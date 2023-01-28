Enjoying the Jersey Shore peace during the off-season

Enjoying the Jersey Shore peace during the off-season

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)

Some might say The Jersey Shore is dead in winter, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Not only do many places stay open during the off-season, but some also continue to thrive.

Sure, many places are closed for the season, but that doesn't mean one shouldn't visit. In fact, the peace and quiet are a huge draw for locals and some visitors alike.

From Monmouth County to Cape May County, there are a handful of locations you can check out for that peace and quiet. It's all part of the year-round charm that exists at the Jersey Shore.

Here's a peek into some of that peace. And before you say it's too cold, please remember that New Jersey temperatures frequently hit 50 in the winter, making it perfect for a stroll.

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)
loading...

A secluded look at the Asbury Park boardwalk during the off-season

A very different vibe outside of summer from one of New Jersey's most iconic boardwalks.

Off season at the Jersey Shore is a treat

What To Expect And Prepare For During A Jersey Shore Winter

These were some of the most common answers to the question "What Do You Need To Prepare For During A Jersey Shore Winter?"
Filed Under: Mike Brant, NJ shore
Categories: Talking About ..., Trending, Weekends
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM