Clever method NJ amusement rides use to get you to spend more

Is it a clever method, or just something we do? Why do we spend so much while enjoying the day at the Jersey Shore?

The most obvious answer is cost. Between parking, beach tags, and insanely priced food, there's really nothing cheap about it.

But is there more at play here? Is there something being done that actually gets us to spend more than we realize we're spending in the first place?

Possibly. And it's something that involves amusement rides and games you'll find at the Shore. But to be fair, this probably isn't the intended purpose of this particular practice.

Rather, it more or less simplifies everything. Still, it does give the illusion that perhaps we're not spending maybe as much as we think we are.

Clever method NJ boardwalk rides use that get you spending more It's almost like using credit cards and not realizing how much you're spending.

21 of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (North)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.