Way down yonder in South Jersey is a little shore town called Sea Isle City.

It's off Exit 17 of the Garden State Parkway and there's so much to do down there that we had to create 2 posts to let you in on all the fun. No wonder their motto is "Smile, You're in Sea Isle City. Here are 15 things to do a night when you're there.

After coming off the beach you're going to want to shower and get ready for dinner, perhaps at one of these fine restaurants.

Henri's bar @ Bracca Cafe located right in the middle of town, this Sea Isle Legend was established in 1901. Bracca, as their website says, "features an amazing fare from Italian to American as they say with seafood from the ocean to their kitchen then onto your plate".

Right across the street from Henri's bar @ Bracca Cafe is La Finestra or "The Window." The dining rooms offer panoramic views of the beach that do not disappoint. Be sure to make your reservation early so you can snag a window seat. Check out La Finestra’s sister locations on 59th and Landis in Sea Isle (A Modo Mio) and 24th and Dune in Avalon (Il Posto).

For great seafood, if you want to eat in, check out Mike's Seafood. We do it all the time, and give yourself some time when you order, there is usually a long line because it's that good. Here's the menu.

Another great place for steaks, seafood and great company is the O'Donnels Pour House. Nice place to hang eat and talk. Check out the beer menu

Another great family-friendly Saloon is the Dead Dog with great food drinks and acoustic live music

Of course, if it's bands and dancing you're looking for try the Ocean Drive

There's also Shenanigan's right down the street on Landis Avenue so you can do a nice pub crawl between all these places

On the other side of town on 63rd street lies Kix with 6 different bars and 6 different personalities. I've seen the B Street Band there many times.

The kids may want to spend their night at an arcade and they've got them in Sea Isle. My son's like the Island Breeze Casino. They're big sports fans and they love their selection of prizes and the fact that you don't need 100.000 coupons to win a pencil.

Taking the kids for miniature golf at Pirate Island is a must! It's not only bonding but who knows, they may be take up the game!

If it's ice cream you're looking for, Yum Yum is the place for me. They put gum drops at the bottom of their cones to keep their many flavors of ice cream from leaking out. Check out all their flavors!

Another nice thing about Sea Isle City is the great free shows that they bring in on weekends for their Amphitheater. They have some really great movies and concerts "under the stars" Check out the schedule here

If it's walking you like, there's miles of beaches, shops and places to rest and maybe eat. One of which is "Excursion Park."

If it's pizza you're looking for there are so many places in Sea Isle Among them Phil's on Landis Avenue.

or maybe you just want to sit and relax with someone you love

Whatever it is that you end up doing "Smile You're in Sea Isle City."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

