate Gourmet in Middletown (Photo: Google Maps) Taliercio's Ultimate Gourmet in Middletown (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Taliercio's Ultimate Gourmet in Middletown

Rob Brooklyn

Croce in (Photo: Google Maps) Croce in Cherry Hill (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Croce's in Cherry Hill

Scott Soffen

Carmen's Deli in (Photo: Google Maps) Carmen's Deli in Barrington (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Carmen’s Deli in Barrington

Domenick Stellato

Pastosa Ravioli in (Photo: Google Maps) Pastosa Ravioli in Manalapan (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Pastosa’s in Manalapan

Barbara Smith Doyle

Bagliani's Market in (Photo: Google Maps Bagliani's Market in Hammonton (Photo: Google Maps loading...

Bagiliani's on Rt 54 in Hammonton NJ

Bill Heller

Joseph's Delicatessen in (Photo: Google Maps) Joseph's Delicatessen in Spring Lake (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Joseph's Delicatessen in Spring Lake!! Get your Roast Beef Sammy and enjoy it at the park or the ocean!

Erin Murray Hunt

Lenny's Market in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) Lenny's Market in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Lenny's in Silverton

Jersey Shore Angel

Dolce and Clementi's in (Photo: Google Maps) Dolce and Clemente's Italian Gourmet Market in Robbinsville (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Dolce and Clemente's Italian Gourmet Market

Junior Canonico

D'Angelo Italian Market in Freehold (Photo: Google Maps) D'Angelo Italian Market in Freehold (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

D'Angelos Italian Market in Freehold!! So good! They also own another location in Princeton and Jackson Tuscany

Va Nessa

Botto's Italian Market in Swedesboro (Photo: Google Maps) Botto's Italian Market in Swedesboro (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Botto’s in Swedesboro.

John Daskas

D'Angelo Italian Market in Princeton (Photo: Google Maps) D'Angelo Italian Market in Princeton (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

D'Anglelos market Princeton.

Joseph Giletto

Cordi's Italian Gourmet in Brick (Photo: Google Maps) Cordi's Italian Gourmet in Brick (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Best Italian Gourmet restaurant is Cordi’s Italian Gourmet rt 88 Brick NJ. Best in the state

Jim Dick

