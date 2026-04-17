Another day, another ridiculous assault on normal culture in America.

This time, the radical left is trying to drum up sympathy for the bottom feeders of the ocean. This crustacean was relegated to prison populations and not acceptable in polite society for centuries. By the time the early 1900s rolled around, with the canning technology and expanding rail service attracting wealthy people to the coast, it all changed.

Now, lobster is a luxury food, and for some, it's a summer staple as big as hamburgers and ribs on the grill.

Our family has a tradition of a "lobster fest" every summer that started with the kids in Narragansett. I found a great company that ships live lobsters from Maine, so we have kept the tradition going for years.

Photo by David Todd McCarty on Unsplash Photo by David Todd McCarty on Unsplash loading...

Some say lobster suffering is real — Others call it overreach

The idea that the radicals are now claiming that the lobster feels pain is just another tactic to get you away from natural food and continue the American addiction to processed, fake food and prescription drugs.

They might even want to require a painkiller for the lobster before cooking.

What could possibly go wrong with injecting chemicals and drugs into your food?!?

Photo by Anna Hecker on Unsplash Photo by Anna Hecker on Unsplash loading...

The hypocrisy argument: where’s the outrage elsewhere?

What's more infuriating is that these wacky activists are always at the front of the line to advocate for increased abortions later and later in the term.

Where's the outrage among them about what we absolutely know is true, that the unborn baby does, in fact, feel pain?

Crickets.

When these nut jobs start advocating to save human lives, maybe we can have a conversation about the "cockroaches of the sea."

Don't fall for this latest guilt trip on your food. And as far as those of you wanting to be "humane" with the lobster, don't overthink it. They're cooking within the first few seconds of being in the steam or boiling water.

For my family's food safety, I want the lobster banging on the pot telling me how hot it is, then I know he didn't die in transit, potentially creating bacteria that may cause illness in one of us.

Eat more lobster; boil them, steam them, just don't overcook them.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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