NJ’s newest roller coaster: Good news, bad news, and mysterious news

All About Flash: Vertical Velocity

On August 29, 2023, Six Flags Great Adventure theme park in Jackson, N.J. announced a brand new roller coaster for its upcoming 50th anniversary season. A "super boomerang" coaster, manufactured by Vekoma and themed to DC Comics superhero The Flash, was scheduled to open in 2024.

This Saturday, March 29, 2025 — 578 days later — The Flash: Vertical Velocity will finally make its grand debut, concurrent with the park's opening day for the 2025 season.

A lot has happened at New Jersey's Six Flags complex in the last year and a half. To celebrate 50 years of family fun and fond memories, Great Adventure rebranded as a full "resort" with the addition of Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa. Also in 2024, the merger between Six Flags and Cedar Fair was completed. Most recently, a slew of fan-favorite attractions were closed and demolished, including roller coasters Kingda Ka and Green Lantern.

The opening of The Flash: Vertical Velocity will bring Great Adventure's coaster count back to 13, tied for the 8th highest in the United States. (According to RCDB.com, sister parks Six Flags Magic Mountain and Cedar Point feature 20 and 17 operating coasters, respectively.)

The brand new The Flash: Vertical Velocity roller coaster is prominently visible from the front entrance of the park. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The brand new The Flash: Vertical Velocity roller coaster is prominently visible from the front entrance of the park. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

The Flash: Vertical Velocity features both forwards and backwards launches, propelling riders through thrilling elements like a 180-degree twisted drop, a zero-G roll, and a 172-foot ascent and descent, at speeds up to 60 mph.. And then you get to do it all over again backwards.

(Sean Teegarden, Six Flags Great Adventure) (Sean Teegarden, Six Flags Great Adventure) loading...

From start to finish, the ride time is about two minutes.

The Good News

At a media preview event, the verdict on The Flash: Vertical Velocity was pretty much unanimous: It is a fun, thrilling coaster.

(Branden Morris, Six Flags Great Adventure) (Branden Morris, Six Flags Great Adventure) loading...

It is incredibly smooth, fast, and remarkably quiet. The forward and backward launches are quite a rush. The vertical sections — facing straight down and then up — add an extra thrill. There is a ton of airtime. (The park claims a total of ten hang time "moments" during the ride.)

A great ride all around.

Despite the hype and anticipation of Great Adventure's first new coaster in four years, I think it is very important to maintain a realistic perspective of Flash. Is it a true world-class experience like Nitro, El Toro, or Medusa? Absolutely not. But it is interesting and has some unique elements. It checks boxes for entertainment and moderate thrills. And it carries a family-friendly minimum height requirement of 48 inches.

(Sean Teegarden, Six Flags Great Adventure) (Sean Teegarden, Six Flags Great Adventure) loading...

Bad News #1

As a long-time roller coaster enthusiast, I was so excited to share my personal experience riding The Flash: Vertical Velocity. Even show some awesome on-ride photos and videos.

I met The Flash. You know you're jealous. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) I met The Flash. You know you're jealous. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

But I did not get to ride.

Because I am too tall.

Although it has not been published on the Six Flags website or any press releases, Flash does have a maximum height allowance of 76" (6 foot, 4 inches). I am 78" (6 foot, 6 inches).

Unfortunately, I am about two inches too tall to ride The Flash: Vertical Velocity. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Unfortunately, I am about two inches too tall to ride The Flash: Vertical Velocity. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

As a former ride operator at Great Adventure, I fully subscribe to the fact that height restrictions (min and max) are absolute. Other rides in the park have maximum height requirements, including Skull Mountain, The Joker, and dearly-departed Kingda Ka. Safety is paramount when running a giant machine like a roller coaster. I am still disappointed.

A park spokesperson explained ride manufacturers need to make design concessions sometimes, in order to accommodate smaller guests in particular. In this case, my head would extend above the headrest and my knees would jam up against the front of the car, making for an uncomfortable and potentially hazardous riding experience.

Bottom line: If you are tall like me, you will have to skip Flash. Unfortunately, there is no test seat at the ride's entrance to see how/if you will fit. There is a height check ruler both at the entrance and in the station to see if you will be allowed to ride. (Be sure to check carefully before jumping in line.)

Bad News #2

Flash is a "shuttle coaster," with only one train running forward and backward. One station. One track.

(Sean Teegarden, Six Flags Great Adventure) (Sean Teegarden, Six Flags Great Adventure) loading...

That means The Flash can only hold 24 riders at a time. (Compare that to Nitro and Medusa, for example, which are designed to have up to three coaster trains constantly cycling guests through the ride.)

With a cycle time of about two minutes (including loading and unloading), that means less than 800 guests per hour will be able to experience The Flash.

Translation: Expect a very long line.

Six Flags has already countered expected crowds by allowing season passholders to make a timed reservation for a pre-opening ride on The Flash: Vertical Velocity.

But I am very concerned that visitors will be waiting for hours and hours, to experience a "mid" ride. Especially considering how many high-capacity rides are no longer operating at Great Adventure as of 2025 and no longer "sucking up" the crowds — including Kingda Ka, Zumanjaro, Green Lantern, Sky Way, Cyborg: Cyber Spin, Parachutes, Twister, and Dare Devil Dive.

The view from the park's main street looks very different this year, as the Sky Way cable car ride has been reduced to bare sticks stretching across the park. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The view from the park's main street looks very different this year, as the Sky Way cable car ride has been reduced to bare sticks stretching across the park. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

The Mysterious News

The skyline of Six Flags Great Adventure has been changed forever with the removal of so many popular attractions. There is no denying that 2025 is going to be a challenging season for park operators and coaster enthusiasts alike.

Visible from the Six Flags Great Adventure Parking Lot: El Toro and Superman: Ultimate Flight. Missing from the park skyline: Kingda Ka and Green Lantern. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Visible from the Six Flags Great Adventure Parking Lot: El Toro and Superman: Ultimate Flight. Missing from the park skyline: Kingda Ka and Green Lantern. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

There are new offerings that are encouraging signs: A new executive chef and new menus at the park's biggest restaurants, in addition to more entertainment and special events through the summer.

But the greatest excitement of all is swirling around the mysterious announcement of what will replace Kingda Ka. There is a big hole to be filled along the northeastern edge of the theme park — plenty of room to build something spectacular.

Six Flags has promised "a new signature attraction – a multi-record-breaking launch coaster – to debut in 2026."

Park President Brian Bacica said, "We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests’ passion. These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences."

At media day for The Flash: Vertical Velocity, I spoke with Bacica about the park's next big development. He reiterated optimism, but did not share any extra hints or insight. He did note that an official announcement is expected sometime this summer.

Whatever they're planning, whatever they build... I really really hope they "WOW" us.

7 rides NJ would like to see back at Six Flags Great Adventure Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.

When will NJ theme parks open for the 2025 season? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow