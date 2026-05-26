Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

Gov. Sherrill and Sen. Kim visit ICE Delaney Hall detention site, before ICE confronts protesters (Sen. Kim, Pix 11 News via Facebook) Gov. Sherrill and Sen. Kim visit ICE Delaney Hall detention site, before ICE confronts protesters (Sen. Kim, Pix 11 News via Facebook) loading...

⚠️ About 300 detainees at Delaney Hall are on hunger strike, protesting harsh conditions.

➡️ Elected leaders, advocates express outrage over inhumane treatment.

🔴 Gov. Sherrill, U.S. Sen. Kim and congressional delegates visit Monday with protesters.

NEWARK — About 300 detainees held inside Delaney Hall by federal officials have been on a hunger strike since Friday, protesting inhumane conditions and violations of due process.

On Monday, Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Senator Andy Kim, D-NJ, visited the immigrations detention facility, joined by fellow New Jersey Congressmembers LaMonica McIver, Nellie Pou, Rob Menendez, Analilia Mejia and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

Video from later in the day showed clashing between protesters and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents, as reported by several news outlets at the scene.

NJ.com reported that Senator Kim was still there as the clashes erupted late Monday and was outside as pepper spray was deployed.

Images showed dozens of masked agents, at times pushing and making physical contact with protesters.

There was also a large, armored vehicle rolled out to the perimeter by ICE officials, as seen in some social media coverage.

Protesters later reported being pepper sprayed Monday afternoon outside the detention center.

"My request for access to Delaney Hall was formally denied this morning, raising serious questions about what they are trying to hide from public view," Sherrill said early Monday afternoon in a release.

The governor said what she heard from families and advocates was "heartbreaking."

Jason Mutschler, of Hainesport, is charged with murder in a Lumberton stabbing (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps) Jason Mutschler, of Hainesport, is charged with murder in a Lumberton stabbing (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps) loading...

⚠️ A Burlington County man is accused of murdering his aunt in her home

➡️ 60-year-old Vanessa Sturtevant was found dead in her apartment

🔴 Jason Mutschler faces multiple charges and a pending court hearing

LUMBERTON — A 40-year-old Burlington County man is accused of stabbing his own aunt to death inside the victim’s home.

Charges filed against Hainesport man

Jason Mutschler, of Hainesport, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

On Friday afternoon, another relative found 60-year-old Vanessa Sturtevant dead inside her unit at the Sterling Glen Apartments on Eayrestown Road, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.

Sturtevant had suffered stab wounds to her head and neck, and blunt force trauma to her face and head, according to an autopsy by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The death was ruled a homicide, and investigators found Mutschler was the prime suspect.

Women hold portraits of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during a ceremony honoring the armed forces and those killed in the war with Israel and the U.S. at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Women hold portraits of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during a ceremony honoring the armed forces and those killed in the war with Israel and the U.S. at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) loading...

CAIRO (AP) — The United States and Iran appear to be closing in on a deal to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that negotiations are “proceeding nicely,” while reiterating his warning that fighting would resume if no deal is reached.

It is not clear when or how the deal might be finalized and when its various parts will take effect. Details come from two regional officials and a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations.

An Iranian delegation led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf traveled to Qatar on Monday as part of talks, though it wasn’t immediately clear what would be discussed. Qalibaf led historic face-to-face talks with Vice President JD Vance in Pakistan last month.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, said that while understandings have been reached on “a large portion of the issues,” there was still work to be done. “To say that this means an agreement is on the verge of being signed is not something anyone can claim,” he told reporters.

Click the link above to learn what we know and don’t know.

Mounted State Troopers Wildwood Boardwalk | via Wildwood Boardwalk Facebook page screenshot Mounted State Troopers Wildwood Boardwalk | via Wildwood Boardwalk Facebook page screenshot loading...

Wildwood police said they stopped a pop-up party that was moving forward despite warnings from the city about legal action.

The organizers rented a home on West Montgomery Avenue near the police station for the party without the knowledge of its owner. The department warned rental property owners to be vigilant in screening and monitoring their renters.

The homeowner told 6 ABC Action News that the home was booked through Airbnb for six people but 15 were there when police showed up Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release posted on the Wildwood Police Facebook page:

"With the assistance of the New Jersey State Police ROIC , Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and some of our local resources we were able to identify the location of this latest promotion. With the assistance of the short-term rental property owner who had no knowledge of the intended use of his rental property we were able to shut this down! We continue to monitor social media for any additional posts and due to the vastness of these platforms would ask that the public share with us anything they may find. We strongly urge our short-term rental property owners to be vigilant in screening and monitoring your renters as we proceed through the remainder of the weekend."

Rutgers New Brunswick campus Rutgers New Brunswick campus (Rutgers University) loading...

For the second time this year, Rutgers has shut down a fraternity on campus amidst allegations of hazing.

NJ.com reports the Kappa Sigma fraternity was ordered to end all operations on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus.

Spokesperson Megan Florance told the website they take allegations of hazing seriously are are conducting a review of the reported incident. No details about the allegation were provided, but Rutgers says there were no reports of injuries or hospitalizations and campus police officers had not been called to the fraternity house.

While the university conducts its review, Florence said, "The chapter may not host meetings, events, recruitment activities or other programming pending the outcome of the review,” Florance said.

Last October, the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity was also suspended after a student was injured during an incident at their New Brunswick house.

12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By early May, the total was over 6,600. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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