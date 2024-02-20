⛺ A new luxurious resort and spa opens this spring at a NJ theme park

⛺ Wake up to safari animals outside your window

⛺ Feed the giraffes, enjoy breakfast and daily park passes

JACKSON — Move over, Disney World’s Animal Kingdom Lodge! New Jersey wants to give guests a chance to wake up with wild animals outside their luxury hotel window.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson will have a grand opening of Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa on June 14.

Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa is part of one of the largest investments in Six Flags Great Adventure Resort in nearly two decades. In celebration of the destination’s 50-year history, Six Flags Great Adventure is also debuting its 15th roller coaster this summer, The Flash: Vertical Velocity, the first coaster of its kind in North America.

Six Flags Great Adventure will open for the 2024 season on March 16.

Reservations are being accepted for the new luxury glamping (glamour camping) experience in the heart of the 350-acre Six Flags Wild Safari, home to over 1,200 animals.

Key Features of the Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa:

1.. Luxurious accommodations: The resort offers 20 glamping suites that vary in size, sleeping two to six guests.

2. Unmatched views and VIP experiences: During their stay, guests can choose their adventure: relaxing with sweeping views from their suite, participating in close-up animal encounters, or exploring the local watering holes of the theme park or Hurricane Harbor water park.

3. Included benefits: With a two-night minimum stay, guests will enjoy a giraffe feeding, daily breakfast, multi-park passes giving access to all three Six Flags Great Adventure Resort parks.

4. VIP dining

5. Spa services: Guests can rejuvenate their senses at the Savannah Sunset Spa, which features holistic treatments with expert therapists to promote relaxation and wellness.

6. Event spaces: Ideal for small gatherings from weddings to corporate retreats, Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa offers a versatile event space with stunning views and top-notch service.

“We are excited to welcome guests this spring to the Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa, where opulence meets the open savannah in the heart of New Jersey,” said Park President Brian Bacica.

The Suites

Couples Glamping Suite

Fall asleep to the sounds of the open Safari inside a luxurious couples suite furnished with West African décor and top-of-the-line amenities. This suite can accommodate up to two guests, with one king bed, a two-night minimum stay, breakfast included, a 2024 multi-park ticket included with each night of stay per guest, and a daily morning giraffe feed! Cost is roughly $650 per night.

Couples Glamping Suite Safari View

Share unobstructed views of the Wild Safari landscape, while falling asleep to the sounds of the open safari. This suite accommodates up to two guests and features one king bed, a two-night minimum stay, breakfast included, a special welcome amenity, a 2024 multi-park ticket included with each night of stay per guest, and a daily morning giraffe feed. Cost is roughly $850 per night.

Family Glamping Suite with Veranda

This custom suite immerses you in an authentic safari experience while you enjoy the sounds of the open safari from the adjoining veranda. A rate of $1,050 per night is based on four guests. Each additional is $75 per night. The suite accommodates up to six guests. The suite features a king bed, two sets of twin beds, a private veranda, a two-night stay minimum, breakfast included, a 2024 multi-park pass included with each night of stay per guest, and a daily morning giraffe feed.

Family Glamping Suite-Safari View

Spend the night in the heart of the Wild Safari’s West African Plains. The rate of $1,150 per night is based on four guests. Each additional is $75 per night. The suite accommodates up to six guests. It includes a safari view, a king bed, two twin beds, a two-night minimum stay, breakfast included, an accessible room, a special welcome amenity, a 2024 multi-park ticket included with each night of stay per guest, and a daily morning giraffe feed.

For other suite options, visit here.

