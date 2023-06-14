Where to get the best prime rib in New Jersey
I don't know about you, but I'm a huge fan of prime rib; and we have some of the best places right here in New Jersey to get it. Many people, when they go to a steakhouse, will get the rib eye or the t-bone; but to me, there's nothing like a slow-roasted, thick, juicy piece of prime rib.
Personally, I'd rather have prime rib than turkey on Thanksgiving, au jus with a baked potato, asparagus, mushrooms and onions, and of course macaroni on the table. Now that's a meal with giving thanks for!
So where do we get the best prime rib in New Jersey? I was lucky enough to find the Hightstown Diner, which not only makes it great but inexpensive as well. In fact their prime rib is so good that they put it on special both Tuesdays and Thursdays.
In Pennsauken, there's The Pub which I was able to visit. There are so many others in between like these from my social media foodie following.
Engelside Inn Beach Haven
Harold Kochanski
Arthur's Hoboken (CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS)
Gino Formaroli
IL Posto - Bradley Beach
Paul Marzano
DiPaolo's in Penns Grove . Wednesday lunch buffet.😋 $24.95
Ellen Fried
Steak 38 in Cherry Hill
Martin Stephens
Capital Grille in Cherry Hill is expensive but terrific
Sam Bliss
Dina's Bistro Toms River Thursday Night King Cut Prime Rib Three Course Dinner $28
Jesse Warren
Tardis Ristoranti Italiano Toms River
Joe Graci
ChartHouse - Golden Nugget Atlantic City
Joseph Calabro
