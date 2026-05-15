David Burke reveals why New Jersey’s restaurant scene crushes New York and everybody else

For people who leave New Jersey, there’s usually a predictable list of things they miss. The Shore. The bagels. The attitude. The Pizza. The ability to get yelled at and helped at the same time.

But according to celebrity chef and restaurateur David Burke, the thing people crave most after leaving the Garden State may actually be the food.

And he’s right.

Why New Jersey’s restaurant scene stands out nationally

During an interview on Jersey Thing, Burke — whose restaurant empire stretches across New Jersey and beyond — explained why he believes New Jersey has the best restaurant scene anywhere in America. Not New York. Not Philadelphia. New Jersey.

Celebrity Chef David Burke talks to New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott in Atlantic City. (Eric Scott/TSQ) Celebrity Chef David Burke talks to New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott in Atlantic City. (Eric Scott/TSQ) loading...

“New Jersey has every culture, every neighborhood, every style of cooking packed into one state,” Burke said. “You can get world-class Italian, seafood, steak, Portuguese, Indian, Korean, diners, pizza — all within a short drive.”

That’s the secret sauce.

New Jersey doesn’t just have restaurants. We have food culture. Real food culture. The kind built by immigrant families, neighborhood traditions, shore towns, blue-collar grit, and generations of people who take dinner personally.

David Burke explains why Jersey diners demand authenticity

Burke said New Jersey’s diversity gives chefs an edge because customers here know good food and won’t tolerate mediocrity.

Among the things people miss most when they leave New Jersey is the pizza. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Among the things people miss most when they leave New Jersey is the pizza. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) loading...

“In New Jersey, people know what’s authentic,” Burke said. “You can’t fake it here. Diners are smart. They’ve traveled, they’ve grown up with great food, and they expect quality.”

That Jersey attitude matters.

A bad restaurant in New Jersey doesn’t survive long because Jersey people aren’t shy. If the sauce stinks, the service is slow, or the portions are weak, everybody hears about it by dessert.

But when a restaurant gets it right? Jersey customers become fiercely loyal.

Burke also pointed to New Jersey’s geography as a huge advantage. Fresh seafood from the coast. Produce from South Jersey farms. Access to New York and Philadelphia markets. And communities packed with family-owned eateries that have been perfecting recipes for decades.

Celebrity Chef David Burke talks to New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott in Atlantic City. (Eric Scott/TSQ) Celebrity Chef David Burke talks to New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott in Atlantic City. (Eric Scott/TSQ) loading...

The iconic New Jersey foods people miss after they move away

You see it everywhere.

White-tablecloth steakhouses in Bergen County. Legendary diners off Route 1. Italian joints in Monmouth and Ocean counties where the portions are big enough to feed a Little League team. Portuguese restaurants in Newark. Shore seafood spots where the catch came off the boat that morning.

It’s why so many former New Jerseyans spend years searching for “real pizza” after they move away — and usually fail.

Because what we have here isn’t normal.

It’s Jersey.

And Burke believes that pride shows up on every plate.

“There’s competition here,” Burke said. “That competition makes everybody better.”

He’s not wrong.

There is nothing like strolling the boardwalk with a slice or a cup of fries. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) There is nothing like strolling the boardwalk with a slice or a cup of fries. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) loading...

Jersey food culture is about more than restaurants

In New Jersey, food isn’t just dinner. It’s identity. It’s family. It’s Sunday gravy debates and boardwalk fries and arguing over where to get the best pork roll sandwich.

Or Taylor Ham. If you want to start a fight.

One thing is certain: nobody leaves New Jersey talking about how much they miss the traffic.

But the restaurants?

Absolutely.

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