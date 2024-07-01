Massive merger involving Great Adventure, NJ & Dorney Park, PA

After 50 years in New Jersey as Great Adventure, Six Flags is set to become one massive company with Cedar Fair, owner of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, PA, to create one of the biggest theme park ownerships throughout the United States and North America.

News of the combination between Six Flags and Cedar Fair was announced late in 2023. The merger is expected to finalize and complete the process on July 1, 2024.

Coincidentally, July 1, 2024, is also the same day that Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, officially turns 50 years old. Although the Six Flags name wasn't always associated with the theme park, the location itself opened to the public for the first time simply known as Great Adventure on July 1, 1974.

A lot has changed over the past 50 years at the New Jersey-based theme park. Most notably, the transition to becoming one of the biggest thrill-seeking parks in the nation with multiple world-record-breaking roller coasters.

The park has been celebrating this important milestone since opening for the season with special signage throughout the park, anniversary bricks, special events, and more. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was also planned on the morning of July 1, 2024, to mark the theme park's 50th birthday.

Sign at Six Flags Great Adventure Sign at Six Flags Great Adventure (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Mega-merger - What will happen to the parks?

In the short term, nothing. Both Six Flags and Cedar Fair have already opened their theme and water parks for the 2024 season with no immediate changes on the horizon.

That also holds true for the parks operating in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Dorney Park will continue to operate under its current name and branding, as will Six Flags Great Adventure.

According to USA Today, the combined company will be able to invest more in the parks. Such investments include rides, games, food, technology, innovation, and more.

Six Flags Great Adventure Six Flags Great Adventure loading...

Which brand has more control?

Parent company Cedar Fair will have majority control and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol FUN. The Six Flags ticker symbol, SIX, will no longer be used.

However, the newly merged company will retain the Six Flags name and will officially be known as "Six Flags Entertainment Corporation." The newly-formed company's headquarters is located in Charlotte, NC.

According to USA Today, "Cedar Fair and Six Flags currently control dozens of theme parks, water parks, and resort properties across the U.S., as well as Canada and Mexico."

With that announcement, all of the parks previously owned by Six Flags and Cedar Fair will now operate under one umbrella as Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

Six Flags Season Passes Mike Brant - TSM loading...

What about season passes?

One big question on many thrill-seekers' minds is what this merger means for current season pass holders.

On the local level, both Six Flags Great Adventure and Dorney Park offer their own versions of season passes. That means unlimited visits and plentiful perks for those who have them.

Those who currently possess them are curious if the passes are interchangeable between the parks. Will my Great Adventure pass work at Dorney Park? Or will my Dorney Park season pass work at Great Adventure?

As of now, nothing has been announced. That means for the remainder of the 2024 season, the parks will continue to operate locally as their own locations.

Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media loading...

Expensive issue that should be addressed

One of the biggest complaints for both Great Adventure and Dorney Park is how overpriced food currently is. It's expected for theme park food to be a bit pricier, but both parks' prices are so high they may be considered highway robbery.

Hopefully, the newly merged company will be able to address that. According to USA Today, "the company will be worth an estimated $8 billion."

Yes, there are other issues that also need to be addressed, but there's also a lot of fun to invest in. For example, who remembers the opening of Medusa?

All about 'Medusa' at Six Flags Great Adventure Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ theme parks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

UP NEXT: The complete 2024 NJ County Fair summer schedule

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.