New Jersey’s best Chinese restaurants are right here
When it comes to great Chinese food in the U.S., you're not going to beat New Jersey. Whether it's The Peking Pavillion on Route 33 in Manalapan, which Big Joe has written about,
The Peking Pavilion serves what I would call upscale Chinese cuisine at mid-range prices. Married couple, Mike and Corrina Kuo, have been serving great food with great service for 38 years.
Or the Hunan Taste of Denville, which as Matt Ryan writes, has been named the best Chinese food of the year by Love Food, The Daily Meal, and Eat This, Not That.
There are also so many great Chinese restaurants in between. It's great to know that when you're in the mood for some great Chinese food, no matter where you live in Garden State, New Jersey has got you covered.
Here are some great suggestions from my social media following:
Kings in Freehold. Their hot and sour soup is the very best!
Nick Palumbo Sr.
Xina, Rt 37, Toms River is Off The Charts!!!
Mark Pica
Sun Lok Gardens, in Hamilton, Yardville area, best hot n sour soup. And other Great Chinese meals their family owned since 1974, I have been going since they opened.
Mike Darkwater
King Wok on Gordons Corner Road in Manalapan....Incredible Chow Fun!
Junior Canonico
First Wok (West Windsor). Love the pepper steak or Double Delight!!
Keith Vena
Fortune Garden, or Golden Empire in Lawrence Township.
Eric Barash
Hunan House, Rt. 130 East Windsor, N.J. I like shrimp with eggplant and rice lunch special
Lucille Marie
Shanghai Bun, Princeton Junction…excellent dim sum choices
Heidi Mendies
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.