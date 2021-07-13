This Jersey Shore town's motto is "Smile You're in Sea Isle City" and when you get there you find out why.

Located off Exit 17 of the Garden State Parkway, Sea Isle offers free beach access on Wednesdays and so much more.

My wife and I have owned a beach house down there for 20 years and believe me when I tell you, it's worth the drive from anywhere.

Check out these great things to do in Sea Isle City

First off, free beaches on Wednesdays! Beach tag people get the day off so you can spend that money on all the great food you're about to see.

For breakfast, try Shoobies. Not only is the food great but the atmosphere reeks of rock n roll. It's like eating in the coolest museum ever!

After you eat you can take a walk down the strip, which is filled with all kinds of shops and food places. This will work up your appetite for lunch.

If you need to pick up anything that you may have forgotten to bring with you. Try Darymple's. Chuck the owner is a great guy who knows all about the town and it's history.

If it's lunch you're looking for, may I suggest a "Steve's Grilled Cheese"? Their grilled cheesesteak is a staple with my kids as well as their mac and cheese.

Personally, I'm a fan of Primos Hoagie's. This was once the location of a coffee house comedy club I once owned called Coffee Dot Comedy. I'll never forget the night when Dennis Malloy performed there and sold the place out! Try the "Badda Bing" Chicken cutlet, sharp provolone, topped with fresh broccoli rabe. Mangia!

If it's pizza that pleases you, there are many to choose from.

Family-owned DeNunzio's not only makes great pizza but will teach your kids how to toss the dough. Here they're doing it on America's Funniest Videos.

Right on the Landis Avenue strip is Phil's Pizza.

For Salt Water taffy or any candy for that matter, try James. One night Gov. Christie brought some to New Jersey 101.5 when he did "Ask The Governor" after leaving Sea Isle. Imagine an actual New Jersey governor taking your calls. Those were the days!

Whatever you get to eat, it will taste better when you eat it at the gazebo looking out at the ocean.

Or perhaps, you just want to sit on one of the many benches and watch the world go by. It's a better world when you're in sea Isle.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey