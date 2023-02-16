Here’s where you get the best sushi in New Jersey

I'm a huge fan of sushi, especially spicy tuna rolls and lobster tempura rolls. Actually, I'm pretty good about eating any sushi that's put in front of me except for eel and octopus. But that could change as soon as I can get the "yuk" factor out of my head.

Apparently, when it comes to the "yuk factor," I'm not the only one. Despite the almost 24 percent growth projected this year for sushi restaurants, according to a survey by Pei Wei, "more than half of the people in the United States that haven’t tried sushi yet would be willing to give it if the opportunity presented itself.'

What's so great about sushi? Here are some sushi facts from food truck empire.

"A lone cut of sushi roll of about 6 to 9 pieces can contain as much as 500 calories. (Time.com)

"Store-made sushi eaters are primarily in the age range of 25 to 34, followed by those under 24 years of age, while those who are between the ages of 35 to 44 are on a close 3rd spot". (Numerator)

Sushi is usually considered as a weight-loss-friendly meal. (HealthLine)

Fortunately, of the over 4000 sushi bars scattered across the country. some of the best sushi can be found right here in New Jersey.

Among those on the ten best according to Yelp.are Jing's Sushi House in Burlington where E L writes "The prices are great, the service was fast, and most of all the food was amazing".

I polled my listeners and social following asking "Where's the best place to get sushi in New Jersey and what do you recommend when we get there? See if you agree

Melynda B. Ulrich

Teresa's Osaka Asian Bistro in Toms River. Their octopus is the best I have ever had.

Cindy Zwicker

Fuscia in Freehold ! Half price rolls ! Fresh and delicious

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

Sushui Place in Kingston Route 27 get the all you can eat deal , can’t beat it !

Dena Weiss Denenberg

Sushi-o route 1 south in Edison. Amazing!!!!

Johnny Cthepizzaguy

Steve, people travel from around the State to have the Sushi at Koi Asian Fusion Lounge Brick NJ 08723. My Wife's favorite is their "Dance on the Leaf" I always have a taste and always love! Trust my genetically inclined palate from Sicily!

Kathleen Cuneo

Sagami in Collingswood, New Jersey on route 130 it is the best nothing can compare to sagami

Mark Pica

Xina, Rt 37, Toms River. All their rolls are off the charts, and huge. My Fav’s the Red Lobster Roll. Last, the best fried rice ever, so fresh!

Laurielle Nagel

Ginger Sushi in Fanwood is consistently excellent

Cindy Sivak

Yoshi in Woodbridge, a small restaurant near the train station

Gail Zervos

Just went to Aja last night on rt 206 in Montgomery, nj. Absolutely delicious Sushi and all other Asian dishes. Love it there. Upscale and beautiful atmosphere.

Lauren Kimberly

Ikko in Brick

Doreen Brusca Arminio

Umai In Verona

