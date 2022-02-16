New Italian supermarket in NJ is just how grandma used to shop (Opinion)
Growing up in Union City, I lived with my grandmother for a while when I was 15. I remember every morning that woman who was in her 80s would take her pull-cart from her house on 30th up Bergenline Avenue and buy the groceries that would become dinner.
She would stop at Pontecorvo's market on 32nd Street, then visit a butcher, then Spiekerman's bakery for the fresh bread and desserts.
It was the best part of her day as it combined exercise, social life and great food.
That's the experience of shopping at Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace in Morris Plains.
Uncle Giuseppe's originally started at East Meadow Parkway in New York and now has several locations including this one in Morris Plains. Their mission statement hasn't changed much from the old days.
"Your shopping experience at Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace mirrors the way our grandparents used to shop – where you enjoy visiting each of your trusted neighborhood stores and markets," the company's website says.
"We’ve combined this with a full-service supermarket to give you the best possible food shopping experience at the best value – and where you can buy all of your weekly groceries at competitive prices."
At Uncle Giuseppe's you can either buy the ingredients to make your specialty or try one of theirs.
"We’re committed to selling the tastiest food that’s made with traditional old-fashioned Italian recipes and using the highest quality ingredients available," the company says. "We want to make shopping enjoyable again – complete with Italian music, samples, and friendly associates."
If you're a foodie like I am who loves great Italian — and as an Italian knows the difference — then coming to Uncle Giuseppe's is like Christmas morning!
Check out what else they have to offer.
Make your own Salad or Sandwich bar
The Espresso Bar
The Espresso Bar also offers gelato
You can pack your own beans to take home.
They have a chocolate counter, filled with treats, they also make popcorn.
The Bakery shelves are packed with cakes, cookies and everything you can imagine.
You can check out the new Uncle Guiseppe's at 1711 NJ-10 in Morris Plains, NJ.
