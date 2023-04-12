New Jersey’s best Chinese restaurants are right here

When it comes to great Chinese food in the U.S., you're not going to beat New Jersey. Whether it's The Peking Pavillion on Route 33 in Manalapan, which Big Joe has written about,

Peking Pavillion in Manalapan (Photo: Google Maps)

The Peking Pavilion serves what I would call upscale Chinese cuisine at mid-range prices. Married couple, Mike and Corrina Kuo, have been serving great food with great service for 38 years.

Or the Hunan Taste of Denville, which as Matt Ryan writes, has been named the best Chinese food of the year by Love Food, The Daily Meal, and Eat This, Not That.

Hunan Taste Chinese Restaurant in Denville (Photo: Google Maps)

There are also so many great Chinese restaurants in between. It's great to know that when you're in the mood for some great Chinese food, no matter where you live in Garden State, New Jersey has got you covered.

Here are some great suggestions from my social media following:

King's Chinese in Freehold (Photo: Google Maps)

Kings in Freehold. Their hot and sour soup is the very best!

Nick Palumbo Sr.

Xina Restaurant (Photo: Google Maps)

Xina, Rt 37, Toms River is Off The Charts!!!

Mark Pica

Sun Lok Garden in Hamilton (Photo: Google Maps)

Sun Lok Gardens, in Hamilton, Yardville area, best hot n sour soup. And other Great Chinese meals their family owned since 1974, I have been going since they opened.

Mike Darkwater

King Wok in Manalapan (Photo: Google Maps)

King Wok on Gordons Corner Road in Manalapan....Incredible Chow Fun!

Junior Canonico

First Wok in West Windsor (Photo: Google Maps)

First Wok (West Windsor). Love the pepper steak or Double Delight!!

Keith Vena

Fortune Garden in Lawrence (Photo: Google Maps)

Fortune Garden, or Golden Empire in Lawrence Township.

Eric Barash

Hunan House in East Windsor (Photo: Google Maps)

Hunan House, Rt. 130 East Windsor, N.J. I like shrimp with eggplant and rice lunch special

Lucille Marie

Shanghai Bun in Princeton (Photo: Google Maps)

Shanghai Bun, Princeton Junction…excellent dim sum choices

Heidi Mendies

