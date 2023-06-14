Where to get the best prime rib in New Jersey

I don't know about you, but I'm a huge fan of prime rib; and we have some of the best places right here in New Jersey to get it. Many people, when they go to a steakhouse, will get the rib eye or the t-bone; but to me, there's nothing like a slow-roasted, thick, juicy piece of prime rib.

Personally, I'd rather have prime rib than turkey on Thanksgiving, au jus with a baked potato, asparagus, mushrooms and onions, and of course macaroni on the table. Now that's a meal with giving thanks for!

Hightstown Diner in Hightstown (Photo: Steve Trevelise) Hightstown Diner in Hightstown (Photo: Steve Trevelise) loading...

So where do we get the best prime rib in New Jersey? I was lucky enough to find the Hightstown Diner, which not only makes it great but inexpensive as well. In fact their prime rib is so good that they put it on special both Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Pub in Pennsauken (Photo: Google Maps) The Pub in Pennsauken (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

In Pennsauken, there's The Pub which I was able to visit. There are so many others in between like these from my social media foodie following.

Engleside Inn in Beach Haven (Photo: Google Maps) Engleside Inn in Beach Haven (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Engelside Inn Beach Haven

Harold Kochanski

Arthur's in Hoboken (2019) (Photo: Google Maps) Arthur's in Hoboken (2019) (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Arthur's Hoboken (CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS)

Gino Formaroli

Il Posto in Neptune City (Photo: Google Maps) IL Posto in Neptune City (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

IL Posto - Bradley Beach

Paul Marzano

Di Paolo's Italian Ristorante in Penns Grove (Photo: Google Maps) Di Paolo's Italian Ristorante in Penns Grove (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

DiPaolo's in Penns Grove . Wednesday lunch buffet.😋 $24.95

Ellen Fried

Steak 38 in Cherry Hill (Photo: Google Maps) Steak 38 in Cherry Hill (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Steak 38 in Cherry Hill

Martin Stephens

The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill (Photo: Google Maps) The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Capital Grille in Cherry Hill is expensive but terrific

Sam Bliss

Dina's Bistro in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) Dina's Bistro in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Dina's Bistro Toms River Thursday Night King Cut Prime Rib Three Course Dinner $28

Jesse Warren

Tardi's Ristorante (Photo: Google Maps) Tardi's Ristorante (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Tardis Ristoranti Italiano Toms River

Joe Graci

The Charthouse in Atlantic City (Photo: Google Maps) The Charthouse in Atlantic City (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

ChartHouse - Golden Nugget Atlantic City

Joseph Calabro

