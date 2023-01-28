Enjoying the Jersey Shore peace during the off-season

Some might say The Jersey Shore is dead in winter, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Not only do many places stay open during the off-season, but some also continue to thrive.

Sure, many places are closed for the season, but that doesn't mean one shouldn't visit. In fact, the peace and quiet are a huge draw for locals and some visitors alike.

From Monmouth County to Cape May County, there are a handful of locations you can check out for that peace and quiet. It's all part of the year-round charm that exists at the Jersey Shore.

Here's a peek into some of that peace. And before you say it's too cold, please remember that New Jersey temperatures frequently hit 50 in the winter, making it perfect for a stroll.

Brick Beach III Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

A secluded look at the Asbury Park boardwalk during the off-season A very different vibe outside of summer from one of New Jersey's most iconic boardwalks.

Off season at the Jersey Shore is a treat