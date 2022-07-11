Check out New Jersey’s best seafood restaurants (Opinion)

This is the time of year in New Jersey when thoughts turn to the Jersey Shore. If you're lucky enough to be down there for any length of time, and you're looking for a great meal, thoughts will invariably turn to the many excellent seafood restaurants we have here in the great Garden State.

The Jersey Shore has some of the best seafood restaurants anywhere, I tell myself while waiting hours to get a table at most of them.

Image via Steve Trevelise Image via Steve Trevelise loading...

Some think it would be sacrilegious to go to a steak house while at the shore. You would almost think that the chef, upon hearing your order, takes a fishing pole and heads to the ocean or bay trying to catch your order. Sometimes I think that myself while I'm waiting hours to finally eat.

Orange Lobster AP loading...

But in the end, it's worth it because we seriously do have some of the best seafood restaurants, as told by my Facebook and Twitter followers. I have personally been to many of these places and can back them up.

If you want great seafood in New Jersey, these are the restaurants you need to visit.

Joanne Ginn Glassoff:

The Captains Inn in Forked River....food, ambiance and service

Image via Google Earth Image via Google Earth loading...

Monica Bansky:

Crab Trap, Somers Point.

Michael Beifeld:

Docks in Atlantic City

Domenick Stellato:

The Lobster House in Cape May

Image via Google Earth Image via Google Earth loading...

R Dennis Steele:

Marie’s in Sea Isle. Crab Marie.

Mike Brandolino:

Malaga. Hamilton Township. Mariscada and paella... excellent!

Image via Google Earth Image via Google Earth loading...

Christine Martucci:

Oyster Creek restaurant and boathouse

Mike Darkwater:

The Columns (Avon-by-the-Sea), rock lobster dinner. I also hit Klein’s and Spikes' (Point Pleasant Beach) seafoods.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

