There are certain towns at the Jersey Shore where you can just feel it. Prices don’t just go up slowly; they jump. And if you’ve been paying attention to the last couple of years, you’ve probably already seen it happening in a few places.

I came across a breakdown from Amanda Cruz Real Estate on Instagram that really lays it out, and it lines up with what a lot of people here have been noticing. She pointed out five Monmouth County towns where $3 million is basically becoming the STARTING point. Not the high end, and honestly, none of them are surprising.

Deal is already there, with prices pushing close to $4 million. That one’s been expensive for a while, so it’s not exactly shocking.

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Sea Girt feels like it’s right behind it, sitting around the mid-$2 million range now but clearly moving in one direction.

Rumson is always in that mix too, especially with those bigger off-market homes that quietly sell for huge numbers and pull everything else up with them.

Spring Lake doesn’t turn over as often, but when it does, it moves big.

And Monmouth Beach is one of those places where there’s just not much left to build, and around here that usually means prices keep climbing.

And that’s really the point. There are certain pockets of New Jersey, especially along the shore, where prices don’t really come back down. They slow, maybe pause for a minute, and then keep going.

It’s not everywhere, but in these towns it’s a different market. And if you’re waiting for things to suddenly become affordable there, that’s probably not how this is going to go.

17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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